In Part 1, we discussed the use of high-tech techniques to manipulate your mind using electromagnetic frequencies.

Mobile phones are one their weapons of choice. They are hidden in plain sight and give off a pulse modulated microwave signal. So, in theory, an extra low frequency, (16Hz,) signal could be added to the microwave network to feed a precise behavioral pattern into every cell phone user in the US to cause widespread riots, to rob large groups of people of their desire and create a widespread malaise. They can broadcast behavior stimuli to calm all the mobile phone users involved in the riots or turn a group of law officers into frozen zombies such as in Uvalde. Or they could drive a particular user into a schizophrenic frenzy by sending external voices turning him or her into a mass murderer. Since virtually every adult in America has a cell phone, the Deep State has a useful method of controlling the behavior of key voters.

In part 2, we discussed the people trying to destroy our democracy and create a New World Order and the methods they are using. They use high tech networks to target electromagnetic radiation (EMR) at a large group of people making them sick, lethargic, or violent that has not even been hinted at in the mass media. Since the mass media itself is doing the same thing. Even the subject of mind control in the media is mentioned only in the context of science fiction or is derided as the delusions of the crazy aluminum foil hat crowd. I’ve been accused of wearing one of those hats. Never mind that we might be on to something. Now the powerful in their quest for a totalitarian state have been provided with unprecedented access and control of our minds and humanity, to do as they will.

Social control on a wide scale can be achieved by using the news media to bring home the message. For instance, to change the public’s belief that nuclear power is a safe alternative to hydrocarbons to generate electricity, they used a fake accident at Three-Mile Island to show the horrors of a nuclear war via the television media. It was discovered that women's magazines were also very effective in dramatizing the terrors of a nuclear war. A trial run was conducted by Irving Janus, a Tavistock operative. The article was written by a group of writers at Tavistock whose specialty is dramatizing “disasters”. It was a collection of untruths, non-facts, innuendoes, and conjectures based entirely upon false premises. The article was typical of the kind of psychological manipulation that Tavistock is so very good at. Not one American who viewed this fake disaster on television or read about in a magazine doubted the truth of the disaster. Did you?

This Committee of 300 has established control networks and mechanisms far more binding than anything ever seen in this world. Chains and ropes are not needed to restrain us. Our fear of the future does that job far more efficiently than any physical means of restraint. We have been brainwashed to give up our Constitutional right to bear arms; to give up on our Constitution itself; to allow the United Nations to exercise control over our foreign policies and the IMF to take control of our fiscal and monetary policies. We let the President break our laws with impunity and to invade a foreign country and kidnap its head-of-state, we have been brainwashed to the extent where we, as a nation, accept every lawless act carried out by our government almost without question.

One of Tavistock's chief wreckers of our way of life was Dr. Alexander King, a founder member of NATO and a favorite with the Committee of 300, as well as an outstanding member of the Club of Rome. The Club of Rome is a conspiratorial umbrella organization, a marriage between Anglo­ American financiers and the old Black Nobility families of Europe, particularly the nobility of London, Venice and Genoa. The key to successful control of the world is their ability to create and manage savage economic recessions and eventual depressions. Dr. King was assigned by the Club of Rome to destroy America's education by taking control of the National Teachers Association and working in close conjunction with certain law makers and judges. If it was not generally known how all-pervading the influence of the Committee of 300 is, this newsletter should dispel every vestige of that doubt. Because of men like Dr. Alexander King and our blindfolded state of mind, we have failed to recognize the destruction of our educational institutions. As a result of our blindness, we are no longer training engineers and scientists in sufficient numbers to keep us among the industrialized nations of the world. Thanks to Dr. King, a man very few people in America know about, education in the U.S. is at its lowest level since 1786. Statistics produced by the Institute for Higher Leaming show that the reading and writing capabilities of high school children the United States are lower than they were among high school children in 1786.

We now face not only the loss of our freedom and the very fabric of our nation, but far worse, the possibility of the loss of our souls. The steady chipping away at the religious foundation upon which this republic rests has left an empty void, which satanists and cultists are rushing to fill with their synthetic soul material. This truth is difficult to accept because there was nothing sudden about these events. If a sudden shock were to hit us, a cultural and religious shock, we would be shaken out of our apathy.

But gradualism--which is what Fabianism is, does nothing to raise the alarm. Because most Americans can for the things I have described, they cannot accept it, and so the conspiracy is scorned and often mocked. By creating chaos through presenting hundreds of daily choices we must make, we have come down to a position where, unless motivation can be clearly shown, all information is rejected.

. In 1980 the Aquarian Conspiracy was in full swing, and its success can be seen in every facet of our private and national life. The overwhelming rise in mindless violence, serial killers, teenage suicides, the unmistakable signs of lethargy-­ "long range penetration" is a part of our new environment, as dangerous, if not more so, than the polluted air that we breathe.

The coming of the Age of Aquarius caught America totally unprepared. We as a nation were not prepared for the changes about to be forced upon us. Who had ever heard of Tavistock, Kurt Lewin, Willis Harmon and John Rawlings Reese? They were not even on the American political scene. What we would have noticed, if we bothered to look at all, was a falling off of our ability to withstand futuristic shock as we became more fatigued distressed and eventually entered a period of psychological shock followed by widespread apathy as an outward manifestation of long-range penetration warfare.

Various types of beliefs can be implanted in many people after brain function has been sufficiently disturbed by accidentally or deliberately induced fear, anger, or excitement. Of the results caused by such disturbances, the most common one is temporarily impaired judgment and heightened suggestibility.

