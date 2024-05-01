Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome (EHS) is emerging as the number one health threat in the 21st century. It is imperative that healthcare practitioners, governments, schools, and parents learn more about and take this syndrome seriously. Our homes, schools, and the environment itself are flooded with multiple layers of this manmade electro smog, the most dangerous is the 5G, 60 Ghz, the latest addition to this soup of manmade electromagnetic radiation (EMR).

Those of us whose injuries are so severe, so devastating that we can no longer ignore them, and who are lucky enough to figure out what has happened to us and why, have here and there formed tiny, isolated groups, and for lack of a more acceptable term we call our injury “electromagnetic hypersensitivity” (EHS), a travesty of a name for a disease that affects the whole world and everyone in it, a name as absurd as “cyanide sensitivity” would be if anyone were foolish enough to apply such a name to those poisoned. The problem is that we are all being electrocuted to a greater or lesser extent, and because society has been in denial about that for more than two hundred years, we invent terms that hide the truth instead of speaking in plain language and admitting what is happening.

While we were locked down for the phony Coronavirus pandemic, construction crews were busy filling our schools with 5G technology and building millions of towers to support the system. Intelligence circles call 5G a slow kill system. Most people, especially the young, cannot feel the damage. But there a few of us who can. We’re like the canaries in the coal mines who sensed the poisonous gas build up and when they died, the miners knew to get out. Well, I’m one of those hypersensitive people. When they built one of those monstrous towers within 300 feet of my house, I had Corona virus symptoms for three weeks. I can’t work during daytime business hours because of the higher activity between cell phones, the towers, and the whole increase of microwave frequency from business activities. Going to a meeting full of people on their cell phones, I-pads and Wi-Fi, my memory would be wiped out, my energy level would be zero, and I’d be bed bound for weeks with “Covid “symptoms. I now have a Faraday tent in my room and shielding on my wireless devices. Even with all this, if I work more than 2 hours on my computer, I have brain fog and a severe headache. My family thinks I’m crazy and there’s nothing wrong with me. This makes me very concerned about the health of all of us.

We already know that research is beginning to show long-term health effects of EMF radiation on children. What will it take to make this information common?

There must be an end to the indifference, and lack of heartfelt respect for the plight of these people. It is clear something serious has happened and is happening.

Since the mid 1990’s the telecommunications industry’s goal has been to place a cell phone and a wireless computer in the hands of every man, woman and child on planet Earth and to dot the planet with so many broadcast antennas that all these phones and computers will work in every home and office, on every street, in the country, on the highest mountain and in the deepest valley, without exception. And so, during the next decade levels of microwave radiation increased roughly a thousandfold on average, literally everywhere on Earth.

Recently, researchers have correlated symptoms such as sleep disturbance, fatigue, memory loss, headaches, depression, dizziness, tremors, and the loss of smell and taste as being EMR related. Teams of scientists in 14 countries have concluded that the health of as much as three quarters of the population on Earth is affected by wireless technology. If EMR is making humans this sick, what is it doing to wildlife?

We are all bio electric beings and there is no mechanism in the human body that protects it from manmade EMR. Therefore, to claim that this radiation is not affecting us all is ignorant and absurd. EHS is an environmentally induced condition, no one is immune. No animal is immune. No plant is immune.

The term “electromagnetic hypersensitivity” persists because no health authority in any Western country will admit that electromagnetic radiation has any effect on the health of virtually everyone. EHS, therefore, refers to those people who have happened to find out that electromagnetic fields are the cause of their poor health, and who are affected so seriously that some are disabled. The problem is that we are all being electrocuted to a greater or lesser extent, and because society has been in denial about that for more than two hundred years, we invent terms that hide the truth instead of speaking in plain language and admitting what is happening.

Reduction of electric fields, magnetic fields, and electromagnetic radiation, at home and at work, is of the greatest benefit to people with EHS. In the past this was easier than it is today.

