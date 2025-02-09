Those of us that experienced the 1980’s went to sleep one night and woke up the next day as part of the plot of an Orwellian novel. So, what happened? The CDC and NIH created a script, “The HIV- AIDS pandemic.” This plot was laid out years ago and has been used multiple times to create an epidemic of fear. This scheme always follows the same steps:

1. Invent the risk of a disastrous epidemic.

2. Blame an elusive virus.

3. Ignore any alternative toxic causes.

4. Manipulate the size of the epidemic with non-verifiable numbers to maximize the false perception of an imminent catastrophe.

5. Promise salvation with vaccines.

6. Use the media to create a climate of fear by constant repetition of the false numbers and imminent disaster.

7. Censorship of alternative theories.

1. Invent the risk of a disastrous epidemic

The CDC used clustering to create the perception of a disastrous epidemic. This time, the CDC decided that 5 severely ill homosexual men would become the first patients in the AIDS story. In 1981, American scientist Michael Gottlieb, from the UCLA, Medical Center brought these five patients together after a search of several months. The five patients all suffered from pneumocystis carinii pneumonia (PCP). This was remarkable because young men do not usually suffer from this, but babies born with a defective immune system, older adults or people taking immunosuppressive drugs do.

It was immediately hypothesized that this new disease could have only been caused by sexual contact and was infectious. Even though there was no evidence that the patients knew each other, had common sexual contacts or acquaintances, or had comparable histories of sexually transmitted diseases.

Buried in Gottlieb’s paper was another common risk factor, criminally neglected by the CDC, that linked the five patients much more than specifically than sex, a highly toxic lifestyle and use of recreational drugs that were massively consumed in the gay scene, primarily poppers, also known as nitrite inhalants.

2. Blame an elusive virus.

Having decided the syndrome was a single sexually transmitted disease, the CDC now needed a memorable name. In July of 1982, the CDC decided to call it the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, AIDS. The name worked to swing the most powerful biomedical and political institutions behind its new war. This new retrovirus was named HIV, Human Immunodeficiency Virus. There was and still is no scientific data to support this conclusion. There has never been single HIV particle observed by electron microscopy in the blood of a patient supposedly having a high viral load!

These media messages quickly caused widespread belief that a deadly contagious sexually transmitted epidemic was occurring among gay men. Even though there was no scientific data to back these perceptions up.

If the public had known that a much larger percentage of the deaths could be attributed to IV drug usage, then the NIH and CDC would have had to study drugs as a possible cause of AIDS. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) gave the impression that the cause of PCP was completely mystifying, so the basis was set to launch a new disease. The CDC eagerly seized on Gottlieb’s theses: “Hot stuff, hot stuff,” cheered the CDC’s James Curran. It was so “hot,” that, on 5 June 1981, the CDC heralded it as a red-hot piece of news in their weekly bulletin, the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), which is also a preferred information source for the media.

In this MMWR, it was immediately conjectured that the puzzling new disease could have only been caused by sexual contact and was infectious. But there was no evidence at all for such speculation, because the patients neither knew each other, nor had common sexual contacts or acquaintances, nor had they comparable histories of sexually transmitted diseases.

3. Ignore any alternative toxic causes.

Dominated by the media, by special pressure groups and by the interests of several pharmaceutical companies, the AIDS establishment efforts to control the disease lost contact with open-minded, peer-reviewed medical science since the unproven HIV/AIDS hypothesis received 100% of the research funds while all other hypothesis received none.

The first people to be diagnosed as AIDS patients in the USA were all consumers of drugs like poppers, cocaine, LSD, heroin, ecstasy, or amphetamines, all of which have devastating effects on the immune system.

There is much evidence that AIDS, a conglomerate of dozens of well-known diseases, can substantially be explained by the intake of poisonous drugs and medications (antivirals, antibiotics, etc.) and by malnutrition. Around 80 percent of all children declared to be AIDS patients are born to mothers who have taken intravenous drugs that destroy the immune system.

The CDC weekly bulletins divided AIDS patients into groups homosexuals, intravenous drug users, racial minorities, and hemophiliacs. 17 percent were identified as drug users, and 73 percent were homosexuals, according to the CDC. This gave the impression that drug users were a less significant portion. Journalist and Harvard-educated analyst John Lauritsen discovered that 25 percent of AIDS patients statistically labeled homosexual were also drug users. But the CDC simply lumped all these gay drug addicts into the homosexual category. For this reason, the portion of drug users was 17 percent whereas it should have been 35 percent that is, more than one in three AIDS patients fits into the intravenous drug user category.

