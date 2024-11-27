Hippocrates has been credited with saying “Let food be thy medicine, and let medicine be thy food,” but biochemist Dr. Johanna Budwig is known for making this belief a reality.

The Budwig Protocol is the best alternative treatment for cancer. It acts upon the prime cause of the cancer. The prime cause of cancer is the lack of oxygen in the cells, as discovered by Dr Otto Warburg in 1931 who was awarded the Noble Prize. He proposed that sulfur containing protein (found in cheese) and some unknown fat is required to attract oxygen into the cell. For many decades scientists were trying to identify this unknown and mysterious fat but nobody succeeded. Then in 1949, Dr Johanna Budwig developed Paper Chromatography to identify fats. With this technique she could prove that electron rich highly unsaturated Linoleic and Linolenic fatty acids (Flax oil being the richest source) were the mysterious and undiscovered decisive fats required to attract oxygen into the cells, which Otto Warburg could not find. She studied the electromagnetic function of pi-electrons of the linolenic acid in the cell membranes, for nerve function, secretions, mitosis, as well as cell division.

This way she developed a simple cure for cancer, based on the consumption of Flax oil with low fat Quark or cottage cheese, raw organic diet, mild exercise, Flax oil massage and the healing powers of the sun. She treated approx. 2500 cancer patients during her last few decades. Her success rate was over 90% in all cancers, and this was achieved in cases which were rejected by Allopathic doctors.

Documented 90% success

One of the top experts on fats and oils, Dr. Budwig, found that the right combination of quark or cottage cheese and flaxseed oil has therapeutic properties in preventing, treating, and even curing cancer. Known as the Budwig Diet, could this diet protocol beat cancer?

How did Dr. Budwig derive her understanding that this simple strategy has major therapeutic properties? While researching the pathogenesis of disease and illness as a biochemist in Germany, Dr. Budwig observed that quark, cottage cheese, contained the very same sulfhydryl groups found in cancer treatment drugs. These sulfhydryl groups are cysteine and methionine amino acids.

While researching fats and oils, Dr. Budwig further established essential polyunsaturated fatty acids, referred to as PUFAs, are major components of cellular membranes. Without a properly functioning cellular membrane, cells lose the ability to perform vital life processes such as cellular respiration and the ability to divide and form new cells.

The two essential polyunsaturated fatty acids critical for cell membrane support are: Linoleic Acid (LA): Better known as omega-6 fatty acids.

Linolenic Acid (LNA): Commonly referred to as omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids have been recognized for their anticancer properties and roles in preventing sickness and disease.

Cottage Cheese and Flaxseed Oil Work to Re-energize Cells

A chemical reaction takes place when the sulfhydryl groups in cottage cheese bind with the unsaturated fatty acids in flaxseed oil. This reaction allows the flaxseed oil to become water soluble and enter a cell to supply energy.

Imagine the cells in your body are the same as the battery in a car. Our cells also require electrical energy in order to run and energize all of our life-giving biological functions. In order for a dead car battery to be recharged, it requires jumper cables to supply an electrical current from a good battery. The combination of cottage cheese and flaxseed oil work together and function like jumper cables.

In her research, Dr. Budwig’s cancer patients had improved oxygen supply to their cells and found relief from all forms and stages of cancer including cancers of the gastrointestinal tract, brain, breast, and skin cancers.

Dr. Budwig advised specific recommendations to beat cancer. The following is a list of guidelines for using her protocol: Drink only purified water; Receive adequate amounts of sunshine to stimulate healing in the mind and body; Eliminate all processed foods from your diet; Do not consume sugar, meat, or animal fat; Prepare only fresh and organic fruits and vegetables; Prepare and eat foods immediately, never use leftovers; Avoid all drugs and supplements; Always grind flaxseeds fresh and consume within 15 minutes of grinding

Mix cottage cheese and flaxseed oil in a 2:1 ratio and blend until no visible oil remains floating. Do not mix in added ingredients until final cheese mixture results

Further Recommendations for the Budwig Diet

If suffering from cancer, Dr. Budwig recommended consuming up to 8 tablespoons of flaxseed oil (in the mixture) daily. Otherwise, 1 tablespoon per day of flaxseed oil (in the mixture), per 100 lbs. can be taken to prevent cancer.

The pathogenesis of cancer can be stimulated by toxins in our environment and all sources of these toxins should be eliminated. This includes trans fats, genetically modified foods, and carcinogen-ridden cooking tools such as Teflon coated pans and plastic.

Reverse Cancer Naturally with the Budwig Diet

If you want to give Dr. Budwig’s Diet protocol a try for beating cancer, you must begin by purchasing high quality ingredients to promote optimal health and healing. For example, Barlean’s cold pressed organic flax oil with no added lignans can be found in the refrigerator section of health food stores. It is contained in a dark bottle and should never be used past its expiration date.

Nancy’s brand of organic low fat cottage cheese contains probiotics and enzymes which even those with dairy sensitivities may tolerate.

Purchasing lower quality cottage cheese inhibits the necessary chemical reaction from occurring between the sulfhydryl groups and fatty acids. Preservatives and hormones in poor quality cheeses coupled with high heat pasteurization processes destroy the quality sulfur-containing protein.

Step-By-Step Instructions for Preparing the Budwig Diet Mixture

You can prevent and even reverse cancer naturally by implementing strategies of the Budwig Diet Protocol. Use these step-by-step instructions to prepare your own fresh Budwig Diet mixture.

Remember, 1 tablespoon of flax oil plus 2 tablespoons of organic low fat cottage cheese is recommended for every 100 pounds of an individual. The recipe can be adjusted according to dosage needs as well as for its intended purpose to treat the severity of cancer symptoms.

Place 1 tablespoon of cold pressed flaxseed oil into a glass container.

Mix in 2 tablespoons of organic, low fat (2% or less) cottage cheese.

Never by hand, and preferably using an immersion blender, blend the two foods for 1 minute. This will result in whipped cream consistency.

Grind 2 tablespoons of either golden or brown organic flaxseeds in a coffee grinder for 1 minute until an airy, fluffy appearance results. Place ground flaxseed in a separate glass bowl. Add the cheese and oil mixture to the ground flax seed and stir with a spoon to combine. Additional add-ins including organic fruits, nuts, and spices can be added on top for a tasty meal.

A great number of studies have looked at flaxseed oil's ability to help with a variety of serious diseases and health conditions, and the results have been impressive. In fact, you would be hard pressed to come up with a reason not to supplement with the flaxseed oil mixture. You owe it to yourself and your health to at least give it a try. After all, Dr. Budwig lived to be 95 eating flaxseed oil combined with cottage cheese with no chronic illness, dying of a broken hip. Just think of what it could do for your health, and your longevity!

