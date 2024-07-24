Alzheimer's Disease is a brain disorder. According to the Alzheimer’s Disease Fact Sheet (www.alzheimers.org) nearly half of all people over age 85 and approximately 10% of all people over 65 may have the disease. (1) This article will discuss the role played by heavy metals, electromagnetic radiation (EMR) and diet in this degenerative disease. This chronic illness has a brutal effect on victims and their families. Alzheimer's victims lose their memory, their cognitive ability, their personhood and their ability to control their bodily functions. They become infants again requiring 24/7 supervision and care. The burden of care is so onerous on their family caregivers that years of providing long term care destroys their caregiver's health and finally destroys their savings when nursing home care is finally needed. But this doesn't need to happen. One of the biggest secrets the pharmaceutical companies have kept hidden from us in the name of profits is that Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) is preventable and reversible no matter the stage of illness. Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the progressive mental deterioration that can occur in middle or old age due to generalized degeneration of the brain. AD symptoms begin slowly and get worse over time becoming severe enough to interfere with routine daily tasks such as bathing dressing, eating, toileting and transferring from one position to another. AD has become an epidemic in this country and some parts of the world. A researcher for a pharmaceutical company will tell you that they have no idea what the cause of AD is. Outside their realm of willful blindness, there are many serious scientists who have found answers to the question, what causes AD and how do you prevent it?

Dementia manifests itself as a minimum of four different diseases. Sometimes, individuals will have some degree of two, three, or all four of the classic dementias at the same time.

Vascular dementia occurs when the cerebral arteries become obstructed with atherosclerosis and/ or arteriosclerosis. The cause of these obstructions is inflammation of the arterial lining (intima) by the same forces that also obstruct coronary, ocular, and renal arteries. The occlusion occurs when the antioxidant levels in the diet are low, and the arteries are exposed to inflammation because of the consumption of fried foods, processed meats, oils, and gluten. The nutritional therapy approach includes stopping ongoing inflammation by creating an elimination diet that avoids inflammatory foods, supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients, antioxidants, and providing significant vascular care.

Korsakoff’s syndrome occurs as part of the Beriberi (thiamine or vitamin B1 deficiency) collection of diseases. The disease can be reversed by the elimination of, alcohol, sugar, fried foods, processed meats, oils, and gluten from the diet as well as a supplement program that provides all 90 essential nutrients with a special emphasis on the supplementation of thiamine (vitamin B1). Wernecke– Korsakoff’s syndrome is a two-part disease syndrome in which the patient is diagnosed with both Korsakoff’s syndrome and multiple sclerosis (MS) simultaneously. Long term alcohol consumption and poor diet are connected to this disorder. The disease syndrome can be reversed by dealing with both diseases. To stop the ongoing inflammatory damage to the myelin of the brain (that occurs in MS) with a dietary change, add 6– 8 eggs per day to provide raw materials to help support maintenance and repair of the myelin and supplement with all 90 essential nutrients with a special emphasis on antioxidants, including selenium.

Alzheimer’s disease is a physician-caused disease, produced by lowering cholesterol and saturated fats in the patient’s diet, prescription of statin drugs, and the directive to avoid vitamin and mineral supplements. In fact, Alzheimer’s disease is a physician-caused disease. Prevention of Alzheimer’s has been documented by a Johns Hopkins randomized and double-blind study on almost 5,000 people over the age of 65. The ten-year study published in 2004 demonstrated clearly that the consumption of a special diet, avoidance of certain foods and the supplementation of nutrients can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 78%! The nutritional approach to Alzheimer’s disease includes all the anti-dementia nutritional supplementation and dietary changes employed for the other three dementias, including eating no fried foods, no processed meats, no oils; eat 4– 6 eggs per hundred pounds of body weight per day. Avoid all statin drugs. In April 2012, the FDA sent out an urgent warning, “Statin drugs increase the risk of dementia.” Add DHA and EPA, essential fatty acids, to aid in the production of neurotransmitters specifically for memory and cognition. Also, add Vitamin E in combination with the trace mineral selenium. It slows down the aging process, preserves the length of telomeres and reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. (2)

Causes of Alzheimer’s Disease

Aluminum, a neurotoxin, and poor diet are two probable causes. Aluminum is in the food we eat, the water we drink, the antiperspirant we put under our arms, our toothpaste and shampoos, beverage cans. It's even in the vaccines we have been fooled into thinking prevent communicable diseases.

