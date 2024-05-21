Shawn’s Substack

Home
Archive
About
5G- Internet of Things
In 2016, the FCC announced new rules allowing for the next generation of wireless broadband operations. The United States was the first country to start…
  
Shawn Loomis
42
Are Vaccines Safe and Effective Or Even Necessary
The widespread practice of vaccination rests on the premises that (1) vaccines are relatively safe; and (2) vaccinations are effective at eliminating…
  
Shawn Loomis
Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome
The Canary in The Coal Mine
  
Shawn Loomis
3

April 2024

Our Poisoned Planet
Environmental Health is Essential to Our Health
  
Shawn Loomis
The Truth About Autoimmune Disorders
Complex biomedical problems remain such, until profound insights are obtained that can separate irrelevant phenomena and identify commonalities and…
  
Shawn Loomis
THE COHERENT HEART
Over two thousand years ago, The Zohar cryptically states that, the liver physically filters the blood and sacrifices it to the heart which is “king” to…
  
Shawn Loomis
1

March 2024

SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE
Nikoli Tesla wrote “If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration”. In an adult human body, there…
  
Shawn Loomis
ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT
THE BATTLE FOR YOUR MIND PART 3
  
Shawn Loomis
TO CONTROL THE WORLD CONTROL THE MIND
THE BATTLE FOR YOUR MIND PART 2
  
Shawn Loomis

February 2024

A New Beginning
Shawn's Uncensored News
  
Shawn Loomis
THE HIDDEN BATTLE FOR YOUR MIND
“Invasive control techniques have been fine-tuned to the point where the controllers are literally able to get inside our heads and command us. They can…
  
Shawn Loomis
Coming soon
This is Shawn’s Substack.
  
Shawn Loomis
© 2024 Shawn Loomis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture