The widespread practice of vaccination rests on the premises that (1) vaccines are relatively safe; and (2) vaccinations are effective at eliminating contagious diseases and prevent both epidemics and potentially dangerous diseases.

These are the two premises that I have based my decision about the safety and utility of the COVID-19 vaccine along with some of the research I used to make my decision. There is an old saying that those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it. So, let’s look at the history of the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

ARE VACCINES SAFE?

The basic theory of vaccines is that by introducing a mild form of the disease, the immune system will produce antibodies to the disease and when the real thing comes along, the body will be able to defeat the contagion easily.

Except it does not quite work that way. For instance, vaccines, of themselves, may produce a wide variety of illnesses, many of which may be more serious than the disease for which they were given. These vaccine-induced diseases may involve deeper structures, lie buried in the body, and have more of a tendency to become chronic. Even more concerning is the fact that they are almost always more difficult to recognize. (1)

1.Vaccines Weaken Total Immune System Response

By focusing exclusively on increased antibody production, which is only one aspect and not the most important aspect of the immune process. Vaccines increase antibodies and have no effect on the entire immune response. Because vaccines "trick" the body so that it will no longer initiate a generalized inflammatory response. They place the virus directly into the blood and give it access to the major organs and tissues without any obvious way of getting rid of it. These attenuated viruses and virus elements persist in the blood for a long time, perhaps permanently.

This in turn causes a systematic weakening of the immune system to childhood diseases and to other acute infections as well. According to Dr. Moskowitz and others, “childhood diseases are decisive experiences in the maturation of the immune system that prepare the child to respond promptly and effectively to any infections he or she may acquire in the future. The ability to mount a vigorous, acute response to infectious organisms is a fundamental requirement of health and well-being.” (2)

2. Viral Persistence.

The long-term persistence of viruses and other foreign proteins within the cells of the immune system has been implicated in several chronic and degenerative diseases. The mechanism of this provocation of degenerative disease by vaccines is suggested by the article "Measles Virus Infection Without Rash in Childhood Is Related to Disease in Adult Life" (Lancet, January 5, 1985). When researchers in Denmark examined the histories of people who claimed not to have had measles in childhood and yet had blood antibody evidence of such an infection, they found that some had been injected in childhood with measles vaccine after exposure to the infection. This may have suppressed the disease which was at the time developing in their bodies. A high proportion of these individuals were found in adult life to have developed autoimmune diseases such as MS, lupus, and arthritis.

3. Genetic Transfer

As early as 1976, researchers pointed out that immunization programs against flu, measles, mumps, polio and so forth, may be seeding humans with RNA [ribonucleic acid] to form latent proviruses in cells throughout the body. These latent proviruses could be molecules lying in wait in the cells causing diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, lupus, Parkinson’s disease, and perhaps cancer later. (3)

Live viruses, the primary antigens of vaccines, are capable of surviving and remaining latent within the host cells for years, without causing disease. They do this by attaching their own genetic material as an “episome" to the DNA of the host and can replicate with the chromosome with which it has become integrated RNA viruses are an example of an episome that can attach to the genome of a host cell and replicate along with it. This allows the host cell to continue its own normal functions for the most part but imposes on it additional instructions for the synthesis of viral proteins.

If the components of the immune system were designed help the organism discriminate "self" from "non self,” then latent viruses, autoimmune phenomena, and cancer would seem, according to Dr. Moskowitz, to represent different aspects of chronic immune failure, wherein the immune system cannot recognize its own body’s cells. The presence of live viruses or other foreign antigens within the cells of the host therefore cannot fail to provoke auto-immune responses because destroying the infected cells is now the only possible way that this constant challenge can be removed from the body. Some of the autoimmune diseases that have been attributed to this attack by the body’s own immune system are Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Type 1diabetes mellitus, Guillain-Barre syndrome, Psoriasis, Lyme disease, Autism, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Myalgia Encephalomyelitis, Hashimoto’s, and many more. By the same token, we might say that the inability of the immune system to distinguish between harmful and harmless substances in the environment, allergies, is another aspect of chronic immune failure.

The harm from viral vaccines may not be so much the viruses themselves as from the fact that they are cultured in animal tissues, and they become carriers of animal genetic material into the human genome.

