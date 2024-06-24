As I sat down to write this article, I came up with many questions about the information that I had accepted as truth about the vaccines. Such as do the vaccines really have mRNA in them and is there such a thing as antibody specificity. Or do all these papers alleging that they found the spike protein circulating in the body and that the spike protein is a mechanism of damage, need to be tossed out as anti-scientific garbage. Why is so much nano graphene oxide (GO) in these vaccines?

The foundation of the immune theory is that we make proteins called antibodies, which are, in fact, globulins which are non-specific, unlike the specificity which is claimed. So, they're not specific to anything in any virus or any protein. So, they cannot be used in any way to identify a protein or antigen. That's what is meant by specificity.

There have been thousands of papers going into the molecular details of how this specificity comes about. But the fact of the matter is, nobody has been able to prove specificity meaning one antibody is specific, that binds and only binds to one specific antigen or protein or part of a protein or toxin. That's what we mean by specific, in this case specific to the spike protein.

So, when these biomedical researchers say they’re finding full length spike proteins at elevated levels circulating in a vaccinated individual, they really mean they quantified and profiled SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cell responses, and measured cytokines and called them SARS-CoV-2 antigens in the collected plasma samples. In plain English, they counted the non-specific immune system responses to God only knows what. (3) Those T-cells and cytokines counted could have been the body’s responses to just about any protein. These scientists are calling these immune system responses specific when clearly, they are not.

“No, there is no such thing as a monoclonal antibody that, because it is monoclonal, recognizes only one protein or only one virus. It will bind to any protein having the same (or a very similar) sequence.” Clifford Saper, one of the world’s leading authorities on monoclonal antibodies, Harvard Medical School professor (1)

Also, is there clear scientific evidence that there is a manufacturing process that would result in pure mRNA, that could be put into vials, and produce a spike protein? Many of you know that I have been very vocal about the non-existence of the virus. So, how can there be mRNA of a non-existent virus? And I can imagine that most of you can imagine that because we've heard so many things that simply aren't true, that there’s something that must be true. I must tell you I’m hard pressed to think of anything in modern medicine that is accurate but I'm sure there is something out there somewhere.

Is there really mRNA in the Covid Vaccines?

It is claimed that a new technology has been invented to produce proteins called spike­ proteins to mimic virus infections. The purpose of the mRNA vaccine is to protect people from such attacks by injecting it into the body, which will then produce the needed spike protein using the body's mechanism at the cellular level. Once the spike protein is made, the body's reaction would create antibodies to protect the body from future virus attacks or infections.

First, you must obtain the active ingredient, mRNA. You either must make it yourself or buy it from a supplier. Now you have the active ingredient, the mRNA and then there's all the other stuff that goes into the formulation.

So, we're not interested in the other stuff. We're only interested in this so-called active ingredient, mRNA.

If you decide to purchase the mRNA, you must rely on the supplier’s information regarding what is present in the vials, and how it was synthesized. Generally, it has been synthesized by a fermentation process using culturing microbes, such as bacteria that is claimed to produce mRNA, which is then extracted and isolated, by the manufacturer. Once the culture has developed, chemicals are added to stop the culturing fermentation, followed by purification. The last step is marked as formulation.

This production process of mRNA is simple, but very confusing, which may be why people do not correctly understand the manufacturing of the vaccine and its adverse effects. Supposedly, the active ingredient, mRNA, is the result.

But no step describes mRNA production. There is no step proving that this bacteria in this fermentation mat are making a specific mRNA.

So, there is no step in here that proves, or demonstrates the specific production of this mRNA. There is no step that describes the purification process removing the DNA fragments of bacteria mat used in the fermentation process

It's only assumed to be there.

The last step in the manufacturing should be a pure and isolated mRNA compound. However, it is an "isolate", culture or gunk, possibly selectively concentrated compared to the one in the productive chamber.

In other words, all they have is the breakdown of the culture or gunk, culture gunk, not specifically isolated purified mRNA, which then they could use as the active ingredient to put into the vials.

