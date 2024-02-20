In light of recent events affecting the 2024 Presidential election, I’ve decided to republish these first three articles on the New World Order aka. The Deep State. It has become abundantly clear, that the lawfare against Donald Trump attempting to disqualify him from the election, and more recently replacing Joe Biden with Kamala Harris without a single vote being cast and the two assassination attempts on Trump with an apparent total breakdown of the Secret Service’s protection allowing a teenager to take multiple shots from an unsecured rooftop 130 yards away. Even more mysterious a sniper team had been placed at the site which killed the young assassin whose body was quickly cremated. Then even more mysterious a sniper who had stayed in the Ukranian army barracks traveled the world and only had $67 in his checking account was captured in the bushes outside the fence at the 6th green without firing a shot. So, I asked myself who would have the expertise and connections to plan these events? Operatives of the NWO who had been placed inside our government’s agencies. Read on if you care to see the proof.

“Invasive control techniques have been fine-tuned to the point where the controllers are literally able to get inside our heads and command us. They can tinker with our humanity, manipulate it, and destroy it if they choose. They can use high tech networks of electronic entrainment and broadcasting whose nature has not even been hinted of in the mass media -since the mass media itself is employed in the same manner, for the manipulation of the populace.” (Jim Keith) (59)

There are forces working behind the scenes to promote a New World Order much like the utopian World order described in George Orwell's 1984 or Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. If this elite is cold-blooded enough to have created war, famine, and designer disease, what would discourage them from creating worldwide mind control?

Every day, a nationwide microwave attack made up of electromagnetic radiation (EMR) is used as a directed energy weapon on an unaware American public. This system uses the phased array cell tower antenna transmitters, receivers, and satellites.

The DHS “fusion centers” are used to silently and invisibly torture, impair, subjugate, and degrade the physical and neurological health of thousands of American citizens. Most of the victims have no idea what is making them sick, tired, exhausted, irritable, confused, and lethargic; plagued with painful, debilitating head and body aches that are just beginning. Sharp, piercing, painful ringing tones can cause temporary or permanent cognitive impairment. leaving those targeted citizens unable to function normally and lead a happy, healthy life, robbed of the most basic of human rights free will, freedom from external manipulation of their physiological and mental functions.

Research into the use of microwave weapons for mind control began in the 1950s at the Tavistock Institute, one of Britain's leading psychiatric research establishments. The institute was researching into ways of controlling the minds of the British population without them knowing. The monkey submission response, whereby the dominant monkey caused submissive behavior in the underlings, was the brain state of most interest to British scientists. Having found this specific brain rhythm for docile submissive, zombie-like behavior, it was then recorded and used as the template for the ELF signal beamed on UK microwave transmitters.

The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) has participated in this research since Project Pandora. In 1973, WRAIR discovered that externally induced auditory input could be achieved by means of pulsed microwave audiograms, or analogs, of spoken words' sounds. The effect on the receiving end is the schizophrenic sensation of hearing voices which are not part of the recipients' own thoughts.

Dr Ross Adey, formerly of the Brain Research Center at the University of Southern California, worked on the CIA's infamous Pandora project. His research involved inducing specific behavior modifications by electromagnetic means, as well as inducing calcium efflux events to interfere with brain function causing confusion.

Dr Adey's research at the Brain Research Center has shown the existence of a biological reaction to EM radiation. This reaction was found to be dependent on the frequency, amplitude and dose of the microwave radiation used.

In the 80s Dr Adey performed some crucial experiments using microwave carrier-waves modulated with ELF waves to modify brain tissue responses. He carried out experiments with cat brain tissue, showing that the binding of calcium ions to neuronal sites was affected by weak EM fields. The fields that worked were of frequency and amplitude like fields produced in mammal bodies and detected on electroencephalographs (EEGs).

Dr Adey demonstrated how a 147-megahertz (MHz) field, which at tissue level had an intensity of 0.8 milliwatts per square centimeter, caused a release of calcium ions from the irradiated brain tissue. This response only occurred when the ELF modulation of the microwave carrier-wave had an amplitude modulated at 6-20 hertz (Hz). The maximum stimulation of the neurons took place at 16 Hz, but to either side of this frequency range there was no effect.

