R.J. Rummel, a researcher, and political scientist, defined the term "democide" as "the murder of any person or people by their government, including genocide, politicide and mass murder." According to Rummel, "democide passed war as the leading cause of non-natural death in the 20th Century, and moving into the 21st Century, it not only shows no signs of stopping, it seems to be the desired and planned manner of death of hundreds of millions or even billions of innocent people around the world." In the U.S today, democide has only just begun, as this 'Covid' plot orchestrated by the ruling master class and this government continues in its efforts to cull the American population to advance the agendas of disease, eugenics, and death. This is being done simply to achieve total control over the masses. (1)

Research at the Tavistock Institute by Kurt Lewin found that if terror can be induced on a widespread basis into a society, then society reverts to a blank slate, where control can easily be instituted from an exterior point. Put it another way: By the creation of controlled chaos, the populace can be brought to the point where it willingly submits to greater control. Lewin maintained that society must be driven into a state equivalent to an "early childhood situation." He termed this societal chaos "fluidity.” (2)

This staged pandemic has been planned for at least twenty years or more. It has been simulated and acted out on multiple occasions. Previous attempts with very similar plots have taken place for decades with flu, SARS, Swine Flu, Ebola, MERS, and other falsely claimed viral scares. But this time is different in that the people are ripe for control and takeover, and modern technology can now spread propaganda to every household in seconds, giving the government and mainstream media the tools to create instant fear, panic, and mass obedience to illegal draconian mandates.

We are witnesses to the premeditated murder of millions of people by the powers that be, especially those that are a burden on system such as the old and infirm, people with limited mental capacity, people with disabilities, people of certain ethnic backgrounds, and all those that question, dissent, disobey, and expose the truth about what is really happening in this plotted takeover. In addition, efforts to destroy fertility, depopulate the earth, and inject every single child from infancy to adult with a deadly bio­ weapon is underway as well. Make no mistake about it, this is a war against the people by the government. (2)

Most of the country has been hypnotized by fear, threats, and bribes to accept the corporate mainstream media’s version of COVID-19. Many millions are moving in a trance like state and do not know it. They have been induced into this state by a well-organized, very sophisticated propaganda campaign that has drawn on the human fear of death and disease. Those behind this have no doubt studied the high incidence of hypochondria in the general population and the fear of an invisible “virus” in societies where belief in God and the spiritual has been replaced by faith in science. Knowing their audience well, they have concocted a campaign of fear and confusion to induce obedience.

Locking down hundreds of millions of healthy people, insisting that they wear useless masks, telling them to avoid human contacts, destroying the economic lives of regular people, they have created vast suffering to teach people a lesson about who is in control and they better change their understanding of human relationships to adjust to the new digital unreality that the producers of this masquerade are trying to put in place of face to face human reality.

The world is suffering from this mass delusion based on the belief that a test for RNA is a test for a deadly new virus that has emerged from wild bats or escaped from the Wuhan Laboratory in China. This delusion is supported by the western assumption that Chinese people will eat anything that moves. (3)

If the virus exists, then it should be possible to purify viral particles and from these particles, RNA can be extracted and should match the RNA used in this test. Until this is done, it is possible that the RNA comes from another source, which could be the cells of the patient, bacteria, fungi etc. There might be an association with elevated levels of this RNA and illness, but that is not proof that the RNA is from a virus. Without purification and characterization of virus particles, it cannot be accepted that an RNA test is proof that a virus is present. This strange new disease, named COVID-19, has the same symptoms, fever, and cough, that are already blamed on viruses, bacteria, non- ionic radiation, and environmental contaminants.

Scientists are detecting novel RNA in multiple patients with pneumonia-like conditions and are assuming that the detection of RNA is the equivalent to isolation of the virus. It is not, and one of the scientists was honest enough to admit this, he said, “We did not perform tests for detecting infectious virus in blood.” But, despite this admission, they repeatedly referred to the 41 cases out of 59 that tested positive for this RNA as, “41 patients confirmed to be infected with COV 19.

The PCR test invented by Kary Mullis cannot test for any virus and consequently all the numbers of cases and deaths are based on lies. They are conjured out of thin air in a massive act of magic. The unscientific PCR Corona protocol created by Christian Drosten in Germany in January 2020 became the standard method for testing for SARS-CoV-2 worldwide. I am sure this was preplanned and part of a high-level conspiracy. This protocol set the cycle threshold (amplification) at 45 which results in 97% false positives. These were then called cases: An act of fraud on a massive scale. (4)

The alleged virus has never been isolated, purified or separated from the sample. Therefore, I do not know if the virus exists.

