Almost half the country is sick and getting sicker. Babies born with birth defects are

becoming more and more common place. The rate of autism in the 1970’s was 1 in

10,000. The rate of autism was 1 in 59 in 2008 and in 2025 the rate is projected to be 1 in 31.

Obesity is becoming an epidemic with 1in 3 adults in America being obese. At the

turn of the 20th century 1 in 100 people faced cancer. Now 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3

women will face cancer at some point in their lives. What do all these people have in

common? What could possibly be the cause of all this misery and suffering? It seems

that life has become a constant struggle against chronic illness until death finally

ends the pain and suffering. What one cause, one social determinate of health could

affect all these people, black and white, rich and poor, living in inner cities, the

suburbs or out in the country? It is inadequate nutrition that leads to all these

chronic illnesses. The study of epigenetics tells us that it’s not the genes we’re born

with but what we do to them. It’s the food we eat and the water we drink that have

the largest effects on our health. There are many social determinants of health that

affect our health and wellbeing. But in my opinion food is the one social determinant

of health that amplifies them all. Malnutrition defined as eating too many of the bad

foods and not getting enough nutritious fresh whole foods that is the cause of all

chronic illness.

This deterioration has been forced on our population by the creation of artificial

foods lacking in vitamins and minerals. Processed food manufacturers have removed

nature’s nutrients and replaced them with artificial flavors and preservatives. The first

head of the FDA was fired because he wanted to put a label on processed foods that said,they may not have the same nutrition as fresh food. The processed food lobby had

enough political clout to accomplish his firing and the hiring of a replacement who

was inclined to ignore this issue. Now there are over 10,000 chemicals in our

processed foods that have never been safety tested for human consumption.

Wheat and anything made from wheat are the most dangerous foods in America.

What, the heck? The American Diabetic Association (ADA) and the American Heart

Association (AHA) both recommend consumption of whole grains including wheat?

But exactly the opposite is true. The wheat we consume now didn’t exist until 1978.

Wheat strains have been hybridized, crossbred, and radiated to increase yield per

acre. The amber waves of golden grain have been replaced by this 18” tall Franken

wheat that is making us all sick. This wheat was never tested for consumption by

Monsanto (the developer) or the FDA. When asked by the FDA if the wheat was safe

for human consumption, Monsanto’s answer was what do you get when you cross

one breed of tomato with another one? Another tomato. But they left out one glaring

fact, that when you cross breed 2 species of tomatoes, the result is a tomato with the

same number of genes as either one of its parents. They left out the fact that when

you cross breed two species of wheat, the result contains the sum of the genes of both

parents. The result was 14 + 14 = 28. The complex carbohydrate of the new wheat

was entirely different than the old wheat plus the 3 amino acids in the protein are

glued together more solidly than ever before. This wheat is also highly acidic and is a

known cause of inflammation, heart disease and osteoporosis. The average American

eats over 180 pounds of wheat a year. When I talk to people about quitting wheat as

part of a nutritional program to cure their chronic illness or to lose weight, they look

at me like I’m crazy. The average person in America consumes over 50% of their

calories from wheat products. Wheat absolutely destroys the villi in the small

intestine which absorbs the vitamins and minerals that a body needs to stay healthy.

This catastrophe starts in the stomach with weak stomach acid that is caused by a

shortage of calcium necessary to make stomach acid. So, then people are told that

their heartburn is caused by too much stomach acid and then the unwitting doctor

trusting patient takes the doctor’s advice and takes an anti-acid which might relieve

the heartburn, but it only makes the real problem of weak stomach acid worse. So

now the wheat consumed at the last meal passes though the small intestine

undigested destroying the villi along the way. So, not only are people not absorbing

the nutrition they need to prevent chronic illness, but the small intestine develops

contact enteritis which can develop into irritable bowel syndrome or ulcerative

colitis. These two diseases used to be relatively rare and were only diagnosed in

people over 50 years old. Now it’s common in college age kids.

Gliadin, a protein found in wheat, destroys the protective seal of the intestine

allowing the sewage to seep out into the body causing an immune reaction, that

medical doctors unwittingly call autoimmune disease. Psoriasis, Rheumatoid

Arthritis, Lupus, Crohn's, Addisons, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, Sjogren's, Graves and

on and on. Aluminum can also cause autoimmune disease either by causing seepage

in the intestines or by being deposited in your organs or bones. As if being a cause of

diabetes, obesity, heart disease, autoimmune disease and arterial inflammation isn’t

bad enough, farmers spray wheat with glyphosate 2 weeks before harvest to dry it

out and speed up their harvest. The glyphosate is absorbed by the grain and cannot

be milled out. So, when you eat that heart healthy breakfast of Wheaties with 2 slices

of whole wheat toast you are ingesting glyphosate, a weed killer that is a known

carcinogen. Not only is the glyphosate causing cell mutations that can lead to cancer,

it’s killing the probiotics, healthy plants in your digestive tract leading to further

malnutrition. These healthy plants, probiotics also produce L-Tryptophan which is

converted to niacinamide which is carried directly to the brain and generates

Serotonin which is a major contributor to feelings of well-being and happiness. So,

you can add depression and anxiety to the list. Epigenetic not genetic, caused by

toxins we put into our bodies.

