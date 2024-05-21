Shawn’s Substack
5G- Internet of Things
In 2016, the FCC announced new rules allowing for the next generation of wireless broadband operations. The United States was the first country to start…
May 21
Shawn Loomis
103
42
Are Vaccines Safe and Effective Or Even Necessary
The widespread practice of vaccination rests on the premises that (1) vaccines are relatively safe; and (2) vaccinations are effective at eliminating…
May 9
Shawn Loomis
1
Are Vaccines Safe and Effective Or Even Necessary
shawnloomis.substack.com
Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome
The Canary in The Coal Mine
May 1
Shawn Loomis
6
Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome
shawnloomis.substack.com
3
April 2024
Our Poisoned Planet
Environmental Health is Essential to Our Health
Apr 24
Shawn Loomis
1
Our Poisoned Planet
shawnloomis.substack.com
The Truth About Autoimmune Disorders
Complex biomedical problems remain such, until profound insights are obtained that can separate irrelevant phenomena and identify commonalities and…
Apr 16
Shawn Loomis
3
The Truth About Autoimmune Disorders
shawnloomis.substack.com
THE COHERENT HEART
Over two thousand years ago, The Zohar cryptically states that, the liver physically filters the blood and sacrifices it to the heart which is “king” to…
Apr 3
Shawn Loomis
3
THE COHERENT HEART
shawnloomis.substack.com
1
March 2024
SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE
Nikoli Tesla wrote “If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration”. In an adult human body, there…
Mar 22
Shawn Loomis
1
SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE
shawnloomis.substack.com
ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT
THE BATTLE FOR YOUR MIND PART 3
Mar 15
Shawn Loomis
1
ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT
shawnloomis.substack.com
TO CONTROL THE WORLD CONTROL THE MIND
THE BATTLE FOR YOUR MIND PART 2
Mar 1
Shawn Loomis
2
TO CONTROL THE WORLD CONTROL THE MIND
shawnloomis.substack.com
February 2024
A New Beginning
Shawn's Uncensored News
Feb 21
Shawn Loomis
2
A New Beginning
shawnloomis.substack.com
THE HIDDEN BATTLE FOR YOUR MIND
“Invasive control techniques have been fine-tuned to the point where the controllers are literally able to get inside our heads and command us. They can…
Feb 20
Shawn Loomis
1
THE HIDDEN BATTLE FOR YOUR MIND
shawnloomis.substack.com
Coming soon
This is Shawn’s Substack.
Feb 17
Shawn Loomis
1
Coming soon
shawnloomis.substack.com