By mass vaccinations of a variety of viruses, animal tissues and bacteria into the blood stream, mankind has become part of a massive genetic engineering experiment. Modern day vaccines have their roots in Nazi medical experiments, the repercussions of which will be felt for generations as the latent virus cells, and other cells whose DNA has been altered, begin to produce the inevitable consequences of their presence. Most people would opt out of getting vaccines if they understood that natural foods, vitamins, herbs, and supplements build up the immune system enough to fight off almost any disease known to mankind. For over 100 years, Big Pharma has succeeded at its malicious money-making schemes, despite a well-documented history full of horrific lessons. So why don’t we just sue these unscrupulous profiteers out of existence? Because the doctors who administer the vaccines and the companies who make them are immune from lawsuits. Big Pharma convinced the federal government to establish the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund in 1986 to protect them from lawsuits. So far, the fund has paid out over $3 billion for literally thousands and thousands of cases of children damaged by vaccines. Only a small fraction of the claims are paid with no admission of liability by the drug company. To make matters even worse, it is becoming more and more difficult to receive compensation. The result of the insane number of vaccines mandated for our children with no accountability has been catastrophic:

1 in 2.5 children has an allergy.

1 in 6 children has a developmental disability.

1 in 9 children has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

1 in 11 children has asthma.

1 in 13 children have severe food allergies.

1 in 36 children have autism. (4)

The first recorded outbreak of myalgia encephalitis / chronic fatigue syndrome) was among 198 doctors and nurses at the Los Angeles County Hospital in 1934–1935, following their injection with an experimental polio vaccine grown in mouse brain tissue. The 198 victims of the initial outbreak in Los Angeles in 1934–1935received a settlement of $6 million four years later.

Judy Mikovitz knew none of this when, she published explosive findings, on October 8, 2009, in the journal Science, describing the first-ever isolation of recently discovered retrovirus, XMRV (Xenotropic Murine Leukemia Virus-Related Virus) and its association to ME/CFS. She found evidence for the retrovirus in approximately 67 percent of those afflicted with ME/CFS, and in a little less than 4 percent of the healthy population. Her research threatened financial catastrophe for the world’s pharmaceutical companies because of their negligent use of animal cell cultures to produce vaccines.

The pharmaceutical companies and their captive regulators unleashed a furious attack against Mikovits. The journal Science pressed Mikovits to retract her October 2009 article. In September of 2011 Judy was fired from her job, thrown in jail, and had her pension plan stolen. Then the vaccine manufacturers went back to business as usual. (4)

Are Vaccines Safe?

No vaccine has ever been proven safe.

Are Vaccines Responsible for the Decline in Infectious Disease?

Epidemics of infectious diseases have always ended because of mankind’s improvement of the environment we live in. Clean water, improvements in nutrition and better waste removal have always led to the end of pandemics. No vaccine has ever been proven to prevent disease. (5)

COVID-19 Vaccine

Is it effective at stopping the spread of CV-19?

No, it will not prevent CV-19: A Pfizer briefing paper published December 10,2020 revealed that suspected COVID-19 cases within 7 days after any vaccination were 409 in the vaccine group vs. 287 in the placebo group. That is 43% more in the vaccinated group than the placebo group. So how in the hell did the FDA let that one by?

Whoa, wait a minute back the wagon up. The FDA is allowing companies to define effectiveness as “prevention of mild symptoms” but no mention of the prevention of the dread disease. So, the studies are not designed to detect a reduction in severe illness, hospitalizations, or death. So, when Pfizer says their vaccine is 95% effective, it means 95% effective at preventing mild symptoms not preventing severe illness.

According to Dr. Fauci, the vaccines may prevent symptoms but will not block spread of the virus, so vaccine recipients will still need to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid crowds.

Adverse Effects

I would expect adverse effects from this vaccine. In every one of the studies participants reported adverse reactions including high fever, chills, muscle pain and headaches. Some have also reported severe reactions. There are potential long-term effects that include Guillain-Barré syndrome, brain swelling, muscle weakness and paralysis, convulsions, seizures, stroke, narcolepsy, shock, heart attack. autoimmune diseases, inflammatory syndrome in children, and death. This was written in July of 2020 before the contents of this supposed silver bullet.

By leveraging the genetic code of the virus, pharmaceutical companies have been able to figure out how to use mRNA to force the body to mimic the spike protein and induce an immune response.

Remember, mRNA can attach to the genome of all your cells changing it forever replicating along with it. This allows the host cell to continue its own normal functions for the most part but imposes on it additional instructions for the synthesis of its viral proteins. These pieces of mRNA can attach themselves to our DNA and be passed on to future generations, making humans one gigantic genetic experiment, permanently changing the genome of its recipient and their progeny forever

Is it necessary to vaccinate the population for a virus that has an overall survival rate of 99.5 %? Aren’t the adverse effects worse than CV-19?