Aluminum has been identified as a neurotoxin for over 100 years. Its toxic impacts were demonstrated most dramatically when long-term hemodialysis patients were treated with aluminum-containing phosphate binders, and/or a dialysate made using water with high-dissolved aluminum levels. Many of these kidney patients developed dialysis dementia and other complications. There are similarities between the brains of Alzheimer’s and dialysis-dementia patients. Senile plaques have been observed in both, as have decreased levels of the enzyme choline activity. Such similarities have provided further support for the hypothesis that aluminum toxicity is the key to Alzheimer’s disease, although many drug company researchers reject this suggestion.

Geographical and Epidemiological Evidence of Aluminum’s Involvement in Alzheimer’s Disease

Drinking water usually contains between 0.01 and 0.15 milligrams (mg) per liter of aluminum. Some potable water, however, may have as much as 0.40 mg or more per liter. It was established by Sohler and coworkers as early as 1981, however, that in 400 psychiatric outpatients in New Jersey, memory loss increased as blood aluminum levels rose.

It has been shown that in Norway, England, Wales, and Canada the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease rises as the amount of aluminum in the water supply increases. Probably the most significant evidence of the possible link between dementia and aluminum comes from an Ontario study involving 668 autopsy-verified Alzheimer’s disease brains. These showed that the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease is about 2.5 times greater in individuals from communities drinking water containing more than 100 mcg per liter of aluminum, than it is in individuals from communities where the potable water contains less than this level of aluminum. There is considerable evidence to show that, when dietary calcium intake is low or when aluminum intake is very high, the aluminum may substitute for the calcium, or may use some of the same transport mechanisms to gain access to the brain.

Animal studies also demonstrate that diets deficient in calcium alone, or low in calcium and magnesium (with or without added aluminum), can reduce absorption of magnesium and increase that of aluminum. Fluorine also has an affinity for aluminum and influences its absorption. Researchers, for example, have described high incidences of osteoporosis, spontaneous bone fractures, and dementia in certain villages whose water contains high levels of fluorine and aluminum in Guizhou Province, China. In general, aluminum is the most soluble in acidic water, especially if it contains fluorides.

Investigators who oppose the pathogenicity of aluminum in Alzheimer’s disease have claimed that the blood-brain barrier will prevent this neurotoxic metal from impacting the brain until after serious damage already has occurred from other causes. This argument is incorrect. Researchers injected the radioisotope26 Al into healthy rats and showed that a considerable amount of this aluminum isotope was incorporated into the cerebrum within five days after one injection and continued to show a gradual increase in the brain for a further 70 days. This accumulation of aluminum was accompanied by a decline in dendrites in cortical nerve cells and in attached spines. These changes implied a decrease in the amount of information that could be received. Many similar changes have been reported from Alzheimer’s brains.

Aluminum and the Brain

On reaching the brain, aluminum begins to replace calcium, magnesium, zinc, and phosphorus in various enzymes and proteins. Consequently, it sets in motion a series of biochemical cascades involving abnormal processes, which together eventually culminate in the pathologic and clinical symptoms known as Alzheimer’s disease. Several examples include but are not limited to the following malfunctions caused by aluminum's interference in the enzymatic functions of several systems in the brain.

Decreased glucose metabolism is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. It appears to occur because of aluminum’s binding with the phosphate enzyme, and its interference with a group of enzymes that speed carbohydrate metabolism. Neurotransmitter deficits, caused by aluminum, are characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease. Indeed, a deficiency of acetylcholine is the basis for a recognized diagnostic test for this disorder. Such malfunctioning of the cholinergic system (nerve cells which use acetylcholine as a neural transmitter). It is accompanied by selective degeneration of neurons in the cortex, hippocampus, and base of the forebrain. This is highly significant because such acetylcholine containing neurons play a key role in memory and affect the highest levels of cognitive functioning.