They don’t appreciate the difference between culture isolate slime and pure isolated component, which is a critical misunderstanding, the same as the virus issue. This refers to the way that the government virologists separate the gunk to form an in silica virus.

Saeed A. Qureshi, Ph.D. Stated, "Considering my extensive expertise and experience 40 plus years in separation science, including exhaustive training and experience in chromatography, I can confidently say that the steps described here would not be able to produce the claimed pure and isolated mRNA until shown otherwise."

"Another critical point is that it is impossible to monitor mRNA production because no test may be developed without the availability of the pure and isolated reference (mRNA) standard. Therefore, it is safe to conclude that mRNA production is based on assumption, not scientific or valid testing."

In other words, if they can't come up with the pure isolated mRNA, there's no way to validate this procedure. And therefore, there's no way to claim that this procedure made the mRNA that they're saying is in there. Therefore, there's no way to even know that the mRNA is in there. (Saeed A. Qureshi, Ph.D.(principal@pharmacomechanics.com)

So again, there is no actual clear scientific evidence that this process would result in pure mRNA of a specific type that could be put into these vials, that could produce a spike protein, and that would be the saving grace of the pharmaceutical industry with further mRNA vaccines. Picture #11 The Corona Effect and the Intracellular creation of exosomes due to chemical and radiation poisoning from reduced graphene oxide and microwave radiation. Picture #12 shows "The Corona Effect" and the Intracellular Birth of S1 Protein Spikes caused by Radiation and Chemical Poisoning, Not, a virus or mRNA.

It's simply the old culturing non-specific stuff that they've been doing all along with viruses and claiming they're doing something a lot more sophisticated than they know how to do.

The 270,000,000 people who were vaccinated with this bioweapon may not produce spike proteins, but their DNA has been damaged forever just like all the vaccines before this one, going back to the polio virus. No mRNA producing circulating spike proteins. That’s all good but the presence of foreign antigens such as the DNA or bacterial waste from the medium that the mRNA was grown in, within the cells of the host cannot fail to provoke auto-immune responses or something worse. Some of the autoimmune diseases that have been attributed to this attack by the body’s own immune system are Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Type 1diabetes mellitus, Guillain-Barre syndrome, Psoriasis, Lyme disease, Autism, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Myalgia Encephalomyelitis, Hashimoto’s, and many more. Even worse, the polio vaccine that was used between 1955 and 1963, contained Simian Cancer Virus (SV 40). The viral contamination occurred because these early vaccines were prepared in primary cultures of kidney cells derived from rhesus monkeys, which are often naturally infected with SV40. Infectious SV40 survived the vaccine inactivation treatments, and conservative estimates indicate that up to 90 million people (children and adults) in the United States may have been exposed to live SV40 from 1955 through 1963 when administered with contaminated polio vaccines. Millions of people worldwide were also potentially exposed to SV40 as well as millions of their progeny. SV40 has been found in the grandchildren with brain cancers, who were descendants of the original recipients. (11)

Because of these mass vaccinations of a variety of viruses putting animal tissues and bacteria into the blood stream, mankind has become part of a massive genetic engineering experiment. Modern day vaccines have their roots in Nazi medical experiments, the repercussions of which will be felt for generations as the latent virus cells, and other cells whose DNA has been altered, begin to produce the inevitable consequences of their presence. People would opt out of taking these vaccines if they understood that natural foods, vitamins, herbs, and supplements build up the immune system enough to fight off almost any disease known to mankind. For over 100 years, Big Pharma has succeeded in its malicious money-making schemes, despite a well-documented history full of horrific lessons.