The Age of Aquarius was best described by Tavistock Institute as the vehicle for delivering turbulence: There are three distinct phases in the response and reaction to stress displayed by large social groups. First, there is superficiality; the population under attack will defend itself with slogans; this does not identify the source of the crisis and therefore does nothing to address it, hence the crisis will persist. The second is fragmentation. This occurs as the crisis continues and social order breaks down. Then, there is the third phase where the population group goes into 'self-realization' and turns away from the induced crisis and there follows a maladaptive response, accompanied with active synoptic idealism and disassociation.

Who can deny that with the huge increase in drug usage, crack making thousands of instant new addicts each day, the shocking rise in the murder of infants ( abortion ), which by now far exceeds casualties suffered by our armed forces in both World Wars, Korea and Vietnam, the terrible plague of AIDS washing over our towns and cities, the total failure of our education system, the stunning increase in the divorce rate, a murder rate that shocks the rest of the world into disbelief, satanic serial killings, the disappearance of thousands of young children, stolen off our streets by perverts, a virtual tidal wave of pornography accompanied by, permissiveness on our television screens. Who can deny that this nation is in crisis, which we are not addressing and from which we are turning away?

People who specialize in these things blame most of the problem on education. Criminals now abound in the age groups 9-15. Rapists are often as young as 10. Our social specialists, our teachers’ unions, our churches say it is all due to a faulty education system. Witness how test scores keep dropping. the United States now ranks around 39th in the level of education in the world.

Why do we bemoan what is so obvious? Our education system was programed to self-destruct by Dr. Alexander King who was sent here by Tavistock to arrange it. Justice Hugo Black was ordered to participate in the destruction of our education system. As a matter of fact, this was done at the orders of the Committee of 300 with the approval of our government, that is supposed to want our children well educated.

The education that Freemason Justice Hugo Black, Alexander King, Gunnar Myrdal and his wife came to give the children of the United States is that crime pays, expediency is what counts.

Our children were taught that United States law is unequally applied, and that is perfectly in order. Our children were properly educated by a decade of corrupt examples.

Gang wars were carefully planned at Stanford, deliberately designed to shock society and cause ripples of disturbances. By 1958 there were more than 200 gangs. They were made popular by a musical and a Hollywood movie, "West Side Story." After making the news for a decade, suddenly, in 1966, they disappeared off the streets of all our major cities.

Throughout the near decade of gang violence, the public reacted according to the profiled response Stanford expected; society could not comprehend gang warfare and the public responded in a maladaptive manner. Had there been those wise enough to recognize gang wars were caused by a Stanford experiment in social engineering and brainwashing, the conspirator's plot would have been exposed. Either we did not have trained specialists who could see what was going on or else they were threatened and remained silent. The cooperation with Stanford by the news media brought to light a new age attack on our environment just as predicted by the social engineers and new social scientists at Tavistock.

In 1989 gang warfare, as a social conditioning, was reintroduced to the streets of Los Angeles. Within a few short months of the first incidents, gangs began to proliferate, first in the scores, then in the hundreds on the streets of the East Side of Los Angeles. Crack houses and rampant prostitution proliferated; drug dealers dominated the streets. Anybody who got in their way was gunned down. The outcry in the press was loud and long. Stanford's targeted large population group began defending itself with slogans. This is what Tavistock called the first phase, with the targeted group failing to identify the source of the crisis.

The second phase of the gang war crisis was "fragmentation." This occurs as the crisis continues and social order breaks down. Then, there is the third phase where the population group goes into 'self-realization' and turns away from the induced crisis and there follows a maladaptive response, accompanied with active generalized idealism and disassociation. People not living in the areas frequented by gangs said, "Thank God they are not in our neighborhood.".

Apart from the rapid increase in drug sales, what is the purpose of gang wars? First, it is to show the targeted group that we are not safe, insecurity is generated. Secondly, it is to show that society is helpless in the face of such violence and thirdly to bring about recognition of the fact that our social order is collapsing. The present wave of gang violence will go away just as quickly as it started, once the three phases of the Stanford program are completed.

An outstanding example of social conditioning to accept change, even when it is recognized as unwelcome change by the large population group in the sights of Stanford Research Institute, was the arrival of the BEATLES. The Beatles were brought to the United States as part of a social experiment which would subject large population groups to brainwashing of which they were not even aware.

When Tavistock brought the Beatles to the United States nobody could have imagined the cultural disaster that was to follow in their wake. The Beatles were an integral part of The Aquarian Conspiracy.

The phenomenon of the Beatles was not a spontaneous rebellion by youth against the old social system. Instead, it was a carefully crafted plot to introduce by a conspiratorial body which could not be identified, a highly destructive and divisive element into a large population group targeted for change against its will. New words and new phrases-­ prepared by Tavistock were introduced to America along with the Beatles. Words such as “rock” in relation to music sounds, teenager, cool, discovered and pop music were a lexicon of disguised code words signifying the acceptance of drugs and arrived with and accompanied the Beatles wherever they went, to be accepted by teenagers, courtesy of the Tavistock Institute for Human Relations. Tune in, turn on, and drop out became the motto of the 60’s.

As in the case of gang wars, nothing could or would have been accomplished without the help of the media, especially the electronic media and the scandalous Ed Sullivan who had been coached by the Club of Rome to his role.