Most of the damage done by wheat can be reversed by total abstinence from wheat

and taking the 90 essential nutrients, cod liver oil, fermented foods like kombucha,

sour kraut or kimchi, 3grams of vitamin c, 300 mgs. magnesium, and 1200 mgs.

colloidal calcium.

Fluoride

Fluoride is toxic waste. Why is it in our water? My considered opinion is that it's

part of the plot to dumb us down, destroy our will to fight back, and in the end after

they've picked our pockets dry paying for patent medicines, bury us and our

progeny in unmarked graves, never to be thought of again. Eugenics, Population

Control.

The fluoride chemicals added to drinking water are unprocessed toxic waste

products captured pollutants from Florida’s phosphate fertilizer industry or

unregulated chemical imports from China. The chemicals undergo no purification

before being dumped into drinking water and often harbor significant levels of

arsenic and other heavy metal contamination.

Dozens of studies and reviews – including in top journals such as The Lancet have

shown that fluoride is neurotoxic and lowers children’s IQ. Fluoride is also

associated with a variety of other health risks in both children and adults. However,

U.S. officials persist in making empty claims that water fluoridation is safe and

beneficial, choosing to ignore even its own research! A multimillion-dollar

longitudinal study published in Environmental Health Perspectives in September,

2017, for example, was largely funded by the National Institutes of Health and

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, and the seminal study

revealed a strong relationship between fluoride exposure in pregnant women and

lowered cognitive function in offspring.

The Lancet – has just labeled fluoride as an excito-neurotoxin. It causes cancer. It

causes osteosarcoma. Kids have died from this stuff. Eating tubes of toothpaste.

Fluoride calcifies the pineal gland. They knew that back in Nazi Germany

when they put fluoride in there for one reason: to reduce our consciousness, to make

us non-aggressive, to make us controllable, to make us like zombies – literally.

The important 2017 study that showed decrements in IQ following fluoride exposure

during pregnancy is far from the only research sounding the alarm about fluoride’s

adverse developmental effects. In his 2017 volume, "Pregnancy and Fluoride Do Not

Mix", John D. MacArthur pulls together hundreds of studies linking fluoride to

premature birth and impaired neurological development (93 studies), preeclampsia

(77 studies) and autism (110 studies). The book points out that rates of premature

birth are "unusually high” in the United States. At the other end of the lifespan,

MacArthur observes that death rates in the ten most fluoridated U.S. states are 5%

to 26% higher than in the ten least fluoridated states, with triple the rate of

Alzheimer’s disease. A 2006 report by the National Research Council warned that

exposure to fluoride might increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

Pregnancy and Fluoride Do Not Mix shows that the Institute of Medicine, National

Research Council, Harvard’s National Scientific Council on the Developing Child,

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Toxicology Program all are

well aware of the substantial evidence of fluoride’s developmental neurotoxicity, yet

no action has been taken to warn pregnant women. Instead, scientists with integrity,

legal professionals and the public increasingly are taking matters into their own

hands. A Citizens Petition submitted in 2016 to the EPA under the Toxic Substances

Control Act requested that the EPA “exercise its authority to prohibit the purposeful

addition of fluoridation chemicals to U.S. water supplies.” This request ~ the focus of

a lawsuit that was argued in court in 2019. dangerous practice of water fluoridation

and has the potential to end one of the most significant chemical assaults on our

children’s developing bodies.

In the conclusion of the 2019 court ruling the defendant's motion to dismiss was

denied allowing the plaintiffs the right to reappear before the court with more

evidence to prove the risks to our children outweigh the benefits put forth by the

CDC of a 25% reduction of healthcare costs due to a reduction of cavities. Once

again the CDC is denying the elephant in the room, the neurotoxic destruction of all

of our minds, much the same as the willful ignorance of aluminum in vaccines.

There you have it, two toxic substances, wheat and water that our government has

failed to protect us from or at least give us meaningful facts so we can decide for

ourselves if the risks of putting these two poisons in our families mouths out weigh

the benefits. Now that you know, the choice is yours. You can keep on eating wheat

and suffer the painful consequences or you can buy products made of other grains.

You can keep drinking tap water laced with fluoride and use fluoride tooth paste.

But keep in mind fluoride is neurotoxic and corrosive.

Always remember and don't forget the choice is yours!

If you have any questions or comments, just send me an e-mail.

The Truth is Out There,

Shawn

RESOURCES:

Davis, William. Wheat Belly.

Mercola, Joseph.

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2018/10/09/petition-toban-

pre-harvest-glyphosate-spraying.aspx

Wallach, Joel. Epigenetics: The Death of the Genetic Theory of Disease

Transmission

Hoffer, Abram. Putting it All Together, The New Orthomolecular Nutrition

Glidden, Peter. The MD Emperor Has No Clothes: Everybody Is Sick - And

I Know Why (p. 154).

https://drkelley.info/2019/01/20/water-fluoridation-is-a-forced-experiment.

Pregnancy and Fluoride Do Not Mix, John D. MacArthur