The police have been granted the exclusive use of the 450 MHz microwave frequency range. This is exactly the frequency used by Dr. Ross Adey, in his experiments on behavioral modification. It seems the police have the exclusive use of this mind control frequency and a vast array of antennae to broadcast this frequency all over the country which is very useful for mass mind control in times of emergency. Adey found that by using 0.75mW/cm2(.75 milliwatts per square centimeter) intensity of pulse modulated microwave at a frequency of 450 MHz, that a 16 Hz, ELF modulation could be used to control all aspects of human behavior.

Mobile phones give off a pulse modulated microwave signal. So, in theory, an extra low frequency, ELF, signal could be added to the microwave network to feed a precise behavioral pattern into every cell phone user in the US. If there were widespread riots, the ability to broadcast behavior stimuli to calm all the mobile phone users involved in the riots would prove useful. Conversely an EHF signal could be used to excite people to riot. Since virtually every adult in America has a cell phone, the Deep State has a useful method of controlling the behavior of key voters. The CIA and NSA both say that all this is impossible. But the truth is that they have been able to transmit these signals to control emotions, and they can also transmit voices to cause schizophrenia and violent behavior in a targeted human being.

R.J. Rummel, a researcher, and political scientist, defined the term "democide" as "the murder of any person or people by their government, including genocide, politicide and mass murder." According to Rummel, "democide passed war as the leading cause of non-natural death in the 20th Century, and moving into the 21st Century, it not only shows no signs of stopping, it seems to be the desired and planned manner of death of hundreds of millions or even billions of innocent people around the world." In the U.S today, democide has only just begun, as this 'Covid' plot orchestrated by the ruling master class and this government continues in its efforts to cull the American population to advance the agendas of disease, eugenics, and death. This is being done simply to achieve total control over the masses.

Research at the Tavistock Institute by Kurt Lewin found that if terror can be induced on a widespread basis into a society, then society reverts to a blank slate, where control can easily be instituted from an exterior point.

This staged pandemic has been planned for at least twenty years or more. It has been simulated and acted out on multiple occasions. Previous attempts with very similar plots have taken place for decades with flu, SARS, Ebola, MERS, HIV and other falsely claimed viral scares. But this time is different in that the people are ripe for control and takeover, and modern technology can now spread propaganda to every household in seconds, giving the government and mainstream media the tools to create instant fear, panic, and mass obedience to illegal draconian mandates.

We are witnesses to the premeditated murder of millions of people by the powers that be, especially those that are a burden on system such as the old and infirm, people with limited mental capacity, people with disabilities, people of certain ethnic backgrounds, and all those that question, dissent, disobey, and expose the truth about what is really happening in this plotted takeover. In addition, efforts to destroy fertility, depopulate the earth, and inject every single child from infancy to adult with a deadly bio­ weapon is underway as well. Make no mistake about it, this is war against the people by government.

Most of the country has been hypnotized by fear, threats, and bribes to accept the corporate mainstream media’s version of COVID-19. Many millions are moving in a trance like state and do not know it. They have been induced into this state by a well-organized, very sophisticated propaganda campaign that has drawn on the human fear of death and disease. Those behind this have no doubt studied the high incidence of hypochondria in the general population and the fear of an invisible “virus” in societies where belief in God and the spiritual has been replaced by faith in science. Knowing their audience well, they have concocted a campaign of fear and confusion to induce obedience.

Locking down hundreds of millions of healthy people, insisting that they wear useless masks, telling them to avoid human contacts, to destroy the economic lives of regular people, they have created vast suffering to teach people a lesson about who is in control and they better change their understanding of human relationships to adjust to the new digital unreality that the producers of this masquerade are trying to put in place of face to face human reality.

The world is suffering from this mass delusion based on the belief that a test for RNA is a test for a deadly new virus that has emerged from wild bats or escaped from the Wuhan Laboratory in China. This delusion is supported by the western assumption that Chinese people will eat anything that moves.