Nobody would have paid much attention to the motley crew from Liverpool and the 12- atonal system of music that was to follow had it not been for an overabundance of press coverage. The 12-atonal system consisted of heavy, repetitive sounds, taken from the music of the cult of Dionysus and the Baal priesthood by Theodor Adorno, this special friend of the Queen, The Beatles did a perfect job, or perhaps it would be more correct to say that Tavistock and Stanford did a perfect job, the Beatles merely reacting like trained robots "with a little help from their friends"--code words for using drugs and making it "cool." The Beatles became a highly visible new type -- more Tavistock jargon--and it was not long before the group made new styles, fads in clothing, hairstyles and language, which upset the older generation, as was intended. This was part of the fragmentation-maladaptation process worked out by Willis Harmon and his team of social scientists and genetic engineering tinkerers and put into action.

Tavistock and its Stanford Research Center created trigger words which then came into general usage around "rock music" and its fans. Trigger words created a distinct new break-away largely young population group which was persuaded by social engineering and conditioning to believe that the Beatles really were their favorite group. All trigger words devised in the context of "rock music" were designed for mass control of the new targeted group, the youth of America.

The role of the print and electronic media in our society is crucial to the success of brainwashing large population groups. Gang wars ended in Los Angeles in 1966 as the media withdrew its coverage. The same thing will happen with the current wave of gang wars in Los Angeles. Street gangs will wither on the vine once media saturation coverage is toned down and then completely withdrawn. As in 1966, the issue would become burned out. Street gangs will have served their purpose of creating turbulence and insecurity. The same pattern will be followed in the case of rock music.

Deprived of media attention, it will eventually take its place in history. Following the Beatles, who incidentally were put together by the Tavistock Institute, came other "Made in England" rock groups, who, like the Beatles, had Theo Adorno, rumored to be the fifth Beatle, write their cult lyrics, and compose all the music.

Tavistock and Stanford Research then embarked on the second phase of the work commissioned by the Committee of 300. This new phase turned up the heat for social change in America. As quickly as the Beatles had appeared on the American scene, so too did the ,beat generation, trigger words designed to separate and fragment society. The media now focused its attention on the beat generation. Other Tavistock-coined words came seemingly out of nowhere: beatniks, hippies, flower children became part of the vocabulary of America. It became popular to drop out and wear dirty jeans, go about with long unwashed hair. The beat generation cut itself off from mainstream America. They became just as infamous as the cleaner Beatles before them.

The newly created group and its hippie lifestyle swept millions of young Americans into the cult. American youth underwent a radical revolution without ever being aware of it, while the older generation stood by helplessly, unable to identify the source of the crisis, and thus reacting in a maladaptive manner against its manifestation, which were drugs of all types, marijuana, and later Lysergic acid diethylamide , LSD, so conveniently provided for them by the Swiss pharmaceutical company, SANDOZ, following the discovery by one of its chemists, Albert Hoffman. The Committee of 300 financed the project through one of their banks, S. C. Warburg.

The new wonder drug was everywhere and it was dirt cheap or free promptly distributed on college campuses across the country and at rock concerts, which became the leading vehicle for the widespread use of drugs. What was the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) doing?

There is compelling circumstantial evidence that would appear to indicate that the DEA knew what was going on but was ordered not to take any action.

With huge numbers of rock and roll bands touring the U.S., concerts began to become a fixture on the social calendar of American youth. In tandem with these concerts, the use of drugs among the youth grew in proportion. The devilish bedlam of discordant heavy beat sounds numbed the minds of listeners so that they were easily persuaded to try the new drug because everybody is doing it. Peer pressure is a very strong weapon. This new culture received maximum coverage from the jackal media, which cost the conspirators not one single thin dime.

Civic leaders and church members were very angry at the hippies, but their energies were misdirected against the result of what was going on and not against the cause. Critics of the rock cult made the same mistakes that had been made in the prohibition era, they criticized law enforcement agencies, teachers, parents anybody but the conspirators.

Without massive media hype, and without almost around the clock coverage, the hippy­ beatnik rock, drug cult would never have gotten off the ground; it would have remained a localized oddity. The Beatles, with their twanging guitars, silly expressions, drug language and weird clothes, would not have amounted to a hill of beans. Instead, because the Beatles were given saturation coverage by the media, the United States has suffered one cultural shock after another.

The men buried in the think tanks and research institutions, whose names and faces are still not known to but a few people, made sure that the press played its part. Conversely, the media's important role in not exposing the power behind the future cultural shocks made certain that the source of the crisis was never identified. Thus was our society driven mad through psychological shocks and stress. Driven mad is taken from Tavistock's training manual. From its modest beginnings in 1921, Tavistock was ready in 1966 to launch a major irreversible cultural revolution in America, which has not yet ended. The Aquarian Conspiracy is part of it.

Our nation has been softened up to the point that it is now deemed ripe for the introduction of drugs which was to rival the prohibition era in scope and the huge amounts of money to be made. This too was an integral part of the Aquarian Conspiracy. The proliferation of drug usage was one of the subjects under study at the Science Policy Research Unit (SPRU) at Tavistock's Sussex University facility. It was known as the future shocks center, a title given to so-called future oriented psychology designed to manipulate whole population groups to induce these future shocks. It was the first of many such institutions set up by Tavistock.

Future shocks is described as a series of events which come so fast that the human brain cannot absorb information. Science has shown that there are clearly marked limits to the number of changes and the nature of them that the mind can deal with. After continuous shocks, the large, targeted population group discovers that it does not want to make choices anymore. Apathy takes over, often preceded by mindless violence such as is characteristic in Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles where street gangs, serial killers, rapists, and child kidnapers abound.

