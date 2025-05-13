This description of epigenetics says it all quite poetically and accurately. “Just as a pianist interprets the notes of a musical score, controlling the volume and tempo, epigenetics affects the interpretation of DNA genetic sequences in cells. Epigenetics usually refers to the study of ‘heritable traits’ (caused by nutritional deficiencies), that do not involve changes to the underlying DNA sequence of the cells." —Clifford A. Pickover The Medical Book (2012)

Cystic Fibrosis – Nutritional Deficiency Disease

Genetic theory proposes that cystic fibrosis is caused by mutations, or errors, in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, which result in either no CFTR protein being made or a malformed CFTR protein that can't perform its key function in the cell which is to create channels on the cell surface to allow the movement of chloride in and out of the cell. When the CFTR protein functions properly, the balance of chloride and fluid at the cell surface remains normal.

There are 3 approved drug therapies, all developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals which treat about 60 percent of CF mutations at an annual average cost of $300,000. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) recently sold their 12% stake in Symdeko to Vertex Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion. Adding the $3.3 billion to the $1.5 billion the CFF now has amassed gives them an investment war chest of $4.8 billion making them a very powerful force to be reckoned with. It’s not the amount of money that you own that matters but what you control. Just imagine for a minute the amount of advertising you could buy to destroy anyone who would come along with a real cure for cystic fibrosis. As the CEO, you would lose your million dollar a year position. All the donation money would dry up. You, your employees and all the researchers would have to find other jobs. In short, you would release the hounds of hell to destroy them. That is exactly what happened to the researcher who found the real cause and cure in 1977.

In 1977, Joel Wallach documented the first non-human case of CF in a rhesus monkey at the Yerkes Primate Research Center at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. He had also taken an important step to guard against being accused of researcher bias and sent the biopsy slides to 14 different pathologists many whom were considered experts at identifying CF. Every one of them identified the slides as CF. His discovery was at first praised by Emory University and an official news release was sent out to all the major media outlets. But the praise was short lived. As soon as Wallach revealed that it was a Rhesus monkey that had CF and that CF was a nutritional deficiency that could be prevented, reversed, and cured with selenium, he was immediately fired.

He then began to look frantically for a job. But he had been blackballed from the research community because his discovery went against all the current dogma that CF was caused by a genetic mutation. Although the National Institute of Health invitation had been withdrawn, he had nothing to lose so he decided to show up and present his findings at the meeting. The NIH tried to stop him from giving his presentation. He gave it anyway. He left the stage to a standing ovation. The NIH refused to publish any of the presentations including Dr. Wallach’s to keep this information from being disseminated. This is the only year that none of the research at the Animal Studies convention was published.

The results of the Wallach/ Ma Lan Chinese Keshan study was profound: 35 percent (595) of the 1,700 cardiomyopathy cases also had confirmed cystic fibrosis lesions of the pancreas, lungs, and liver and surprisingly one hundred percent exhibited the classic lesions of muscular dystrophy of the heart! The purpose was to examine children who had died of Keshan disease, a known selenium-deficiency disease that resulted in death and compare their biopsy slides with the biopsies of CF victims. Wallach was correct, the common denominator in CF and KSD appears to be a primary or induced secondary selenium deficiency, prenatally at or around 22 wk. of fetal life, during early postnatal life, or during the rapid-growth preschool years. Selenium is normally absorbed from the plants we eat that absorb it from the soil in which the crop is grown. Keshan province has no selenium in its soil and almost all food is grown locally. Americans have some selenium in the plants we eat but there are many people who are gluten intolerant. Gluten in the wheat, barley, rye and oats destroys the villi in the small intestine which causes malabsorption of minerals in the expectant mother and no selenium is absorbed and passed through to the baby.

So why is selenium so important to human health? Many of its benefits on human health are attributed to its presence within at least 25 proteins. Unlike other metal elements that interact with proteins as cofactors, selenium becomes incorporated into the peptide chain as part of the amino acid selenocysteine (Sec). The human selenoproteome consists of 17 selenoprotein families, some with multiple genes with similar functions. These include glutathione peroxidases (GPx) (five genes), thioredoxin reductases (TrxR) (three genes), iodothyroninedeiodinases (DIO; three genes), and selenophosphate synthetases 2 (SPS2).

For example, one of the most fundamental cellular processes, DNA synthesis, depends on the presence of selenium within the catalytic site TrxR . Moderate selenium deficiency has been linked to many conditions including Keshan disease in children and is widespread in parts of China with extremely low levels of selenium in the soil. Remarkably, the condition is prevented or completely reversed by selenium supplementation.

In August of 1978, Wallach started a 20-state tour to spread the word that there was a cure for CF. It started at the historic Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. Every TV network and news service were there including the UPI and the AP. He spread the good news far and wide, but the general public was prevented from knowing it by the negative press about selenium and the doctor who discovered the connection between CF and selenium. He spoke with family support groups, in hospitals, high school auditoriums and he stayed in CF victims’ homes, teaching families to reverse their loved ones with a gluten free diet, the 90 essential nutrients, and of course supplemental selenium. Isn’t that the way an old farm boy, DVM, pathologist from Missouri would do it? But this isn’t the end of the story. Joel Wallach became a naturopathic doctor and gives 300 free seminars a year on curing chronic illness with nutrition.

Cystic fibrosis is only one of many chronic illnesses that Americans still suffer from in the name of profits for pharmacy companies. Selenium prevents cancer, can stop HIV from becoming AIDs, is part of a cheap cure for type C hepatitis and many other uses that are waiting to be discovered.