This CV-19 vaccine is probably the most dangerous, ineffective vaccine ever thought of by the pseudo scientists employed by Big Pharma. It is an unproven technology designed to stop mild symptoms and not the disease itself. The strategy of developing a mRNA molecule from a computerized Chinese template seems to be more science fiction than real science. Then the plan is to cause each cell in the body to manufacture spike protein by inserting Chinese mRNA into the DNA causing it to make the spike protein so the immune system can kill it. Beam me up Scotty.

Now For the Rest of the Story

There were four major pharmaceutical companies that manufactured a SARSCoV-19 vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA Vaccine, the Moderna- mRNA-1273 Vaccine, the AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine, manufactured by Janssen Biotech Inc, a viral vector vaccine. As of September 12, 2023, the 2023–2024 updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were recommended by CDC for use in the United States. The intended purpose of these vaccines is to provide immunity from the Covid 19 virus. The four pharmaceutical companies have not provided complete FDA disclosure for many of ingredients contained in these so-called vaccines. The purpose of this article is to identify those specific major and minor ingredients contained in these vaccines using various scientific methods. A basic human right, governed by the Nuremberg Code of 1947, is the right to know the specific vaccine ingredients. This information is critical, and necessary to know so that any human anywhere in the World can make an informed decision whether to consent to the Cov-19 inoculation. Dr. Robert Young and his research partners, have conducted scientific testing on each vaccine and have identified several ingredients or adjuvants that have not been disclosed which are contained in these Covid-19 vaccines. Currently, these vaccines are being administered to millions of people around the World under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued by each country without full disclosure of all ingredients.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the pharmaceutical companies to develop new drugs that they called vaccines. The name vaccine is used for bureaucratic reasons to receive an urgent approval, ignoring all the normal rules necessary for new drugs especially for those involving novel nano technology mechanisms that have never been developed nor experienced by humans anywhere, at any time in the history of World. Lipid nanoparticles contain four components: ionizable lipids, neutral auxiliary lipids, cholesterol, and PEGylated lipids. PEG (Polyethylene Glycol) can enhance the stability and life of LNPs. The LNP's are manufactured by SINOPEG, a Chinese Company.

All the mRNA vaccines contain what's called a PEGylated lipid nanoparticle. And that's what we're going to be discussing right now. So, why isn’t graphene oxide listed on the insert? Bill Gates said that there was a trade secret. Trade secrets are not available to the public, so they cannot be listed in the patent. And so, graphene oxide is not listed in the patent. The patent lists everything but graphene oxide. Why? Karen Kingston, former Pfizer employee, in her interview with Dr. Andrew Kaufman, said the number one reason is because it's poisonous to humans, And the other reason is because it is the main ingredient in hydrogel, which is the liquid Artificial Intelligence template that's used for some of Elon Musk's research and Bill Gates as far as, creating an interface between humans and the internet." There is a legitimate theory that these shots are designed to create some sort of connectivity between humans and 5G to control your thoughts, your memories, and your emotions. These goals are realistic, plausible, and possible and may well be on their way to completion. (9)

Keep in mind that the detectable mRNA is 6ng/ul and graphene oxide is 747 ng/ul. That makes the graphene oxide 99.2% and the RNA to be 0.8% of the vaccine by weight. Two vaccines and 2 boosters equals big trouble for the recipient. And now Big Pharma has come up boosters for the variants. Is there no end to this evil being perpetuated on humanity.

Graphene Oxide

Pay attention to this finding by La Quinta Columna, Graphene oxide (GO) inside the body causes blood clotting, post inflammatory syndrome or systemic or multi-organ inflammations. (GO) inside the body when it is above the levels of glutathione which is the body's natural reserve of antioxidants, causes alteration of the immune system, collapse of the immune system and cytokine storm. Inhaled graphene oxide spreads evenly throughout the alveolar tract and causes bilateral pneumonias. Inhaled graphene oxide causes inflammation of the mucous membranes and thus possible loss of taste and smell. Sounds like SARS-CoV-2 to me!! (10)

There are different ways of graphene oxide entering the body. Masks containing graphene oxide nanoparticles have been introduced and are still being marketed. These masks are being marketed by companies such as Nanografi, so we have masks with graphene oxide, PCR tests with graphene oxide and GO is also present in antigen tests; hydrogels also contain graphene oxide nanoparticles; intranasal vaccines also, since graphene oxide in aerosols is more potent, as is the supposed SARS-CoV-2.Plus they are spraying GO chem trails on large portions of the country from planes.