We are set up, politically, socially, and economically so that we remain locked in the Club of Rome's plans. Everything is rigged against us. If we are to survive then we must break the stranglehold the Committee of 300 has on our government. In every election since Calvin Coolidge ran for the White House, the Committee of 300 has been able to plant its agents in key positions in government so that it matters not who gets the White House. For example, every one of the candidates who ran for the Presidency, from the time of Franklin D. Roosevelt till 1981, was handpicked by the Council on Foreign Relations acting on the instructions of the Royal Institute for International Affairs (RIIA ).

The Club of Rome, after playing a key role in the Cuban Missile Crisis, attempted to sell its crisis management program, (the predecessor to FEMA) to President Kennedy who declined to buy it. Several Tavistock scientists went to see the President to explain what it meant, but the President rejected the advice they gave. The same year that Kennedy was murdered.

That year Tavistock was back in Washington to talk with NASA. This time the talks were successful. Tavistock was given a contract by NASA to evaluate the effect of its coming space program on American public opinion.

The drug trade played a part in the murder of President John F. Kennedy, which foul deed stains the national character and will continue to do so until the perpetrators are found and brought to justice. There is proof that the Mafia was involved in this through the CIA.

Clay Shaw and FBI Division Five station chief in New Orleans, Guy Bannister were close associates of Lee Harvey Oswald, accused of shooting Kennedy, who was murdered by CIA contract agent Jack Ruby before he could prove that he was not the assassin who shot President Kennedy. Despite, the Warren Commission, and numerous official reports, it has NEVER been established that Oswald owned the Mannlicher rifle said to be the murder weapon (it was not) nor that he had ever fired it. The connection between the drug trade, Shaw, Bannister, and Bloomfield has been established several times.

Haig, like Kissinger, worked for General Kraemer, albeit not as a driver, and the general found several openings in the Department of Defense for his protege. Once Kissinger was installed as National Security Advisor, Kraemer got Haig the job as his deputy. Ellsberg, Haig, and Kissinger then set in motion the RIIA's Watergate plan to oust President Nixon for disobeying direct instructions. Haig played the lead role in brainwashing and confusing President Nixon, and in effect it was Kissinger who ran the White House during this softening up of the President. Haig was the White House go-between known as "Deep Throat," passing information to the Washington Post team of Woodward and Bernstein.

The Watergating of Nixon was the biggest coup yet pulled off by the Round Table. All the tangled threads led back to the Round Table; from there to the RIIA, and right back to the Queen of England. The humiliation of Nixon was an object lesson and a warning to future Presidents of the United States not to imagine they could go against the Committee of 300 and win. Kennedy was brutally murdered in full view of the American people for the same reason; Nixon was not considered worthy enough to suffer the same fate as John F. Kennedy.

The Round Table is strictly a British M16 intelligence operation established by the Committee of 300 which, together with the Rhodes Scholarship program, is a dagger in the heart of America. The Round Table was established in South Africa by Cecil Rhodes and funded by the English Rothschild family. Its purpose was to train business leaders loyal to the British Crown who would secure the vast gold and diamond treasures for the British Crown. South Africans had their birthright stolen from them in a coup so massive and all-pervading that it was apparent only a central unified command could have pulled it off. That unified command was the Committee of 300.

.

But whatever the method used, the Committee of 300 made sure that all would-be aspirants for the White House got the message: "Nobody is beyond our reach." That this message remains just as forceful as it was when Kennedy was murdered and Nixon hounded out of office, is evidenced by the character of President George Bush, whose eagerness to please his masters should be cause for grave concern among those who worry about the future of the United States.

The purpose of the exercise was made clear in the Pentagon Papers episode and the drafting of Schlessinger into the Nixon Administration to act as a spoiler in the defense establishment and a counterforce to the development of atomic energy, which role Schlessinger carried out from the shelter of his position in the Atomic Energy Commission, one of the key factors in deindustrializing the United States in the planned Club of Rome Post Industrial-Zero-growth strategies. From this beginning we can trace the roots of the 1991 recession that cost the jobs of 30 million Americans.

What are the goals of this elite group that also calls itself the OLYMPIANS who truly believe they are equal in power and stature to the legendary gods of Olympus, who have, like Lucifer their god, set themselves above our true God that absolutely believe they have been charged with implementing the following by divine right:

(1) A One World Government-New World Order with a unified church and monetary system under their direction.

(2) The utter destruction of all national identity and national pride.

(3) The destruction of religion and especially the Christian religion, with the exception, of their own creation.

(4) Control of every person through means of mind control which would create human-like robots.

(5) An end to all industrialization and the production of nuclear generated electric power in what they call a post-industrial zero-growth society, except the computer and service industries. Other US industries will be exported to countries like Mexico where abundant slave labor is available. Unemployables in the wake of this industrial destruction will either become addicts or be eliminated.

(6) Legalize drugs and pornography.

(7) Depopulation of large cities using the methods first carried out by the Pol Pot regime in Cambodia. Pol Pot's genocidal plans were drawn up in the United States by one of the Club of Rome's research foundations.

(8) Suppression of all scientific development except for those deemed beneficial by the Committee. Research specifically targeted for elimination is nuclear energy for peaceful purposes such as fusion experiments that could supply unlimited cheap electricity.

(9) Cause by means of limited wars in the advanced countries, and by means of starvation and diseases in Third World countries, the death of 3 billion people, that they call useless eaters. The Committee of 300 commissioned Cyrus Vance to write a paper on this subject of best practices to accomplish this goal. The paper was produced under the title the "Global 2000 Report" and was accepted and approved for action by President Carter, for and on behalf of the U.S. Government, and accepted by Edwin Muskie, then Secretary of State. Under the terms of the Global 2000 Report, the population of the United States is to be reduced by 100 million by the year 2050.

