The fraud began when Dr. Fauci and other medical experts told us to follow the science. But where is the science? No one has seen or isolated the virus alive or dead in any laboratory. There is no scientifically valid test to monitor the virus. The PCR test is not a virus or infection/COVID test. No laboratory study was undertaken to prove person to person or animal to animal transmission of the virus. No experiment was conducted in any lab with the purified virus (dead or alive).

Where is the science? It’s not with your personal physician. It is almost impossible for most of us to recognize that modern-day medical experts, particularly physicians, are trained to perform a simple clerical job, like a waiter. They are educated and trained in writing orders known as prescriptions, based on supposedly standard and well-defined medicines as suggested by their senior doctors or their professional organizations such as the AMA, CDC, NIH or FDA.

So, where is the science? Its not with Dr. Peter McCollough, who claims that viruses must have been isolated because they use them in vaccines. Dr. McCollough is a well-trained physician, but he is not a scientist. He is trained to write prescriptions based on a set of symptoms not to do research. So, when he came out with an herbal cure for spike proteins circulating in the blood that caused everything from myocarditis to neuro degenerative diseases and blood clots, the alarm bells went off in my head. So, let’s look at the research. (1)

Would you believe that I can find no evidence that any researcher at the CDC or the drug companies isolated the virus and applied Koch's postulates to determine that this novel COVID 19 is the cause of this pandemic or any disease for that matter? If there was concrete evidence that this Gold Standard test had been performed, you would have seen it on every news channel, newspaper, and on the internet. Without purification and characterization of virus particles, it cannot be accepted that an RNA test is proof that a virus is present. The CDC response to a "Freedom of Information Act" request admitted that the Gold Standard for the isolation of any pathogenic virus has not been met. "No one has ever isolated, purified and/or scientifically proven the existence of any viruses anywhere and anytime in the entire world." This includes all the viruses that our children are forced to take to go to public school. We have been lied to for a very, very long time going back to the polio vaccine. (2)

One of the biggest mistakes of modern medicine has been to define Covid19 as a new disease caused by a new coronavirus that is non-existent. All the resulting clinical causes had already been perfectly collected in scientific literature as Acute Radiation Syndrome. I found many articles on this subject that point out that the supposed symptoms of Covid-19 and Acute Radiation Syndrome are 100% the same. If you add graphene oxide, (GO), you have the perfect cocktail for disaster, since this nanomaterial is a receiver of electromagnetic radiation.

The result is a systemic insult that can cause damage to many parts of the body, including the vascular system, lungs, heart, kidneys, liver, gut, eyes, and brain. Regardless of the target organ, the hyperactivation of the immune system pathways are at the heart of the body's response to overcome Covid 19 and acute radiation exposure. The cytokine storm is the connection between Covid 19 infection and radiation exposure; both result in systemic inflammation that ravages the body.

Here are a few details that will help you to understand everything about this scamdemic. Glutathione is extremely high in children. Therefore, the disease has hardly any impact on the child population. Glutathione drops very considerably after 65 years of age. Therefore, COVID-19 is especially prevalent in the senile population. Glutathione is at very high levels in the intensive sports population. This is why only 0.22% of athletes contracted the disease.

There are more than 300 clinical studies in hospitals and universities that were using N-acetylcysteine with incredible results. 100 patients with oxygen saturation levels below 50%, who were practically dead with bilateral pneumonias and within an hour of being given intravenous glutathione or N­ acetylcysteine, they revived and were taken off their ventilators.

Ask yourself, why did those treatments work? They worked because they addressed all the symptoms of the disease supposedly caused by the Covid virus. Now remember there is no scientific evidence of an actual isolation and sequencing of the Corona Virus, they claim is the cause of this pandemic. I suspect along with many credible researchers that COVID-19 is the side effect of the introduction of graphene oxide into the body by different pathways and 5G, 60 GHz non-ionic radiation. (3)

So, if Dr. McCollough and those of his ilk are wrong about a virus being the cause of the pandemic, what else are they wrong about?

Messenger RNA

Is there clear scientific evidence that there is a manufacturing process that would result in pure mRNA, that could be put into vials, and produce a spike protein once injected into the body? Many of you know that I have been very vocal about the non-existence of the virus. So, how can there be mRNA of a non-existent virus? We've heard so many things that simply aren't true that I’m hard pressed to think of anything in modern medicine that is accurate but I'm sure there is something out there somewhere. This process is not it.

Is there really mRNA in the Covid Vaccines?

It is claimed that a new technology has been invented to produce proteins called spike­ proteins in the body to mimic virus infections. The development of mRNA vaccine is to protect people from such attacks by injecting it into the body, which will then produce the needed spike protein at the cellular level. Once the spike protein is made, the body's reaction would create antibodies to protect the body from future virus attacks or infections.