Today’s enlightened individuals believe so firmly in the omnipotence of scientists that they no longer question the evidence for their hypotheses or whether they even make sense. Instead, citizens rely on the latest sensationalized media coverage churned out on the internet and TV news broadcasts about the latest viral pandemic. Any other theories other than the virus, Covid-19, caused these millions of deaths worldwide are censored by social media and news reports from public view. The scientists who disagree with the virologists at the NIH and WHO, are banned from the public discourse and accused of spreading false rumors. The public was only allowed to hear the accepted medical scientists’ version that the Covid-19 virus caused the pandemic of 2020. Anything else was a lie and not worthy of serious consideration by the medical science monopoly.

So how did these trusted guardians of the nation’s health find the mysterious deadly virus known as Covid-19 and pin the blame on it for the over 6 million deaths worldwide? Have they even proven that Coronavirus-19 exists and is the cause of all this sickness and death? Scientists like myself and those much more knowledgeable than me were not allowed to question the all-knowing virologists at the NIH, CDC, or WHO on any public forum where the American public could see it because their narrative of Covid and you better vaccinate, or die would fall apart. Google, YouTube, Twitter, and the national news all censored any attempt to challenge Dr. Fauci’s conclusions.

Science can be considered science only if its claims are verifiable, reproducible. Science also needs external controls. Parts of medical science have lost touch with reality for more than a century.

Anyone who has a basic knowledge of biology and of the development and functions of the tissues of the body and the brain will automatically question the assumptions made about viruses.

How do virologists find a new virus, in this case, COV-19? Most people and most medical providers assume virologists take fluid samples from the nose or lungs of many sick people with the same symptoms and examine them under a powerful microscope. They assume that the virologists see a virus that they have never seen before in these samples.

Instead, the virologists took the lung fluid samples from the people with pneumonia from an unknown cause. Then they washed and filtered this fluid to remove large cellular debris, fungus, and bacteria. Here’s where people’s assumptions of what happens and what actually happens diverge. They never examined this fluid under an electron microscope, the only type of microscope that can visualize something as small as a virus. In fact, virologists always skip examining this fluid under a microscope.

They then took this unpurified soluble fluid from the person with pneumonia of unknown origin and inoculated it onto tissue taken from an animal or human source. But first they added a variety of other fluids, including amniotic fluid, horse serum, bovine fetal serum, all of which are themselves rich sources of proteins and genetic material. They do this because the “virus” they are looking for will not grow otherwise. Then the nutrients supporting the growth of the tissue in the culture were withdrawn. In other words, the tissue was starved. Antibiotics, such as gentamicin and amphotericin, were added to the culture, both of which are known to be toxic to kidney tissue.

They then measured the ability of this unpurified mixture to kill animal or human tissue in the culture. To date, the only tissue that killed the animal that was injected with this sludge came from Vero cells (monkey kidney cells). When the cultures contained only human or other animal-sourced tissues, little to no deadly effects were seen.

The Vero cell culture did, indeed, break down into millions of different sized and shaped particles. The virologists took an electron-microscope picture of it, saw particles they said were budding out from the Vero cells, and they called those particles isolated SARS-Cov-2. How do they know which particles in the culture are the culprits?

That is the problem. There is no accepted scientific method that can distinguish if a particle emerges because of the breakdown of Vero cells or is it from the other sources of genetic material added to the culture or from a “virus” coming from the outside. (6)

There has been no particle with the characteristics or appearance of Covid 19 (as seen in electron micrographs) found in the results of this “culture” procedure, until a protein-digesting enzyme called trypsin is added to the mix. This enzyme digests the outer protein coating of these particles, resulting in the characteristic “spike” protein appearance of the alleged SARS-CoV-2. (4)

The next step for virologists is to do a genetic analysis of the results of this “viral culture.” Virologists have NOT and cannot find any complete sequence in that culture that would represent the entire genome of any known virus. Rather, the genome sequencing is performed inside a computer, which is called an Insilco genome.

In this culture, they find billions of various sized pieces of genetic material. They chop these pieces into smaller bits, and some are discarded if they are alleged to originate from human or other microbial origin. These 56,565,928 small sequences that are chosen are sorted and aligned inside the computer, meaning, they are reconstructed into a long genome that would be the size of a coronavirus genome, which has been previously published.