(l0) To weaken the moral fiber of the nation and demoralize workers in the labor class by creating mass unemployment. As jobs dwindle due to the postindustrial zero growth policies introduced by the Club of Rome, demoralized and discouraged workers will resort to alcohol and drugs. The youth of the land will be encouraged by means of rock music and drugs to rebel against the status quo, thus undermining and eventually destroying the family unit. The Committee of 300 commissioned Tavistock Institute to prepare a blueprint as to how this could be achieved. Tavistock directed Stanford Research to undertake the work under the direction of Professor Willis Harmon. This work later became known as "The Aquarian Conspiracy."

(11) To keep people from deciding their own destinies creating one created crisis after another and then "managing" their crises. This will confuse and demoralize the population to the extent that when faced with too many choices, apathy on a massive scale will result. In the case of the United States, an agency for crisis management is already in place called the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

(12) Introduce new cults and continue to boost those already functioning which includes rock music gangsters such as Mick Jagger's "Rolling Stones" a gangster group much favored by European Black Nobility and all the Tavistock-created "rock" groups which began with The Beatles. To continue to build up the cult of Christian fundamentalism begun by the British East India Company, which will be misused to strengthen the Zionist state of Israel through identifying with the Jews known by the myth of God's Chosen People and by donating very substantial amounts of money to what they mistakenly believe is a religious cause in the furtherance of Christianity.

(14) To spread religious cults such as the Moslem Brotherhood, Moslem fundamentalism, the Sikhs, and to carry out experiments of the Jim Jones and "Son of Sam" type of murders. It is worth noting that the late Ayatollah Khomeini was a creation of British Intelligence Military Intelligence Division 6, commonly known as M16.

(15) To spread religious liberation ideas around the world to undermine all existing religions especially the Christian religion.

(16) To cause a total collapse of the world's economies and engender total political chaos.

(17) To take control of all Foreign and domestic policies of the United States.

(18) To give full support to international institutions such as the United Nations (UN), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), the World Court and, as far as possible, make local institutions of lesser effect by gradually phasing them out or bringing them under the mantle of the United Nations.

(19) Penetrate and subvert all governments, and work from within them to destroy the sovereign integrity of nations represented by them.

(20) Organize a world-wide terrorist apparatus and negotiate with terrorists whenever terrorist activities take place

(21) Take control of education in America with the intent and purpose of utterly and completely destroying it.

It is virtually impossible to penetrate the Committee of 300 and the oligarchical families that make it up. The camouflage they pull over themselves as protective covering is very hard to rip off. This fact should be noted by every freedom- loving American. The Committee of 300 dictates what happens in the United States policies and has done so for over 200 years.

Mass Murder

This staged pandemic has been planned for at least twenty years or more. It has been simulated and acted out on multiple occasions. Previous attempts with very similar plots have taken place for decades with flu, SARS, Swine Flu, Ebola, MERS, and other falsely claimed viral scares. But this time is different in that the people are ripe for control and takeover, and modern technology can now spread propaganda to every household in seconds, giving the government and mainstream media the tools to create instant fear, panic, and mass obedience to illegal draconian mandates.

We are witnesses to the premeditated murder of millions of people by the powers that be, especially those that are a burden on system such as the old and infirm, people with limited mental capacity, people with disabilities, people of certain ethnic backgrounds, and all those that question, dissent, disobey, and expose the truth about what is really happening in this plotted takeover. In addition, efforts to destroy fertility, depopulate the earth, and inject every single child from infancy to adult with a deadly bio­ weapon is underway as well. Make no mistake about it, this is democide against the people by the New World Order.

Most of the country has been hypnotized by fear, threats, and bribes to accept the corporate mainstream media’s version of COVID-19. Many millions are moving in a trance like state and do not know it. They have been induced into this state by a well-organized, very sophisticated propaganda campaign that has drawn on the human fear of death and disease. Those behind this (Tavistock) have no doubt studied the high incidence of hypochondria in the general population and the fear of an invisible “virus” in societies where belief in God and the spiritual has been replaced by faith in science. Knowing their audience well, Tavistock concocted a campaign of fear and confusion to induce obedience.

Locking down hundreds of millions of healthy people, insisting that they wear useless masks, telling them to avoid human contacts, to destroy the economic lives of regular people, they have created vast suffering to teach people a lesson about who is in control and they better change their understanding of human relationships to adjust to the new digital unreality that the producers of this masquerade are trying to put in place of face to face human reality.

The world is suffering from this mass delusion based on the belief that a test for RNA is a test for a deadly new virus that has emerged from wild bats or escaped from the Wuhan Laboratory in China. This delusion is supported by the western assumption that Chinese people will eat anything that moves.

If the virus exists, then it should be possible to purify viral particles and from these particles, RNA can be extracted and should match the RNA used in this test. Until this is done, it is possible that the RNA comes from another source, which could be the cells of the patient.

The PCR test invented by Kary Mullis cannot test for any virus and consequently all the numbers of cases and deaths are based on lies. They are conjured out of thin air in a massive act of magic. The unscientific PCR Corona protocol created by Christian Drosten in Germany in January 2020 became the standard method for testing for SARS-CoV-2 worldwide. I am sure this was preplanned and part of a high-level conspiracy. This protocol set the cycle threshold (amplification) at 45 which results in 97% false positives. These were then called cases: An act of fraud on a massive scale.