Reduction of fields, or “sanitizing” a building, requires eliminating fluorescent lights, dimmer switches, electronic security systems, electric heaters, and all wireless technology, including cell phones, cordless phones, wireless computers, baby monitors, Bluetooth devices. It may require eliminating or relocating entertainment systems, or equipment with digital displays or digital clocks. It may require eliminating or shielding televisions and computer monitors. And it sometimes requires the complete rewiring of a building and the burying of power lines. Unplugging all electrical devices from their outlets when not in use is recommended, and turning off all circuit breakers, or the main power supply, at night. However, the spread of wireless technology is making the avoidance of electromagnetic radiation difficult to impossible in many parts of the country. Reducing the fields originating within a building to zero is no longer sufficient. Cities and utility companies are changing over to wireless electric, gas and water meters, which can irradiate a whole neighborhood. The arrival of Broadband over Power Lines (BPL) can mean that it is no longer possible to keep high frequency fields out of your home if you want to have electricity. Radiation also comes through the walls from neighbors’ wireless telephone, computer, and security systems, from neighborhood cell towers and, increasingly, from large-area wireless Internet (Wi-Fi) systems which are expanding to cover whole cities. People with EHS are discovering that there is no place left to run to, and that the only solution, if we want to secure a future for ourselves, our children and grandchildren, and for birds and wildlife, is to work together to make widely known and recognized the health effects of electromagnetic fields, until society admits that wireless technology was a terrible mistake and gets rid of it.

Safety cannot be assumed, especially when EMF radiation has been shown to have such a negative effect on living cells.

Three Simple Things You Can Do to Limit Your Exposure

To minimize the risk of EMF radiation, these are your most effective options: (1) create distance, (2) reduce time, and (3) shield yourself.

1. Create Distance

An electromagnetic field radiates in all directions, getting weaker as it moves away from the source. Therefore, radiation’s effect on you is stronger the closer you are to an electronic device. So, if you want to minimize exposure to EMF radiation, the first thing you should do is create distance between you and the source to lessen the intensity. If you are one foot away from the source, you experience about one-fourth the amount of radiation exposure as you would if you were touching the source. If you are two feet away from the source, you now experience one-sixteenth as much as you would if you were touching it.

2. Reduce Time

Reduce the amount of time that you use your radiation emitting devices. EMF radiation exposure takes time to have an effect. It’s a steady stream of energy that changes cells subtly over time. Exposure for short periods of time is not dangerous, but risks can be cumulative.

If you can help it, use electronic devices close to your body for only short periods of time. Start by limiting the amount of time you spend talking on your cell phone next to your head. Use your laptop or tablet on your lap for short periods of time. Take breaks from using your electronic devices whenever possible.

3. Shield Yourself

It is possible to guard against EMF emissions from electronic devices by using EMF shielding. EMF shields can limit, or completely prevent, radiation from reaching your body if placed between you and the source. Many commercially available products are on the market. Some are useful, but still require vetting. Each product needs to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. As an informed consumer, you can consider some of these options.

When researching EMF shields, at the bare minimum, make sure it will shield you from both ELF and RF radiation. This includes ELF radiation from device hardware, RF radiation from Wi-Fi, cell phones, and Bluetooth devices. You can also hardwire your televisions, computers and other home devices to your router and eliminate that 5G radiation from your home.

Check to see if the products have had independent testing performed by third-party labs. With the increased awareness of EMF health risks, there has been an influx of solutions into the marketplace that promise protection. Unfortunately, some of these products don’t do much of anything at all; they often lack solid science to back up their claims or they can’t prove them. Sometimes, they don’t even realize that their products don’t work.

Some of the products include amulets, buttons, stickers, chips, diodes, pendants, harmonizers, and neutralizers. Some of my favorites are clothing, hats, and faraday fabric.

Do your homework before you buy. Whatever products you consider, independent tests conducted by a certified independent laboratory are your best buying guide.

Two out of the three most effective and scientifically proven methods for reducing your EMF exposure are completely free! You don’t have to spend money on protection unless you choose to. I encourage you to do your own research and decide what’s best for you and your family. There’s no need to abandon the devices that have made your life easier and more enjoyable but it’s also a good idea to be smart about using them.

We only put ourselves in jeopardy by choosing to remain passive or ignorant about this information. Our response should not be to panic or act as victims; we are not victims. We should just pay attention to what science is saying and take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Our bodies have no built-in mechanism to protect us from EMF radiation. Whether you can feel it or not, the damage to every cell in in our body is still there.

EMF radiation has the power to transform our lives, for better or worse, so we need to stay up on current knowledge and know what we surround ourselves with, as well as the impact it has. Our well-being, livelihood, and lifespan are all affected. We can still use and enjoy our technology if we take the right measures to use it correctly, at appropriate distances with caution.

I’ve included some research below for your perusal. Check it out. All of it contributed to this article. You can email me at sloomis@hotmail.com or sloomis56@outlook.com with any questions or comments.

The Truth is Out There,

Shawn