4. Manipulate the size of the epidemic with non-verifiable numbers to maximize the false perception of an imminent catastrophe.

These media messages quickly caused widespread belief that a deadly contagious sexually transmitted epidemic was occurring among gay men. Even though there was no scientific data to back these perceptions up.

If the public had known that a much larger percentage of the deaths should be attributed to IV drug usage, then the NIH and CDC would have had to study drugs as a possible cause of AIDS.

From 1981 through 1990, 100,777 deaths among persons with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) were reported to CDC by local, state, and territorial health departments; almost one third (31,196) of these deaths were reported during 1990.

5. Promise salvation with vaccines.

HIV has never been isolated. Since no HIV can be found in AIDS patients, the hunt for a vaccine is also an irrational undertaking. Also, since HIV has never been isolated in an AIDS patient’s blood, it’s nucleic acids cannot be used in PCR viral load tests as the standard for giving evidence of HIV. There are relevant studies that confirm PCR tests are worthless in AIDS diagnosis.

6. Use the media to create a climate of fear by constant repetition of the false numbers and imminent disaster.

By the end of 1982, dozens of articles on the “mysterious new disease” had appeared in the US print media alone. Soon enough, that number jumped to hundreds per month. And they constantly tossed around the idea that this sexually transmitted viral disease posed a threat to the general population.

In 1984 a German magazine Der Spiegel announced that by the mid 1990’s, that the last German will die of AIDS in the next two years. In 1986 Newsweek announced that by 1991,5-10 million Americans would be infected by AIDS. Yearly only a few hundred Germans die of AIDS and only 750,000 Americans were infected with HIV by 1991.

7. Censorship of alternative causes.

"Dominated by the media, by special pressure groups and by the interests of several pharmaceutical companies, the AIDS establishment efforts to control the disease lost contact with open-minded, peer-reviewed medical science since the unproven HIV/AIDS hypothesis received 100% of the research funds while all other hypotheses were ignored.” Dr. Etienne de Harven, Emeritus Professor of Pathology, at the University of Toronto

Nature Journal rejected papers by Peter Duesberg, Dr Kary Mullis and the Australian Perth Group arguing against the HIV- AIDS theory even though the logic behind their critiques is impressive.

Like Nobel Prize Winner Dr. Kary Mullis said, “If there is evidence that HIV causes AIDS, there should be scientific documents which either singly or collectively demonstrate that fact, at least with a high probability. There is no such document.”

Studies demonstrating AIDS-defining diseases in drug users in the absence of HIV are censored by the virus-AIDS hypothesis. Before the general acceptance of this hypothesis in the U.S. There were numerous American studies blaming AIDS on recreational drugs, but afterward there was but one American report describing HIV free Kaposi's sarcomas in homosexuals who had used such drugs, and only a few American and some European studies describing AIDS-defining diseases in HIV-free intravenous drug users.

If HIV were necessary for AIDS among drug users, only HIV-positive drug users should develop AIDS. However, there is not even one controlled study showing that among matched drug users only HIV-positives get AIDS. On the contrary, such studies all indicate that drugs are sufficient to cause AIDS.

Summary

HIV does not cause AIDS. AIDS is caused by using Amyl Nitrate, poppers, cocaine, LSD, heroin, ecstasy, or amphetamines, all of which have devastating effects on the immune system.

HIV = AIDS is a false statement. When Magic Johnson tested positive for HIV, he followed the advice of his personal physician and Dr. Anthony Fauci and began taking AZT for a very short time then he discontinued the medication with the deadly side effects because his health was failing. His physical complaints then disappeared. Indeed, years later, in 1995, he admitted in a personal conversation, in Florida that he had only taken AZT for a short time. The medications related to far too many severe side effects. And so came the saying, “There is no magic in AZT, and no AZT in ‘Magic.’’

My motto is, “Friends don’t let friends take AZT.” AIDS is a lifestyle disease. AZT will kill you. I have a friend in San Francisco who tested positive for HIV in 1989 and refused to take AZT based on his well-considered opinion that AZT will kill you, HIV won’t. He’s still alive and doing well 34 years later with 3 children and 5 grandchildren. So is his wife.

The Truth is Out There,

Shawn