The alleged virus has never been isolated, purified or separated from the sample. Therefore, I do not know if the virus exists.

Today’s enlightened individuals believe so firmly in the omnipotence of scientists that they no longer question the evidence for their hypotheses or whether they even make sense. Instead, citizens rely on the latest sensationalized media coverage churned out on the internet and TV news broadcasts about the latest viral pandemic. Any other theories other than the virus, Covid-19, caused these millions of deaths worldwide are censored by social media and news reports from public view. The scientists who disagree with the virologists at the NIH and WHO, are banned from the public discourse.

“The Coronavirus 19 Pandemic” was used by a master manipulator, Tavistock, to create “tabula rasa”, a blank slate, where control can easily be instituted from an exterior point. Put it another way: By the creation of controlled chaos, a population can be brought to the point where it willingly submits to greater control. Kurt Lewin, a Tavistock social psychologist, maintained that society must be driven into a state equivalent to an "early childhood situation." He termed this societal chaos "fluidity." This technique was used behind the scenes to create a worldwide panic and millions of deaths. The media’s coverage of this pandemic was full of untruths, non-facts, innuendoes, and conjectures based entirely upon false premises. The Covid 19 Pandemic was typical of the kind of psychological manipulation that Tavistock is so very good at.

But they weren’t done yet. They had one more objective, to use this fear of death, that they created, to inject millions with an unproven bioweapon masquerading as vaccine.

There are four major pharmaceutical companies that manufactured Covid19 vaccines. The intended purpose of these vaccines is to provide immunity from the so-called infectious novel coronavirus. These four pharmaceutical companies have not provided complete FDA disclosure for many of ingredients contained in these so-called vaccines. The purpose of this newsletter is to identify those specific major and minor ingredients contained in these four vaccines using various scientific methods, testing. A basic human right, governed by the Nuremberg Code of 1947, is the right to know the specific vaccine ingredients. This information is critical, and necessary to know so that any human anywhere in the World can make an informed decision whether to consent to the Cov-19 inoculation. Dr. Robert Young and his research partners, have conducted scientific testing on each vaccine and have identified several ingredients or adjuvants that have not been disclosed which are contained in these four Covid-19 vaccines. These vaccines have been administered to millions of human beings around the World under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued by each country without full disclosure of all ingredients. La Quinta Columna in Spain also tested the Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine and identified an unlisted ingredient, graphene oxide in that vaccine.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the pharmaceutical companies to develop new drugs that they called vaccines. The name vaccine is used for bureaucratic reasons to receive an urgent approval, ignoring all the normal rules necessary for new drugs especially for those involving novel nano technology mechanisms that have never been developed nor experienced by humans anywhere, at any time in the history of World. The mechanism of action of these new drugs as declared by the pharmaceutical industry coupled with what is reported in the vaccine products' data sheet is NOT complete to hide the fact that these new drugs are not vaccines but genetic therapy. All these so-called vaccines are patented and therefore their actual content is kept secret even to the governments that buy them, using taxpayers' money. So, the consumers have no information about what they are putting in their bodies by injection. The effective components of the mRNA vaccine are all encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), which protect the mRNA from degradation and can also efficiently All the mRNA vaccines contain what's called a PEGylated lipid nanoparticle. And that's what we're going to be discussing right now. So, why isn’t graphene oxide listed on the patent of these four vaccines? Bill Gates said that there was a trade secret. Trade secrets are not available to the public, so they cannot be listed in the patent. And so, graphene oxide is not listed in the patent. The patent lists everything but graphene oxide. Why? The number one reason is because it's poisonous to humans ... And the other reason is because it is the main ingredient in hydrogel, which is the liquid Artificial Intelligence template that's used for some of Elon Musk and Bill Gates to create an interface between humans and the internet." There is a legitimate theory that these shots are designed to create some sort of connectivity between humans and 5G to control your thoughts, your memories, and your emotions. These goals are realistic and plausible, possible and may well be on their way to completion. Keep in mind, that the detectable mRNA is 6ng/ul and graphene oxide is 747 ng/ul. That makes the graphene oxide 99.2% and the mRNA to be 0.8% of the vaccine by weight.

Graphene Oxide

Pay attention to this finding by La Quinta Columna, Graphene oxide (GO) inside the body causes blood clotting. GO inside the body causes post inflammatory syndrome or systemic or multi-organ inflammations. (GO) inside the body when it is above the levels of glutathione which is the body's natural reserve of antioxidants, causes alteration of the immune system, collapse of the immune system and cytokine storm. Inhaled graphene oxide spreads evenly throughout the alveolar tract and causes bilateral pneumonias. Inhaled graphene oxide causes inflammation of the mucous membranes and possible loss of taste and smell.

In short, graphene oxide behaves exactly like the supposed Covid 19 virus of the official version, generating the same symptoms of severe Covid19. When located in the neurons, it causes neurodegeneration or, in other words, neurological Covid19. Graphene oxide has an electronic absorption band. This means a certain frequency above which the material is excited and oxidizes very rapidly, which breaks the bond which the equilibrium between the proliferation in the organism of the GO against our natural glutathione reserves. Precisely this frequency band is emitted in the new bandwidths of the SG wireless technology. That is why the build out of the SG network never stopped anywhere during the pandemic lock downs. They were out there erecting these huge antennas, and installing SG technology in nursing homes, hospitals, and schools. Have you noticed that 80% of the gigantic antennas were close to nursing homes?