Undisclosed Ingredients

Dr. Robert Young and his research partners, have conducted scientific testing on each vaccine and have identified several ingredients, Graphene, Aluminum, Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Capsids, Poly-Ethylene Glycol (PEG) & Parasites in Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca & Janssen Vaccines. La Quinta Columna in Spain also tested the Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine and identified an unlisted ingredient, graphene oxide in that vaccine as shown in pictures numbered 1- 10 below. These vaccines were administered to millions of people around the World under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued by each country without full disclosure of all ingredients. (5)

A basic human right, governed by the Nuremberg Code of 1947, is the right to know the specific vaccine ingredients. This information is critical, and necessary to know so that anybody anywhere in the World can make an informed decision to consent or decline the inoculation.

The intended purpose of these vaccines is to provide immunity from the so-called infectious novel coronavirus but none of these four did that. These four pharmaceutical companies have not provided complete FDA disclosure for many of ingredients contained in these so-called vaccines. The purpose of this section is to identify those specific ingredients contained in these four vaccines using various scientific methods. This information is critical, and necessary to know so that any human anywhere in the World can make an informed decision to consent to the Cov-19 inoculation.

The pictures in this article are courtesy of Dr. Robert Young's Research Group.

#1 This is a Micrograph of a cluster of reduced graphene oxide. Viewed in live unstained human blood with Contrast Microscopy at 1500x. Note that the red blood cells are clotting around the reduced graphene oxide in the center.

#2 shows the liposome capsule that Pfizer uses to carry the graphene oxide and mRNA to specific organs, glands and tissues, namely the ovaries and testes, bone marrow, heart and brain.

#3 shows a cluster of graphene oxide particles in a Pfizer vaccine

#4 shows a Transmission Electron (TEM) microscopy picture where particles of reduced graphene oxide in a Pfizer'' vaccine" are present. This X-ray diffraction technique reveals their nature of crystalline Carbon-based nanoparticles of rGO.

#5 shows a sharp micron sized piece of debris of 20 nano meters in length identified in the Pfizer so-called "vaccine" containing Carbon, Oxygen, Chromium, Nitrogen.

#6 A 50-micron elongated body, as seen in this micrograph is a sharp mysterious presence in the Pfizer vaccine. It is identified anatomically as a Trypanosoma cruzi parasite of which several variants are lethal and is one of many causes of AIDS. [Atlas of Human Parasitology, 4th Edition,]

#7 shows nano and micron particulates identified in the Pfizer “vaccine". The white 2-micron long particulate is composed of bismuth, carbon, oxygen, aluminum, sodium, copper and nitrogen.

#8 shows an organic (Carbon-Oxygen-Nitrogen) aggregate with embedded nanoparticles of bismuth, titanium. vanadium. iron, copper, silicon, aluminum embedded in Pfizer "vaccine!"

The AstraZeneca Non-Disclosed Ingredients

#9 shows an engineered aggregate of iron, chromium, and nickel (stainless steel) of micro and nano particles embedded and identified in the AstraZeneca vaccine. Injections of PEG and Ethylene alcohol are both carcinogenic and genotoxic. PEG was the only adjuvant declared on the data sheet listing the ingredients of the AstraZeneca "vaccine" but also contained in the Pfizer and Moderna "vaccine”

The Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Undisclosed Ingredients

#10 shows an organic-inorganic aggregate identified in the Johnson and Johnson "vaccine". The particles are composed of stainless steel and are glued together with a glue of reduced graphene oxide. This aggregate is highly magnetic and can trigger pathological blood coagulation

#11 The Corona Effect" and the Intracellular creation of exosomes due to chemical and radiation poisoning from reduced graphene oxide and microwave radiation.

#12 Shows "The Corona Effect" and the Intracellular Birth of S1 Protein Spikes caused by Radiation and Chemical Poisoning, Not a virus!

#13 The SPIKED PROTEIN EFFECT both caused by acidosis of the intercellular and vascular fluids from an acidic lifestyle and specifically, exposure to toxic pulsating electro-magnetic fields at 2.4gHz or higher, chemical poisoning from food and water. ingested, toxic acidic air pollution, chem-trails and to top-it-all-off a particulate chemical laden Covid-19 vaccine!