The complete genome is sequenced based on the template of other such Insilico genomes, thereby guaranteeing that the computer will find Covid 19 in this new sample. Inevitably, there is some divergence in the new genome sequence as compared to the template. This is called a variant. At no time has the virologist found the complete sequence of either Covid-19 or the variant in the bronchial fluid. It exists only in a computer. This in silico genome is a theoretical construct generated by a computer which cannot be reproduced without error leading to variants.

Would you believe that I can find no evidence that any researcher at the CDC or the drug companies isolated the virus and applied Koch's postulates to determine that this novel COVID 19 is the cause of this pandemic? If there was concrete evidence that this Gold Standard test had been performed, you would have seen it on every news channel, newspaper, and on the internet. Without purification and characterization of virus particles, it cannot be accepted that an RNA test is proof that a virus is present. The CDC response to a "Freedom of Information Act" request admitted that the Gold Standard for the isolation of any pathogenic virus has not been met. "No one has ever isolated, purified and/or scientifically proven the existence of any viruses anywhere and anytime in the entire world." This includes all the viruses that our children are forced to take to public school. (7) We have been lied to for a very, very long time going back to the polio vaccine.

The ‘Gold Standard’ for isolating and identifying microbes is referred to as Koch’s and Rivers Postulates which was established many years ago.” The Coronavirus has never been isolated. The microbe is found in sick people, isolated and grown in a pure culture, a healthy individual is inoculated with the organism, if sickened with the same symptoms, the microbe is isolated and compared with the original specimen. The Coronavirus has never been proven to cause disease.

Appearances Can Be Deceiving.

In a paper titled "Appearances Can Be Deceiving — Viral-Like Inclusions in COVID-19 Negative Renal Biopsies by Electron Microscopy," published in the August 2020 issue of the journal Kidney360, researchers found identical particles to Covid-19 in people who were negative for Covid-19 as well as in renal biopsies from the pre-Covid-19 era.

Recognition of this pitfall of “viral-like particles” dates to the 1970s, when the potential for mistakenly identifying normal cellular components as viral particles was emphasized after multiple studies claimed to have found ultrastructural viral particles within different types of cancer cells and fluids. (8)

The two photomicrographs above show the CORONA EFFECT on the red blood cells with the SPIKED PROTEIN caused by acidosis of the fluids found around the cells and then fluids found in the circulatory system from exposure to toxic pulsating electro-magnetic fields at 2.4gHz or higher, chemical poisoning from the food and water ingested, toxic acidic air pollution and to top-it-all-off chemical laden vaccines.

In each pandemic, 1889, 1918, 1957, 1968, and 2020 the electrical envelope of the earth to which we are all attached by invisible strings, was suddenly and profoundly disturbed. Humans are bioelectric beings, and we have no mechanism in our bodies that protects us from radiation. When cells are contaminated by these profound qualitative changes, they cleanse themselves by excreting debris containing pieces of RNA plus a few other proteins. These so-called viruses are the excretions of a toxic cell. They are not the cause of anything. (10)

It does not take a rocket scientist to see that we have been had for a long time. But, to what purpose? To put a toxic bioweapon in the arm of every man, woman, and child, not only in America but in the world.

The Rest of The Story

COVID-19 is caused by graphene oxide being introduced into the body in several ways. Pay attention to this finding by La Quinta Columna, Graphene oxide (GO) inside the body causes blood clotting. (GO) inside the body causes post inflammatory syndrome or systemic or multi-organ inflammations. (GO) inside the body when it is above the levels of glutathione which is the body's natural reserve of antioxidants, causes collapse of the immune system and cytokine storm. Inhaled (GO) spreads evenly throughout the alveolar tract and causes bilateral pneumonia. Inhaled (GO) causes inflammation of the mucous membranes and thus possible loss of taste and smell. There are different ways of graphene oxide entering the body. Flu vaccines containing (GO). Masks containing (GO) nanoparticles. PCR tests with (GO) and (GO) is also present in antigen tests; hydrogels also contain graphene oxide nanoparticles; intranasal vaccines also. (GO) in aerosols is more potent, as is the supposed SARS-CoV-2.

One of the biggest mistakes of modern medicine has been to define Covid19 as a new disease caused by a new coronavirus that is non-existent. All the resulting clinical causes had already been perfectly collected in scientific literature as Acute Radiation Syndrome. I found many articles on this subject that point out that the supposed symptoms of Covid-19 and Acute Radiation Syndrome are 100% the same. If you add (GO), you have the perfect cocktail for disaster, since this nanomaterial is a receiver of electromagnetic radiation.