The result is a systemic insult that can cause damage to many parts of the body, including the vascular system, lung, heart, kidneys, liver, gut, eyes, and brain. Regardless of the target organ, the hyperactivation of the immune system pathways are at the heart of the body's response to overcome fake “Covid 19” and acute radiation exposure. The cytokine storm is the connection between fake” Covid 19” infection and radiation exposure: both result in systemic inflammation that ravages the body.

Messenger RNA

Is mRNA safe?

The mRNA, or messenger RNA tells the body's cells to make the spike protein. The lipid nanoparticles are the boxes the mRNA is shipped in. If you find lipid nanoparticles in an organ or tissue, that tells you the drug got to that location. According to Karen Kingston, lipid nanoparticles were found in the blood circulating throughout the body within four hours, and then settled in large concentrations in the ovaries, bone marrow and lymph nodes.

Though, mRNA technology has been propagandized in the media as the next revolution in healthcare, those with a suspicious nature may be alarmed by the concept of making precise tweaks to synthetic mRNA and injecting people with it turning any cell in the body into an on-demand drug factory. Turning cells into "on-demand drug factories" is exactly the sort of meaningless technobabble meant to impress and entice an uninformed public. mRNA vaccines are based on the following concept: the synthetic mRNA is shuttled into your cells, where it changes the DNA to make the viral spike protein. It changes DNA permanently in every cell in your body. Once this protein leaves the cell, the body produces antibodies and "learns" how to fight future Coronavirus infections.

Discussion

Aldous Huxley's novel Brave New World predicted a world of biological and social engineering controlled by the intellectual elite, of which Huxley was a member. Huxley described a future that had already begun to take shape under his pen. To grasp the truth of his predictions we only need to look at what he predicted. "There will be, in the next generation or so, a pharmacological method of making people love their servitude, and producing dictatorship without tears, so to speak, producing a kind of painless concentration camp for entire societies, so that people will in fact have their liberties taken away from them, but will rather enjoy it, because they will be distracted from any desire to rebel by propaganda or brainwashing, or brainwashing enhanced by pharmacological methods. And this seems to be the final revolution."

(Aldous Huxley, 1961)

Huxley's science-fiction world in which people learn to love their servitude sounds terrifying to most Americans. But it's something that's being openly discussed. Top political figures and Big Tech leaders are using the common refrain that the COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity to "reset" and "build back better." Build back better is a tagline for The Great Reset, and this is not a new initiative, it's simply a rebranding of the New World Order. An elite oligarchy is behind this technocratic plan to govern society through technology, programmed by an elite oligarchy that is behind this technocratic plan to govern society through technology, programmed by scientists and technicians and automated using artificial intelligence, rather than through democratically elected politicians and government leaders. His prediction is coming true before our eyes. Vaccines loaded with graphene oxide which has electromagnetic properties can connect human beings directly with the internet to control their thoughts and emotions so we will love our servitude. Individual thoughts and actions must be destroyed at all costs. The toxic graphene oxide and the gene therapy mRNA vaccines are creating transhuman beings. Transhumanism is Posthumanism. It is humanism with the optimism taken out. A movement that advocates for the transformation and the "advancement of humanity through technology that merges humans and machines. Transhumanism runs the gamut from nanotechnology to A.I. This pandemic is being used as a justification for taking away personal rights, but the agenda has nothing to do with health and everything to do with a long-term plan to monitor and control the world through technical surveillance. Part of the new normal agenda is that you will own nothing and be happy about it. The conditioning has already begun. Using fear as the driving force, Americans accepted and embraced the lockdowns, universal masking, and mass vaccination with an experimental injection, all without any scientific data to back up the safety or effectiveness of the vaccine and with no explanation of the necessity of these severe measures. Society submitted to these dictates not for themselves but for good of the group.

Transhumanism is mind control to shift perception to a hybrid society. As perception shifts, the individual is homogenized into an amorphous blob. The term "Public Health" is a public relations term, created in 1913 by the Rockefeller Institute of Medical Research, to convince individuals to give up their identity to an outside, unseen authority. Now we're being told that our personal identity or our individual rights don't matter only the public's health matters. You have no right to bodily autonomy. The group matters. Group think is being taught in our schools. America is bad. America is systemically racist. Human caused climate change is real. Whites are privileged. All males are guilty of toxic masculinity. If you think and say anything the left-wing teacher and the class disagrees with, you will be an outcast. Free thinking is not allowed. The whole agenda is to destroy masculinity, free thinking, individualism, and capitalism. Transhumanism is Inversion Reality to create order out of chaos, where up is down, black is white, sickness is health, male is female, abnormal is normal, and uniformity is unity. The Transhumanist Movement has been playing out before our eyes under the deception of politics and Hollywood make-up and glamour for more than a century. Transgendered actors have been 'coming out' to be recognized as non-gendered. Caitlyn Jenner is a role model for the right to reshape and choose a different identity. These are influencers. However, what happens when identity is concealed and used for deception? The deeper agenda is to weaken the male energy as protector and defender," subvert the female essence and neutralize the divine through technologies such as CRISPR. CRISPR is a genetic engineering technique which modifies DNA to redesign gender in the human embryo to create an androgynous adult that cannot reproduce. What if this technology has been seeded in vaccines that has changed the DNA of a whole generation? What if the new genetically modified mRNA COVID vaccine not only changes DNA, and acts as an infertility drug in the same jab? I believe that these coronavirus injections are the elite's brazen attempt to decrease the world population. One of the most prominent advocates of the new coronavirus injections is tech billionaire Bill Gates, a well-known proponent of Eugenics. Gates has had an outright obsession with depopulation, for decades. Not only is Gates involved in the development of the new experimental vaccines, but he has stated that global warming is caused by too many humans living on the planet. In 2009, The Good Club comprised of well-known wealthy members such as Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, George Soros, Ted Turner, and David Rockefeller met to discuss how best to eliminate overpopulation and increase birth control (eugenics), all in the guise of philanthropy. The group's members are collectively worth hundreds of billions of dollars.The eugenics movement was embraced by 20th century socialists like Marie Stopes, John Maynard Keynes, George Bernard Shaw, Margaret Sanger and H.G. Wells – and was made infamous by Adolph Hitler. My friends. We are at a critical time in history. However, no one, and no group of politicians, scientists, priests, or actors can succeed in isolating people, suppressing free speech, and subverting human identity without your consent. Knowing who you are protects you. Human beings are governed by Natural Law. We have rights. If you are a living being, you are not bound by man-made laws without your consent.