First, you must obtain the active ingredient, mRNA. You either must make it yourself or buy it from a supplier. Now you have the active ingredient, the mRNA and then there's all the other stuff that goes into the formulation.

This production process of mRNA is simple, but very confusing, which may be why people do not correctly understand the manufacturing of the vaccine and its adverse effects. Supposedly, the active ingredient, mRNA, is the result.

But no step describes mRNA production. There is no step proving that this bacteria in the fermentation mat are making a specific mRNA.

So, there is no step in here that proves, or demonstrates the specific production of mRNA. There is no step that describes the purification process removing the DNA fragments of bacteria mat used in the fermentation process. It’s only assumed to be there.

The last step in the manufacturing should be a pure and isolated mRNA compound. However, it is an "isolate", culture or gunk, possibly selectively concentrated compared to the one in the productive chamber.

In other words, all they have is the breakdown of the culture or gunk, culture gunk, not specifically isolated purified mRNA, which then they could use as the active ingredient to put into the vials.

They don’t appreciate the difference between culture slime and pure isolated mRNA, which is a critical misunderstanding, the same as the virus issue. This is the same way government virologists separate gunk to form an in-silica virus.

Saeed A. Qureshi, Ph.D. Stated, "Considering my extensive expertise and experience in 40 plus years in separation science, including exhaustive training and experience in chromatography, I can confidently say that the steps described here would not be able to produce the claimed pure and isolated mRNA until shown otherwise."

It is impossible to monitor mRNA production because there is no pure and isolated (mRNA) standard to compare it to. Therefore, it is safe to conclude that mRNA production is based on assumption, not scientific or valid testing. All vaccines including this one are nothing more than a gunk of unknown potent chemicals and biological components more related to Voodoo, than science.

More Propaganda If it were widely known that there’s no such thing as a specific anti body, the whole vaccine industry would screech to a halt. Thousands of virologists would be looking for honest jobs as plumbers or janitors. Not only is there no virus, no messenger RNA, there is no valid scientific method to count the spike protein antibodies or the titers (specific antibodies) to any of the vaccines we’ve been violated with over the years.

The foundation of the immune theory is that we make proteins called antibodies, which are, in fact, globulins which are non-specific to the viruses, unlike the specificity that is claimed. So, they're not specific to anything in any virus or any protein. So, they cannot be used in any way to identify a protein or antigen. (4)

There have been thousands of papers going into the molecular details of how this specificity comes about. But the fact of the matter is, nobody has been able to prove specificity meaning one antibody is specific and only binds to one specific antigen or protein or part of a protein or toxin. That's what we mean by specific, in this case specific to the spike protein.

So, when these biomedical researchers say they're finding full length spike proteins in elevated levels circulating in a vaccinated individual, they really mean they quantified and profiled SARS-Co V-2-specific T-cell responses, and measured cytokines and SARS-Co V-2 specific antigens in the collected plasma samples. In plain English, they count the non-specific immune system responses to God only knows what. Those T-cells cytokines counted could have been the body's responses to just about any similar protein. These scientists are calling these immune system responses specific when clearly, they are not.

“No, there is no such thing as a monoclonal antibody that, because it is monoclonal, recognizes only one protein or only one virus. It will bind to any protein having the same (or a very similar) sequence.”-Clifford Saper, one of the world’s leading authorities on monoclonal antibodies, Harvard Medical School professor.

Why Does it Matter?

Are blood clots a unique symptom to this virus? There is no evidence that the virus exists. So how would you know that the virus is causing these blood clots? I would love to hear Dr. McCullough trace those two and say that this is a new and unique symptom that couldn't possibly be caused by something else. A good scientist would eliminate all other causes for the blood clots

Graphene oxide (GO) inside the body causes blood clotting. GO inside the body causes systemic or multi-organ inflammations. (GO) inside the body when it is above the levels of glutathione which is the body's natural reserve of antioxidants, causes the alteration and collapse of the immune system and cytokine storm. Inhaled graphene oxide spreads evenly throughout the alveolar tract and causes bilateral pneumonia and inflammation of the mucous membranes, causing the possible loss of taste and smell. Aren’t these the symptoms supposedly caused by a virus? I even have pictures to debunk the virus theory.

#1 This is a Micrograph of a cluster of reduced graphene oxide. Viewed in live unstained human blood with Contrast Microscopy at 1500x. Note that the red blood cells are clotting around the reduced graphene oxide in the center

#2 Shows "The Corona Effect" and the Intracellular Birth of S1 Protein Spikes Caused by Radiation and Chemical Poisoning, Not a virus!

This is Why it Matters

Both the lab leak and bat soup versions are simply distractions. The purpose of the introduction of GO is even more obscure than you could ever imagine. Therefore, it is more than difficult for you to assimilate this information and reset the knowledge you have had of the disease up to now. And Rockefeller trained MD’s, such as Dr. McCullough, spreading the virus hoax to their millions of followers hides the truth keeping those millions of followers in the dark. Remember the true purpose of propaganda is not to convince any one person but to create such public banter that anything to the contrary will be perceived as wrong.

