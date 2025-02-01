I was an overweight type 2 diabetic. Ozempic was approved in 2017 for type 2 diabetes and for weight loss in 2021. My personal physicians have continually pushed this drug on me every doctor’s appointment since. But I did my research, and this information is what I found.

Ozempic (GLP1) is used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. Research on Ozempic has explored its efficacy, safety, and potential benefits in various populations and conditions.

Studies have shown that Ozempic effectively lowers blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. It has also been found to promote significant weight loss in obese individuals Research suggests that Ozempic may improve cardiovascular outcomes, such as heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death.

Ozempic's mechanism of action involves mimicking a natural hormone in the body called GLP-1 which stimulates insulin production from the pancreas, reduces liver sugar production, slows down digestion, helps control appetite and food intake.

The most common side effects of Ozempic include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Rare but serious side effects include pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, and low blood sugar. Studies have shown that the safety profile of Ozempic is generally comparable to other GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Ozempic can have a massive impact on your kidneys leading to kidney damage, disease or in the worst cases cause kidney failure. It can cause hypoglycemia, when your blood sugar drops too low. Ozempic can also increase the chances of a person developing thyroid cancer.

Call your healthcare provider at once if you have: vision changes; unusual mood changes, thoughts about hurting yourself; pounding heartbeats or fluttering in your chest; a light-headed feeling, like you might pass out; signs of a thyroid tumor - swelling or a lump in your neck, trouble swallowing, a hoarse voice, feeling short of breath; symptoms of pancreatitis - severe pain in your upper stomach spreading to your back, nausea with or without vomiting, fast heart rate; gallbladder problems, upper stomach pain, fever, clay-colored stools, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes); low blood sugar--headache, hunger, weakness, sweating, confusion, irritability, dizziness, fast heart rate, or feeling jittery; kidney problems - swelling, urinating less, blood in urine, feeling tired or short of breath stomach flu symptoms - stomach cramps, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, either watery or bloody; symptoms of stomach paralysis; bloating, stomach cramps or pain, nausea or vomiting, constipation or diarrhea, loss of appetite.

Ozempic may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking this medicine before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures.

This is not a complete list of side effects and others may occur. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

All these side effects were enough to make me say, “No way”.

I chose intermittent fasting. a beneficial eating approach that can enhance health.​​Intermittent fasting (IF) helps with weight loss and reduces chronic disease risk. ​It promotes insulin sensitivity and lowers fasting blood sugar levels. ​ IF normalizes ghrelin (the hunger hormone) levels reducing hunger pangs. IF reduces inflammation and fights free radical damage. ​

Transitioning to a fat-burning mode may take a few weeks. A typical fasting schedule can involve a 16-hour fast followed by an 8-hour eating period. ​

Quality of diet is crucial before starting and during intermittent fasting. ​Avoid processed foods and refined carbohydrates during eating windows. Focus on vegetables, healthy proteins, healthy fats like butter, eggs, and nuts. ​

I’ve been intermittent fasting for three months now. I follow the 16/8 method, fasting for 16 hours daily. ​ I found that breaking the fasting pattern occasionally leads to low energy and bloating.

Oh, by the way I lost 38 pounds. My A1C is 6.6 down from 7.9. My blood pressure is now 130/60 vs. 150/ 80 before. My arthritis pain is almost completely gone​

This is not a diet, but a lifestyle change that I can live with for a long, long time. I’ve gotten used to this eating pattern and am only occasionally tempted to break it

I encourage readers to try intermittent fasting for all the potential benefits and skip the allopathic drugs. I’m tapering ​off my Metformin, down by 50% already. I’ll by off my 3 blood pressure meds in a month. Life is good without drugs and all their side effects.

The Truth is Out There,

Shawn

(1) https://www.drugs.com/ozempic.com