The Moderna Vaccine Non-Disclosed Ingredients

#14 TEM reveals a graphene oxide composite of embedded organic and inorganic matter The nanoparticles are composed of carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, aluminum, copper, iron and chlorine

#15 Nano dots in the graphene oxide found in the Modern a Vaccine

#16 shows a 100-micron particle of reduced graphene oxide nano particulate composite. The reduced graphene oxide is contaminated by nano particles of nitrogen, silicon, phosphorus, and chlorine

#17 shows carbon-based reduced graphene oxide in the Modern a "vaccine" mixed with aggregates filled with Aluminum silicate nanoparticles.

Discussion

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the pharmaceutical companies to develop new drugs that they called vaccines. The name vaccine is used for bureaucratic reasons to receive an urgent approval, ignoring all the normal rules necessary for new drugs especially for those involving novel nano technology mechanisms that have never been developed nor experienced by humans anywhere, at any time in the history of World.

The mechanism of action of these new drugs as declared by the pharmaceutical industry coupled with what is reported in the vaccine products' data sheet is NOT complete to hide the fact that these new drugs are not vaccines but genetic therapy.

All these so-called vaccines are patented and therefore their actual content is kept secret even to the governments that buy them, using taxpayers' money. So, the consumers have no information about what they are receiving in their bodies by injection.

The effective components of the mRNA vaccine are all encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), which protect the supposed mRNA from degradation and can also efficiently complete the delivery of “mRNA” to the nucleus of each cell in the body. Lipid nanoparticles mainly contain four components: ionizable lipids, neutral auxiliary lipids, cholesterol, and PEGylated lipids. PEG (Polyethylene Glycol) can enhance the stability and life of LNPs. The LNP's are manufactured by SINOPEG, a Chinese Company.

All the mRNA vaccines contain what's called a PEGylated lipid nanoparticle. And that's what we're going to be discussing right now. So, why isn't graphene oxide listed on the patent of these four vaccines? Bill Gates said that there was a trade secret. Trade secrets are not available to the public, so they cannot be listed in the patent. And so, graphene oxide is not listed in the patent. The patent lists everything but graphene oxide. Why? Karen Kingston, former Pfizer employee, in her interview with Dr. Andrew Kaufman, said the number one reason is because it's poisonous to humans, and the other reason is because it is the main ingredient in hydrogel, which is the liquid Artificial Intelligence template that's used for some of Elon Musk's research and Bill Gates as far as creating an interface between humans and the internet." There is a legitimate theory that these shots are designed to create some sort of connectivity between humans and 5G to control your thoughts, your memories, and your emotions. These goals are realistic and plausible, possible and may well be on their way to completion. (7)

Keep in mind, that the detectable “RNA” is 6ng/ul and graphene oxide is 747 ng/ul. That makes the graphene oxide 99.2% and the RNA to be 0.8% of the vaccine by weight.

In 2013 President Barack Obama launched the BRAIN Initiative to help unlock the mysteries of the brain, to improve our treatment of conditions like Alzheimer's and autism and to deepen our understanding of how we think, learn, and remember. Many private, philanthropic, and academic institutions joined this effort.

Since its launch in April 2013, the President's BRAIN Initiative®- Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neuro technologies-has grown to include investments from five Federal agencies: the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Science Foundation (NSF), Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Federal agencies are supporting the initiative by investing in promising research projects aimed at revolutionizing our understanding of the human brain, developing novel technologies, and supporting further research and development in neurotechnology. The President's 2017 Budget also proposes funding for the Department of Energy (DOE) to join DARPA, NIH, NSF, IARPA, and FDA in advancing the goals of the BRAIN Initiative.

DARPA says the goal of the project is to create "new, high-precision, minimally invasive technologies for modulating nerve circuits to restore and maintain human health." they "would require only minimally invasive insertion producers such as injectable delivery through a needle."

