It is time for the medical profession’s unwritten rule to vaccinate everybody to change!

Doctors

1. Assess the health history of the parents and the child.

2. Take a comprehensive stool and urine analysis to assess any risk of gut dysbiosis in the child.

3. Assess the infant’s immune status with a blood test.

These questionnaires and tests should play an important part in the process of vaccination decision making.

Who Should Vaccinate.

A. No vaccinations at all. An infant born to a mother that presents with a medical history of autoimmune disorders or neurological problems should not be vaccinated. An infant presenting any disorder which indicates compromised gut flora and immunity should not be vaccinated. Younger siblings of autistic children, children with severe allergies, ADHD, epilepsy, or type 1 diabetes should not be vaccinated. These children can be retested and can be given single vaccines six weeks apart.

B. Delay vaccination until the results of the tests are better. This applies to infants whose mothers are generally healthy mothers, and present as healthy but have immune abnormalities in their tests. Retest every 6-8 months till results of tests are better. Then single vaccines 6-8 weeks apart.

C. Healthy infants whose tests show a normal immune system, who have healthy parents. Single vaccines only at least 6 weeks apart.

Doctors will never change. We have to change. Insist that doctors change and test our infants according to the above guidelines. If you or your husband’s parents or grandparents have an autoimmune disorder, don’t vaccinate your children until you’ve made sure their gut and immune systems are healthy. Who loves your children more, you or your doctor? Or why vaccinate at all?

Vaccines Weaken Total Immune System Response

By focusing exclusively on increased antibody production, which is only one aspect and not the most important aspect of the immune process. Vaccines increase antibodies and have no effect on the entire immune response. Vaccines trick the body so that it will no longer initiate a generalized inflammatory response. They place the virus directly into the blood and give it access to the major organs and tissues without any obvious way of getting rid of it.

These attenuated viruses and virus elements persist in the blood for a longtime, maybe permanently. This in turn causes a systematic weakening of the immune system to childhood diseases and to other acute infections as well. According to Dr. Moskowitz and others, “childhood diseases are decisive experiences in the maturation of the immune system that prepare the child to respond promptly and effectively to any infections he or she may acquire in the future. The ability to mount a vigorous, acute response to infectious organisms is a fundamental requirement of health and well-being.”

The harm from viral vaccines may not be so much the viruses themselves as from the fact that they are cultured in animal tissues, and they become carriers of animal genetic material into the human genome. By the mass introduction of a variety of virus, animal tissues and bacteria into the blood stream, mankind has become part of a massive genetic engineering experiment. Modern day vaccines have their roots in Nazi medical experiments, the repercussions of which will be felt for generations as the latent virus cells, and other cells whose DNA has been altered, begin to produce the inevitable consequences of their presence.

The problem is not just vaccines, however. Glyphosate, also known as Roundup, is also an integral part of this problem. Glyphosate stimulates zonulin production, which opens the gaps in our intestinal wall and blood-brain barrier. Zonulin causes the blood to be exposed to toxins and antigens, which normally would have been unable to break through the gut wall. Once in the blood, zonulin also facilitates the toxins’ passage through the blood-brain barrier, introducing them into the brain, to which the body responds with a liquefying, inflammatory process.

Unfortunately, because glyphosate is used on most of the feed fed to livestock. Then the gelatin obtained from these animals is the medium on which many of the viruses used to make vaccines are grown, glyphosate is a normal component of most vaccines and much of the food our children are eating. Glyphosate on food opens the gut to toxins; glyphosate in vaccines opens the blood-brain barrier to these toxins.