The brains of Alzheimer’s patients contain less dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin than those of controls. Several studies have demonstrated that the subnormal production of these neurotransmitters appears to be linked to the death of dopamine receptors and noradrenergic and serotonergic neurons in the cortex and elsewhere in the Alzheimer’s brain.

Aluminum negatively impacts parathyroid hormone, the glutamatergic system ( plays a central role in learning and memory), and causes neurotic plaques, neurofibrillary tangles, brain cell membrane damage, and oxidative stress.

Zinc

The role of zinc in Alzheimer’s Disease was discovered in the 1950s by Henry Peters, a porphyrinologist at the University of Wisconsin Medical School. Like Morton after him, Peters was impressed by the number of people who seemed to have mild or latent porphyria, and thought the trait was far more prevalent than was commonly believed.

Peters discovered that his porphyria patients who had neurological symptoms were excreting zinc up to 36 times the normal amount. Their symptoms correlated better with the levels of zinc in their urine than with the levels of porphyrins they were excreting.

With this information, Peters tried chelation to reduce the body’s load of zinc. In patient after patient, when courses of treatment with BAL or EDTA had reduced the level of zinc in their urine to normal, their illness resolved, and the patient remained symptom-free for up to several years. (5)

Large amounts of zinc are entering our environment, our homes, and our bodies from industrial processes, galvanized metals, and even the fillings in our teeth. Zinc is in denture cream and in motor oil. There is so much zinc in automobile tires that their constant erosion makes zinc one of the main components of road dust—which washes into our streams, and reservoirs, eventually ending up in our drinking water. (6) (7)

Wondering whether this was perhaps poisoning us all, a group of scientists from Brookhaven National Laboratory, the United States Geological Survey, and several universities raised rats on water supplemented with a low level of zinc. By three months of age, the rats already had memory deficits. By nine months of age, they had elevated levels of zinc in their brains. (8)

In a human experiment, pregnant women in a slum area of Bangladesh were given 30 milligrams of zinc daily, in the expectation that this would benefit the mental development and motor skills of their infants. The researchers found just the opposite. In a companion experiment, a group of Bangladeshi infants were given 5 milligrams of zinc daily for five months, with the same surprising result: the supplemented infants scored more poorly on standard tests of mental development. There’s a growing body of literature that shows zinc supplements worsen Alzheimer’s disease and that chelation therapy to reduce zinc improves cognitive functioning in Alzheimer’s patients.

An Australian team examined autopsy specimens and found that Alzheimer’s patients had double the amount of zinc in their brains as people without Alzheimer’s, and that the more severe the dementia, the higher the zinc levels.

Nutritionists have long been misled by using blood tests to judge the body’s stores of zinc. Scientists are finding out that blood levels are not reliable, and that unless you are severely malnourished there is no relation between the amount of zinc in your diet and the amount of zinc in your blood. In Alzheimer’s disease, it is common to have high levels of zinc in the brain while having low or normal levels of zinc in the blood. The kidneys respond to the body’s load of zinc, not to the levels in the blood, so that blood levels can become low, not because of a zinc deficiency. But because the body is overloaded with zinc and the kidneys are removing it from the blood as fast as they can. It also appears to be much more difficult to become zinc deficient by eating a zinc-poor diet. The body is amazingly capable of compensating for extremely low levels of zinc consumption by increasing intestinal absorption and decreasing excretion. (9)

Since chelation with BAL or EDTA reduces the body’s load of zinc in patient after patient, reducing the level of zinc in their urine to normal and resolving their illness, and the patient remained symptom-free for up to several years. Why don’t our doctors use it? I’ll bet you dollars to holes in donuts, that it’s because pharmaceutical company profits would suffer.