Whoa! Wait a minute, The masks that Anthony Fauci said would prevent Covid 19 are making us sick with Covid 19 symptoms and positive PCR tests. What a scam? In short, graphene oxide behaves exactly like the supposed Covid 19 virus of the official version, generating the same symptoms of severe Covid19. GO causes neurodegeneration also known as neurological Covid19. Graphene oxide has an electronic absorption band., which means there is certain frequency above which the material is excited and oxidizes very rapidly, which breaks the bonds which breaks the equilibrium between the proliferation in the organism of the GO against our natural antioxidant glutathione reserves. This frequency band is emitted in the bandwidths of the 5G wireless radio frequency. That is why the build out of the 5G network never stopped anywhere during the pandemic lock downs. They were out there erecting these huge antennas, and installing 5G technology in nursing homes, hospitals, and schools. Have you noticed that 80% of the gigantic antennas were close to nursing homes? (10)

La Quinta Column found that N-acetylcysteine or glutathione degrades GO. Because glutathione neutralizes free radicals, oxidants, and all other toxins that enter the body. They found that there were about 300 clinical studies in hospitals and universities that were using N-acetylcysteine with incredible results. For example, 100 patients with oxygen saturation levels below 50%, who were practically dead, to say the least, with bilateral pneumonias and within an hour of being given intravenous glutathione or N acetylcysteine, they revived and were taken off their ventilators. Ask yourself, why did those treatments work? They worked because they addressed all the symptoms supposedly caused by the Covid 19 virus. Now remember there is no scientific evidence of an actual isolation and sequencing of the Corona Virus, they claim is the cause of this pandemic. I suspect along with many credible researchers that COVID-19 is the side effect of the introduction of graphene oxide into the body by different pathways. (10)

One of the biggest mistakes of modern medicine has been to define Covid19 as a new disease caused by a new and presumed coronavirus that is non-existent. All the resulting clinical etiology had already been perfectly collected in scientific literature as Acute Radiation Syndrome. I found many articles on this subject that point out

that the supposed symptoms of Covid-19 and Acute Radiation Syndrome are 100% the same. If you add graphene, you have the perfect cocktail for disaster, since this nanomaterial is a receiver of electromagnetic radiation.

In both cases, the result is a systemic insult that can cause damage to many parts of the body, including the vascular system, lung, heart, kidneys, liver, gut, eyes, and brain. Regardless of the target organ, the hyperactivation of the immune system pathways are at the heart of the body's response to overcome Covid 19 and acute radiation exposure. The cytokine storm is the connection between Covid 19 infection and radiation exposure; both result in systemic inflammation that ravages the body. (12)

Messenger RNA

Is mRNA safe?

The mRNA, or messenger RNA tells the body's cells to make the spike protein. The lipid nanoparticles are the boxes the mRNA is shipped in. If you find lipid nanoparticles in an organ or tissue, that tells you the drug got to that location. According to Karen Kingston, lipid nanoparticles were found in the blood circulating throughout the body within four hours, and then settled in large concentrations in the ovaries, bone marrow and lymph nodes.

mRNA-based vaccines are often touted as a safer alternative to DNA-based vaccines, which, according to experts "may trigger permanent and dangerous changes in the genome." However, do we know for sure that mRNA vaccines don't permanently change the genetic makeup of our cells? Researchers believe there is little chance of that happening. They were wrong. The human genome of those receiving the vaccines has been changed forever.

They were wrong again. They made a huge mistake. They thought the spike protein was a great target antigen, they never knew the spike protein itself was a toxin and was a pathogenic protein. So, by vaccinating people they were inoculating them with a toxin. (13)

Aldous Huxley's novel Brave New World predicted a world of biological and social engineering controlled by the intellectual elite, of which Huxley was a member. Huxley described a future that had already begun to take shape under his pen. To grasp the truth of his predictions we only need to look at what he predicted. "There will be, in the next generation or so, a pharmacological method of making people love their servitude, and producing dictatorship without tears, so to speak, producing a kind of painless concentration camp for entire societies, so that people will in fact havetheir liberties taken away from them, but will rather enjoy it, because they will be distracted from any desire to rebel by propaganda or brainwashing, or brainwashing enhanced by pharmacological methods. And this seems to be the final revolution." (Aldous Huxley, 1961)

Huxley's science-fiction world in which people learn to love their servitude sounds terrifying to most Americans. But it's something that's being openly discussed. Top political figures and Big Tech leaders are using the common refrain that the COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity to "reset" and "build back better."Build back better is a tagline for The Great Reset, and this is not a new initiative, it's simply a rebranding of terms for technocracy and the New World Order.