The result is a systemic insult that can cause damage to many parts of the body, including the vascular system, lungs, heart, kidneys, liver, gut, eyes, and brain. Regardless of the target organ, the hyperactivation of the immune system pathways are at the heart of the body's response to overcome Covid 19 and acute radiation exposure. The cytokine storm is the connection between Covid 19 infection and radiation exposure; both result in systemic inflammation that ravages the body.

Here are a few details that will help you to understand everything about this scamdemic. Glutathione is extremely high in children. Therefore, the disease has hardly any impact on the child population. Glutathione drops very considerably after 65 years of age. Therefore, COVID-19 is especially prevalent in the senile population. Glutathione is at very high levels in the intensive sports population. This is why only 0.22% of athletes contracted the disease.

There are more than 300 clinical studies in hospitals and universities that were using N-acetylcysteine to treat “Covid-19” with incredible results. 100 patients with oxygen saturation levels below 50%, who were practically dead with bilateral pneumonias and within an hour of being given intravenous glutathione or N­ acetylcysteine, they revived and were taken off their ventilators.

Ask yourself, why did those treatments work? They worked because they addressed all the symptoms of the disease supposedly caused by the Covid virus. Now remember there is no scientific evidence of an actual isolation and sequencing of the Corona Virus, they claim is the cause of this pandemic. I suspect along with many credible researchers that COVID-19 is the side effect of the introduction of graphene oxide into the body by different pathways. (11)

5G wireless in Wuhan, China was officially launched November 1, 2019, with a grid of about ten thousand 5G base stations. A spike in cases occurred on February 13, 2020, the same week that Wuhan officially turned on its 5G traffic monitoring system.

Illness followed 5G installation in every major American city, starting with New York in the Fall of 2019, along with all the Burroughs, were all subsequent coronavirus hot spots. All the major cities soon followed, with some five thousand towns and cities now covered. The small country of San Marino which installed 5G, in September 2018, had the longest exposure to 5G and the highest infection rate, four times higher than Italy, which deployed 5G in June 2019, twenty-seven times higher than Croatia, which has not deployed 5G. In rural areas, the illness blamed on the coronavirus, is slight to nonexistent. (14)

Bartomeu Payeras i Cifre, a Spanish epidemiologist, has charted the rollout of 5G in European cities and countries with cases per thousand people and demonstrated “a clear and close relationship between the rate of coronavirus infections and 5G antenna location. (15)

In 2001, Ukrainian scientists warned against the use of millimeter waves by low-orbit communication satellites using phased array antennas. Higher resonant frequencies of a living cell coincide with these millimeter frequencies. Like attracts like at the quantum level of life. The water molecules in every cell vibrate at 60 GHz, the same frequency as the 5G signal. The power densities and duration of radiation created by these satellites significantly exceeds by 7.2 million times, the amount considered safe. This irradiation occurs over the course of a whole lifetime. The energetic doses induce change in living cells. Negative consequences of this irradiation may be changes in cell structures and physiological processes, genetic changes, and alteration of psychophysiological conditions and behavior.

At times, I compare what is happening to a collective ritual of suicide in slow motion. I now realize that it cannot continue indefinitely. I don’t know when, but there will come a day of reckoning, when we all will awaken to the serious problem of electromagnetic contamination on all living beings, including ourselves.

Dr. Adey found that by using 0.75mW/cm2(.75 milliwatts per square centimeter) intensity of pulse modulated microwave at a frequency of 450 MHz, that an ELF modulation of 16 Hz could be used to control all aspects of human behavior.

Consider this, Mobile phones receive a pulse modulated microwave signal. So, in theory, the CIA and NSA, already do this an extra low frequency, ELF, signal, 16 Hz, could be added to the microwave network to feed a precise behavioral pattern into every cell phone user in the US to cause widespread riots, or to calm all the mobile phone users involved in the riots. Since virtually every adult in America has a cell phone, the Deep State has a useful method of controlling the behavior of key voters. (16)

So, who are these forces trying to destroy our democracy and create a New World Order and what other methods are they using. They use high tech networks of electronic entrainment and broadcasting whose nature has not even been hinted at in the mass media, since the mass media itself is employed in the same manner, for the manipulation of the POPULATION. Even the subject of mind control in the media is mentioned only in the context of science fiction or derided as the delusions of the crazy aluminum foil hat crowd. I’ve been accused of having one of those hats.

I’ve included some research below. Check it out. All of it contributed to this article. You can email me at sloomis@hotmail.com or sloomis56@outlook.com with any questions or comments.

The Truth is Out There,

Shawn