If the virus exists, then it should be possible to purify viral particles and from these particles, RNA can be extracted and should match the RNA used in this test. Until this is done, it is possible that the RNA comes from another source, which could be the cells of the patient, bacteria, fungi etc. There might be an association with elevated levels of this RNA and illness, but that is not proof that the RNA is from a virus. Without purification and characterization of virus particles, it cannot be accepted that an RNA test is proof that a virus is present. This strange new disease, named COVID-19, has the same symptoms, fever, and cough, that are already blamed on viruses, bacteria, and environmental contaminants.

Scientists are detecting novel RNA in multiple patients with influenza or pneumonia-like conditions, and are assuming that the detection of RNA, is believed to be equivalent to isolation of the virus. It is not, and one of the scientists was honest enough to admit this, he said, “We did not perform tests for detecting infectious virus in blood.” But, despite this admission, earlier in the paper they repeatedly referred to the 41 cases out of 59 similar cases that tested positive for this RNA as, “41 patients confirmed to be infected with COV 19.

The PCR test invented by Kary Mullis cannot test for any virus and consequently all the numbers of cases and deaths are based on lies. They are conjured out of thin air in a massive act of magic. The unscientific PCR Corona protocol created by Christian Drosten in Germany in January 2020 became the standard method for testing for SARS-CoV-2 worldwide. I am sure this was preplanned and part of a high-level conspiracy. This protocol set the cycle threshold (amplification) at 45 which results in 97% false positives. These were then called cases: An act of fraud on a massive scale.

The alleged virus has never been isolated, purified or separated from the sample. Therefore, I do not know if the virus exists.

Today’s enlightened individuals believe so firmly in the omnipotence of scientists that they no longer question the evidence for their hypotheses or whether they even make sense. Instead, citizens rely on the latest sensationalized media coverage churned out on the internet and TV news broadcasts about the latest viral pandemic. Any other theories other than the virus, Covid-19, caused these millions of deaths worldwide are censored by social media and news reports from public view. The scientists who disagree with the virologists at the NIH and WHO, are banned from the public discourse and accused of spreading false rumors. The public was only allowed to hear the accepted scientists’ version that the Covid-19 virus caused the pandemic of 2020. Anything else was a lie and not worthy of serious consideration by the medical science monopoly.

So how did these trusted guardians of the nation’s health find the mysterious deadly virus known as Covid-19 and pin the blame on it for the over 6 million deaths worldwide? Have they even proven that Coronavirus-19 exists and is the cause of all this sickness and death? Scientists like myself and those much more knowledgeable than me were not allowed to question the all-knowing, omnipotent virologists at the NIH, CDC, or the WHO on any public forum where the American public could see it because their narrative of Covid and you better vaccinate, or die would fall apart. Google, YouTube, Twitter, and the national news all censored any attempt to challenge Dr. Fauci’s conclusions.

NEW WORLD ORDER

Now, in the 20th century, scientists paid by governments and other wealthy interests have made technical breakthroughs that render actual mind control feasible, and on an almost universal scale. Invasive control techniques have been fine-tuned to the point where the controllers are literally able to get inside our heads and command us. They can tinker with our humanity, manipulate it, and destroy it if they choose. They can use high tech networks of electronic entrainment and broadcasting whose nature has not even been hinted at in the mass media- -since the mass media itself is employed in the same manner, for the manipulation of the populace. Even the subject of mind control in the media is mentioned only in the context of science fiction or is derided as the delusions of the crazy "aluminum foil hat crowd," never mind that those guys might be right.

Now the powerful in their quest for a totalitarian state are provided with unprecedented access and control of our minds, to do with as they will. The means for the creation of worldwide slavery are in sight, with the implementation of this mind control technology.

This contrived pandemic created the blank slate, where control can easily be instituted from an exterior point. Put it another way: By the creation of controlled chaos, most of the populace has been brought to the point where it willingly submits to greater control.

(To be continued)

Source: The New Biology, Shawn Loomis, 2024