Remember the “Watergating “and humiliation of Nixon was an object lesson and a warning to future Presidents of the United States not to even think they could go against the Committee of 300 and win. Kennedy was brutally murdered in full view of the American people for the same reason; Nixon was not considered worthy enough to suffer the same fate as John F. Kennedy.

Even before Donald Trump’s inauguration, the “Deep State” tried to “Watergate” him by impeachment before he took office. Grounds asserted for impeachment included accepting payments from foreign dignitaries; alleged collusion with Russia during the campaign for the 2016 United States presidency. Two Democratic representatives (Al Green and Brad Sherman) led the effort. It failed. The Clinton campaign had colluded with the Russians to prevent Trump from winning the election They colluded with Christopher Steel and the Russians buying the Steele Dossier which was a bold face lie. They used the DOJ to spy on the Trump campaign by wiretapping Trump’s phones. Of Course, they were never charged with any wrongdoing. Thanks to the deep state.

A second impeachment inquiry was launched on September 24, 2019, as a response to the Trump–Ukraine scandal, in which Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani pressed the Ukrainian government repeatedly since at least May 2019 to investigate Hunter Biden. Once again, the effort failed.

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden who has followed the One World plan to the letter. He has opened the southern border allowing close to 10 million illegal aliens to invade the country destroying any sense of security we might have had. There have been thousands of criminals recently released from prisons and mental institutions, thousands of men from terrorist countries and only God knows who.

Transvestites are celebrated. Doctors hand out puberty blockers like candy. Biological males compete in women’s sports. In many states parents can lose custody of their kids as young as 8 years old for not allowing them to take these drugs.

The Biden DOJ has thrown people in prison with no trial especially if you are caught peacefully protesting abortion. If you’re brown, black or an illegal alien you can be released without bail. Crime is at an all-time high.

Inflation has been at an all-time high, over 39%, for the last 3 years. Yet Biden continues to lie to the American people driven by increases in oil prices driving up the cost of getting goods to market.

The Christian religion is ridiculed in the public and any other religions are elevated. Antisemitism is at an all-time high.

Biden released $30 billion to Iran and released the oil embargo enabling them to fund Hamas & Hezbollah to attack Israel.

Everything Biden does benefits his masters at the NWO. Look at their action plan above.

There have been 91 criminal charges filed in multiple jurisdictions against Donald Trump this year to keep him from running for president in 2024. Is that a fair and honest election tactic? Maybe in the Soviet Union but not here. If they can do it to him, they can do it to any of us.

Now the puppet masters behind the scenes have anointed Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee for president replacing Joe Biden because of his abysmal performance in a debate with Donald Trump, completely disenfranchising the 14 million voters who voted for Biden in the primaries.

Conclusion

Many people have difficulty accepting the idea of a global conspiracy because so many writers have made money from it. Others doubt that activity on a global scale can be successful. They look at the huge bureaucracy of our government and think, how are we supposed to believe that private people can do more than the government does? This overlooks the fact that the government is part of the conspiracy. Hard evidence is what they want, and hard evidence is difficult to come by.

The Club of Rome feels confident that it has carried out the Committee of 300 mandate to soften up the United States. After 100 years of waging war on the people of this nation, who can doubt that it has indeed accomplished its task? Look around and see how we have been demoralized. Drugs, pornography, rock and roll music, free sex, the family unit all but destroyed, lesbianism, homosexuality, trans sexualism, and finally the ghastly murder of millions of innocent babies by their own mothers. Has there ever been a crime so evil as abortion? We now allow babies to be aborted up to the moment of birth.

With the U.S. being spiritually, and morally bankrupt, with our industrial base destroyed by fake environmentalists destroying our economy. Our big cities are cesspools of every imaginable crime with a murder rate almost three times higher than any other country. We have over one million homeless. There’s corruption at every level of government that is reaching epidemic proportions. Who would daresay that the United States is not ready to collapse from within, into the waiting arms of the New Dark Age One World Government?

Is this the end of our republic? Unelected people behind the scenes are making the decisions. Are we within 2 elections of being destroyed or one?

We didn’t just get in this mess in one giant push. We were nudged here one little bit at a time. We need to act quickly before this Luciferian Cult of hate wins this our last battle and nudges us over the cliff.

What can we do? Pray? Resist reacting to events meant to divide us. Love your neighbor as yourself no matter who they are and get out there and vote for Donald Trump. Any other ideas. I’m open for suggestions.

Any comments or ideas please let me know.

Kindest Regards,

Shawn