The wireless future is here. The New World Order turns humans into antennas that can transmit information by injecting metallic nano particles. They’re turning human beings into quasi-machines. Under this transhumanist agenda, the idea is to place nanotech inside our bodies so we can be controlled by the Smart Grid powered by 5G.

It’s called the internet of bodies (IoB) and it connects with the Internet of Things (IOT). While globalists aim to vaccinate the world and turn all of us into ‘Magneto Man’, evidence suggests that Big Pharma, aided and abetted by the very sick Rockefeller hospitals, are injecting us with nanoparticles meant to respond to signals, changing our very nature and DNA.

I understand, this sounds conspiratorial. If you haven’t gotten the memo that some of these jabs contain saline, while others have been contaminated with microscopic nanoparticles of graphene oxide (GO), consider: In 2017, a now-wiped-off-the-internet study from Italy looking at adjuvants, 15 traditional vaccines and 44 variations of these vaccines, all manufactured by leading companies, shared a previously unreported and troubling similarity: the vaccines were heavily contaminated with a variety of nanoparticles.

“If your nanoparticles self-assemble correctly with Harvard’s Charles Lieber injectable nano meshes, you can actually get a nice little wireless nano network going in the target,” says Investigative Journalist George Webb, who has investigated Lieber and the Wuhan origin story since 2020. “Corona didn’t just launch DARPA’s mRNA technology, Corona also launched nanotechnology for immunology. Gold, silver, iron oxide, silicon dioxide, and graphene are all nanoparticles being researched for COVID applications.” (7)

In January 2020, when people in Wuhan began dropping like flies, I began to suspect that maybe nanotech, brought to us by Charlie Lieber, either by mandated experimental injection or sprayed on them by drones, was working with the Internet of Things to drop the people of Wuhan like flies. Interestingly, Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei Province was the first 5G zone with over 10,000 5G towers beginning on September 3, 2019.

Molecules of GRAPHENE interact with neurons in the brain in a remote mode using different radiofrequencies (5G is one of these). Can they also map the brain and transmit and receive INSTRUCTIONS remotely? Do these nano devices and smart biosensors become programmable? Yes! Let’s recap how all this connects (pun intended). Seamless human-machine interaction is increasing rapidly.

What if these injections were never “vaccines” against a virus? What if instead, the jabs have been a secret nanotech project developed to control the brains of the human population? What if all the (GO) dropped on us in the chemtrails is part of their plot to reduce the population and control the survivors.

Seemingly, some jabs were manufactured using nanotechnology. In Spain, it was even described as “secret nanoparticles.”

These nanoparticles become magnetic when they reach the same temperature as the human body. While they remain in an under-zero-degree environment, they remain non-magnetic.

The graphene oxide works as an antenna for the electronic circuits they are injecting. If they can create transistors, they can also make an identifier like an RFID chip that can ping a number back, once the person is near a radiofrequency (RF) field. Graphene oxide in the brain creates transistors, and its own network.

As we were locked down in 2020, over the virus, cell towers across the country were going up. In fact, 5G cell tower installation was the only industry that was thriving, and graphene oxide (GO) was being sprayed on us from the skies.

Graphene oxide (GO) is extremely potent and strong in aerosols, as is the alleged SARS-CoV-2. Like any material, graphene oxide has an electronic absorption band. This means a certain frequency above which the material is excited and oxidizes very rapidly, thus breaking the equilibrium with the proliferation in the organism of the toxicant against our natural antioxidant glutathione reserves. Precisely this frequency band is emitted in the new emission bandwidths of the new 5G wireless technology. That is why the deployment of these antennas never stopped during the pandemic.

With subsequent 5G technology build outs in different parts of the world, COVID-19 disease symptoms developed in interaction of external electromagnetic fields and graphene oxide now in their bodies. Remember that it all started in Wuhan, and this was the first city in the world to do a 5G technology trial in late November 2019. Is this a coincidence in space and time? I don’t think so!

. With the highest governmental institutions telling us to protect ourselves from a virus, how could we know that the cause of the disease is a chemical toxin, GO, and not a biological agent, the virus. We now know how to weaken the disease by increasing glutathione levels. Glutathione is a natural antioxidant that exists in reserve in our bodies.

Dr. McCollough is using fear of the non-existent virus and its imaginary spike protein to sell you nutraceuticals that have not been proven to break up blood clots or prevent disease. He was right about not taking the Covid-19 vaccines and has traded his popularity for profit from nutraceuticals that haven’t been proven to do anything. Most of all it draws his follower’s attention away from the real problem of the graphene oxide antennas in our brains and bodies.

The Truth is Out There,

Shawn