Graphene Oxide

Pay attention to this finding by La Quinta Columna, Graphene oxide (GO) inside the body causes blood clotting. See picture #1. GO inside the body causes systemic or multi-organ inflammations. (GO) inside the body when it is above the levels of glutathione which is the body's natural reserve of antioxidants. (GO) causes the alteration and collapse of the immune system and cytokine storm. Inhaled graphene oxide spreads evenly throughout the alveolar tract and causes bilateral pneumonias and inflammation of the mucous membranes, thus possible loss of taste and smell.

There are different ways of (GO) entering the body. Masks containing (GO) nanoparticles have been introduced and are still being marketed. So, we have masks with (GO), PCR tests and antigen tests with (GO) are also present in hydrogels. Chem trails also contain (GO) nanoparticles. (GO) in aerosols is more potent. (GO) is also present in car wash wax, baby foods, meat and vegetables.

Whoa! Wait a minute, The masks that Anthony Fauci said would prevent Covid 19 are making us sick with Covid 19 symptoms and positive PCR tests. What a scam? In short, graphene oxide behaves exactly like the supposed Covid 19 virus of the official version, generating the same symptoms of severe Covid19. When installed at the neuronal level, it causes neurodegeneration or, in other words, neurological Covid19. Graphene oxide has an electronic absorption band. This means a certain frequency above which the material is excited and oxidizes very rapidly, which breaks the bonds which the equilibrium between the proliferation in the organism of the (GO) against our natural antioxidant glutathione reserves. This frequency band is emitted in the new bandwidths of the SG wireless technology. That is why the build out of the 5G network never stopped anywhere during the pandemic lock downs. They were out there erecting these huge antennas, and installing 5G technology in nursing homes, hospitals, and schools. Have you noticed that 80% of the gigantic antennas were close to nursing homes or schools? (9)

The deeper I dig. The deeper the lie. But it all centers around Dr. Anthony Fauci who had created a pandemic literally out of thin air. But this wasn’t the first time. The NIH, Fauci’s employer, was broke and about to be eliminated. But not if Fauci had anything to say about. So, he invented the HIV virus using amino acids from strangers in an insilica computer to create a very profitable pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of homosexual men were identified as HIV positive. To put fear in the population, Fauci insisted that this new disease AIDS, be treated with AZT. Over 100,000 men died, not of AIDS but AZT. That wasn’t enough so Fauci began forcing doctors to prescribe Remdesivir which as we now know was just as deadly.

Kary Mullis found out that the whole thing was a “sham”. Fauci had to know that Mullis would have come forward with the truth that the PCR test couldn’t be used to diagnose a disease. So, Mullis mysteriously died in August 2019 right before the Covid-19 pandemic. Watch the video to hear it in Kary Mullis’s own words.

https://www.facebook.com/544874084/posts/10161787285714085/?mibextid=WC7FNe&rdid=cf7DMUbnvSZ9CyGK

An elite oligarchy is behind this technocratic plan to govern society through technology, programmed by scientists and technicians and automated using artificial intelligence, rather than through democratically elected politicians and government leaders. Orwell’s “Brave New World” is coming true before our eyes. Vaccines loaded with graphene oxide which has electromagnetic properties, can connect human beings directly with the internet to control their thoughts and emotions so we will love our servitude. Individual thoughts and actions must be destroyed at all costs.

This whole CV-19 pandemic has been a carefully orchestrated fraud killing millions of people and making hundreds of billions of dollars for Fauci and his oligarch masters. Most of the deaths were due to medical malpractice: putting respirators on patients that didn’t need them, people with positive PCR covid tests dying from accidents, comorbid conditions, or poisonous meds like remdesivir etc. The whole thing from beginning to end was a lie. Millions of people weakened, sterilized, or outright killed by the vaccines. It was a well-orchestrated plot and it’s not over yet. Eugenics

I’ve included some research below. Check it out. All of it contributed to this article. You can email me at sloomis@hotmail.com or sloomis56@outlook.com with any questions or comments.

Also, I’d like to thank Dr. Tom Cowan for his input with this article.

The Truth is Out There,

Shawn