Electromagnetic Radiation

Electromagnetic Radiation, particularly,60 Gigahertz, has the power to disrupt and contaminate every cell in the body including brain cells and neurons. In 2001, Ukrainian scientists warned against the use of millimeter waves by low-orbit communication satellites using phased array antennas. Higher resonant frequencies of a living cell coincide with these millimeter frequencies. (10) Like attracts like at the quantum level of life. The water molecules in every cell vibrate at 60 GHz, the same frequency as the 5G signal. The power densities and duration of radiation created by these satellites significantly exceeds by 7.2 million times, the amount considered safe. This irradiation occurs over the course of a whole lifetime. The energetic doses induce change in living cells. Negative consequences of this irradiation may be changes in cell structures and physiological processes, genetic changes, and alteration of psychophysiological conditions and behavior. (11)

Reports show that people around 30 are developing Alzheimer’s or other early onset dementias. Even younger people are reported to develop digital dementias, caused, at least in part, by heavy use of digital devices. One of the questions being raised here, is whether digital dementias are caused in part by the EMF exposures produced by these digital devices and the Wi-Fi fields involved in their usage, rather than solely by such things as screen time, as is often assumed. (12) (13)

5G

In 2016, the FCC announced new rules allowing for the next generation of wireless broadband operations. The United States was the first country to start the rapid expansion to 5G networks and technologies by opening the millimeter wave spectrum. The FCC allocated the millimeter wave spectrum for the 5G standard (0.6 GHz; 24.25 to 25.25 GHz; 27.5 to 28.35 GHz; 37 to 40 GHz; and 64 to 71GHz) without conducting any preliminary research on the safety of these frequencies. If the FCC’s health standards were inadequate before 2016, they will be useless for the 5G millimeter wavelengths. (14) (15)

4G smartphones emit a maximum of about two watts, and usually operate at a power of less than a watt. That will still be true of 5G phones. They will still emit a maximum of 2 watts and operate at less than 1 watt. However, inside a 5G phone there may be as many as 8 tiny arrays of 16 tiny antennas each, working together to track the nearest cell tower and aim a narrowly focused beam at it and allowing the government to track you. The FCC has recently adopted rules allowing the effective power of those transmitted beams to be as high as 20 watts. (16)

So that wherever you are, a beam from your smartphone is going to be aimed directly at a cell tower, and a beam from the tower is going to be aimed directly at you. If you walk between somebody’s phone, both beams will go right through you. The beam from the tower will hit you even if you are in the general vicinity of someone who is on a smart phone. If you are in a crowd, multiple beams will overlap and be unavoidable.

Now if a handheld smartphone sent a 20-watt beam through your head and body it would far exceed the exposure limit set by the FCC. What the FCC is counting on is that there is going to be a metal shield between the display side of a 5G phone and the side with all the circuitry and antennas. That shield is there to protect the circuitry from electronic interference caused by the display and render the phone useless. But it also keeps most of the radiation from traveling directly through the head or body. So, the FCC is allowing 5G phones to be sold that have a radiated power that is ten times as high as the amount allowed for 4G phones. What will this do to the user’s hands and the people behind them? “The single most important fact about 5G that nobody is talking about is called “phased array.” It will totally change the way cell towers and cell phones are constructed and will transform the blanket of radiation which has enveloped our world for two decades into a million powerful beams always whizzing by us.” (17)

Vladimir Putin gave a speech to the Russian assembly when he was still the head of the KGB, he said, “We do not need to go to war with America. America is committing collective suicide by the way they are using electricity. We just must wait until they are all in the psychiatric hospital.” Is it possible that Vladimir Putin has a deeper understanding of the neuropsychiatric effects of the EMFs than our own government?

Putin was the head of the KGB when the studies reviewed by Dr. Karl Hecht were being done in the Soviet Union. The most important effects that were shown to be produced by the EMFs, in those studies, were the neuropsychiatric effects. The Putin statement shows that the Russians understand the severity of the neuropsychiatric effects and the fact that they are cumulative and become irreversible. (18)

Hecht reviewed 60 different studies of occupational exposures that were done between 1960 and 1990 in the Soviet Union and East Germany. These were occupational exposure studies of over 3500 people, who were exposed to microwave frequency EMFs at intensities of less than 1/1000th of our safety guidelines. These studies found that EMFs produced neuropsychiatric effects and dementias like those in Pall’s research.