An elite oligarchy is behind this technocratic plan to govern society through technology, programmed by scientists and technicians and automated using artificial intelligence, rather than through democratically elected politicians and government leaders. His prediction is coming true before our eyes. Vaccines loaded with graphene oxide which has electromagnetic properties can connect human beings directly with the internet to control their thoughts and emotions so we will love our servitude. Individual thoughts and actions must be destroyed at all costs. The toxic graphene oxide and the gene therapy mRNA vaccines are creating transhuman beings. Transhumanism is Posthumanism. It is humanism with the optimism taken out. A movement that advocates for the transformation and the "advancement of humanity through technology “that merges humans and machines. Transhumanism runs the gamut from nanotechnology to A.I.

An elite oligarchy is behind this technocratic plan to govern society through technology, programmed by scientists and technicians and automated using artificial intelligence, rather than through democratically elected politicians and government leaders. The Covid pandemic is being used as a justification for taking away personal rights, but the agenda has nothing to do with health and everything to do with a long-term plan to monitor and control the world through technical surveillance. Part of the new normal agenda is that you will own nothing and be happy about it. The conditioning has already begun. Using fear as the driving force, Americans accepted and embraced the lockdowns, universal masking, and mass vaccination with an experimental injection, all without any scientific data to back up the safety or effectiveness of the vaccine and with no explanation of the necessity of these severe measures. Society submitted to these dictates not for themselves but for the good of the group. (14)

Transhumanism is mind control to shift perception to a hybrid society. As perception shifts, the individual is homogenized into an amorphous blob. The term "Public Health" is a public relations term, created in 1913 by the Rockefeller Institute of Medical Research, to convince individuals to give up their identity to an outside, unseen authority. Now we're being told that our personal identity or our individual rights don't matter only the public's health matters. You have no right to bodily autonomy. The group matters. Group think is being taught in our schools. America is bad. America is systemically racist. Human caused climate change is real. Whites are privileged. All males are guilty of toxic masculinity. If you think and say anything the left-wing teacher and the class disagrees with, you will be an outcast. Free thinking is not allowed. The whole agenda is to destroy masculinity, free thinking, individualism, and capitalism. Transhumanism is Inversion Reality to create order out of chaos, where up is down, black is white, sickness is health, male is female, abnormal is normal, and uniformity is unity.

The Transhumanist Movement has been playing out before our eyes under the deception of politics and Hollywood make-up and glamour for more than a century. Transgendered actors have been 'coming out' to be recognized as non-gendered. Caitlyn Jenner is a role model for the right to reshape and choose a different identity. These are influencers. However, what happens when identity is concealed and used for deception? The deeper agenda is to weaken the male energy as protector and defender," subvert the female essence, and neutralize the divine through technologies such as CRISPR. CRISPR is a genetic engineering technique which modifies DNA to redesign gender in the human embryo to create an androgynous adult that cannot reproduce. What if this technology has been seeded in vaccines that has changed the DNA of a whole generation? What if the new genetically modified mRNA COVID vaccine not only changes DNA, but acts as an infertility drug in the same jab? (15)

I believe that these coronavirus injections are the elite's brazen attempt to decrease the world population. One of the most prominent advocates of the new coronavirus injections is tech billionaire Bill Gates, a well-known proponent of Eugenics. Gates has had an outright obsession with depopulation, for decades. Not only is Gates involved in the development of the new experimental vaccines, but he has stated that global warming is caused by too many humans living on the planet.

In 2009, The Good Club comprised of well-known wealthy members such as Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, George Soros, Ted Turner, and David Rockefeller met to discuss how best to eliminate overpopulation and increase birth control (eugenics), all in the guise of philanthropy. The group's members are collectively worth hundreds of billions of dollars. The eugenics movement was embraced by 20th century socialists like Marie Stopes, John Maynard Keynes, George Bernard Shaw, Margaret Sanger and H.G. Wells – and was made infamous by Adolph Hitler. (16)

My friends. We are at a critical time in history. However, no one, and no group of politicians, scientists, priests, or actors can succeed in isolating people, suppressing free speech, and subverting human identity without your consent. Knowing who you are protects you. Human beings are governed by Natural Law. We have rights. If you are a living being, you are not bound by man-made laws without your consent.