While we were locked down for the Covid Pandemic, the 5G network was being installed in our schools, nursing homes and communities. It’s almost like they knew they were endangering our children, elderly and communities with the 60 GHz radiation. Our public schools are so full of computers and the WI Fi to connect them that I get brain fog and a headache within a few minutes of entering the school. Our children’s brains and bodies are being damaged to set them up for a lifetime of chronic illnesses including dementia.

Prevention and Treatment

Nutrition

“If everyone started on a good nutritional program supplemented with optimum doses of vitamins and minerals before age 50, and remained on it, the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease would drop precipitously.” — ABRAM HOFFER MD. PhD

So, what is an optimum diet? Dr. Hoffer called Orthomolecular Nutrition which is the ingestion of the optimum level of each nutrient for that individual. This program is designed for three types of individuals: 1. People who are healthy now and want to stay that way. 2.People who need to change their pattern of eating and living and get healthier. 3. People who are already fight serious physical and psychiatric illness. Categories 1 & 2 are preventative. Category 3 will use orthomolecular nutrition as a treatment program. Nutritious foods are whole unprocessed foods. Use whole foods whenever possible. Eat oranges instead of drinking orange juice, brown rice instead of white rice. Eat raw foods whenever possible. Carrots, celery and turnips can be eaten raw. Meats need to be cooked. Eat your colors everyday blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, dandelion root, raw whole milk. Eat a balanced diet over the course of a day. Eat from different groups such as meat, fresh vegetables, fruits, meats, fish, poultry and eggs. Stay away from refined carbohydrates such as doughnuts, chips, pretzels chocolate bars and other junk. The junk steals the good out of the balanced meals and leaves you with empty calories. Make sure you get plenty of EFA' s. They are necessary to maintain cell wall integrity. Avoid hydrogenated vegetable oils, they contain free radicals which can cause damage to cell walls, cancer and arteriosclerosis. Butter and animal fats are better. And don’t forget, eat lots and lots of eggs. A low-fat diet is theoretically unsound and generally ineffective.

Supplements to Prevent Alzheimer's

B3, Niacinamide: Researchers at the University of California at Irvine gave the human dose equivalent of 2,000 to 3,000 milligrams (mg) of vitamin B3 to mice with Alzheimer’s disease. It worked. Kim Green, one of the researchers, is quoted as saying, “Cognitively, they were cured. They performed as if they’d never developed the disease.” In case you're wondering, is it safe to take that much? The dosage that would kill half of those taking it for dogs is 5,000–6,000 mg per kilogram (kg) of body weight. That is equivalent to almost a pound of niacin per day for a human. No human takes 375,000 mg of niacin a day. They would be nauseous long before reaching a harmful dose.” Calcium and Magnesium significantly slow down aluminum absorption, and that’s a good thing. Supplementation with 800 mg of calcium and 400 mg of magnesium every day may be therapeutic for AD patients and as prevention. Folic acid, B6 and B12. There is ample evidence to propose that lowering homocysteine by giving appropriate supplemental levels of homocysteine lowering nutrients, including pyridoxine (vitamin B6), vitamin B12, and folic acid, would reduce risk.

Vitamins C & E: There is conclusive evidence regarding the combined supplementation of high dose vitamin C, together with vitamin E. The need for early screening for cognitive decline and raised homocysteine is essential given the growing body of evidence that homocysteine lowering nutrients arrest cognitive decline and accelerated brain shrinkage.

In conclusion, I've presented a well-researched paper on the causes of Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia and the cures. Aluminum, zinc, EMFs, and poor nutrition are all contributing factors. Wouldn't it be nice to have a crystal ball to tell us the future? But the truth is that none of us knows if we'll get dementia or not. Some of us may already be in the beginning stages of the disease. AD and dementia’s onset is so subtle that many victims and their families don't recognize the illness until it's too late. Once again, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. (19) (20)

None of this information is available on PubMed or through the Alzheimer’s Association. Both of which maintain that senile dementia or Alzheimer’s are incurable. Read on. I’ve seen the above cures work, I triple fact verified this article on foreign versions of PubMed or the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine because the truth has been hidden from us for profit, never mind the pain and suffering caused by these chronic diseases.

