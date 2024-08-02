I realize that declaring wheat a harmful food is like declaring that Donald Trump is a Communist. It may seem absurd, even unamerican, to demote a historic dietary staple to the status of public health threat. This article will make the case that America's most popular grain is also the country's most destructive dietary ingredient. Some of the documented effects of wheat on humans include appetite stimulation, exposure to brain-active exorphins, exaggerated blood sugar surges that trigger cycles of satiety alternating with heightened appetite, inflammatory and pH effects that erode cartilage and damage bone, and activation of dysfunctional immune responses. The most widely known of the diseases that results from consumption of wheat gluten, is celiac disease, the devastating intestinal disease. Wheat consumption is also linked to an assortment of neurological disorders, diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, curious rashes, and the paralyzing delusions of schizophrenia.

So, how did this historic dietary staple become the country's most destructive ingredient? The short answer is hybridization. The wheat that we consume now did not exist until the 1970's when Dr. Borlaug’s high yield, hybridized dwarf red wheat was brought to market. "Dwarf wheat today has essentially replaced most other strains of wheat in the United States and much of the world thanks to its extraordinary capacity for high yield," according to Allan Fritz, PhD, professor of wheat breeding at Kansas State University. Dr. Borlaug was given a Nobel peace prize for introducing this high yield hybridized dwarf red wheat to the world and solving world hunger. " Despite dramatic changes in the genetic makeup of this new grain, no animal or human safety testing was conducted on the new genetic strains that were created. So intent were the efforts to increase yield, so confident were plant geneticists that hybridization yielded safe products for human consumption, so urgent was the cause of world hunger, that these products of agricultural research were released into the food supply without human safety concerns being part of the equation”. (1) It was simply assumed that hybrid wheat was still essentially wheat and that the new strains would be well tolerated by consumers. Agricultural scientists scoff at the idea that hybridization has the potential to generate hybrids that are unhealthy for humans. It was wrongly assumed that when you crossbreed two species of wheat that the hybrid would be essentially the same as the two parents. After all, when you crossbreed two species of tomato, you get another tomato. But when you cross two species of wheat, the hybrid has the sum total of the chromosomes of both parents completely changing the chemical makeup of the resulting hybrid. In one hybridization experiment, fourteen new gluten proteins were identified in the offspring that were not present in either parent wheat plant. Moreover, when compared to century-old strains of wheat, modern strains of wheat express a higher quantity of genes for gluten proteins that are associated with celiac disease. (2)

Modern wheat flour is, on average, 70% complex carbohydrate by weight, with protein and indigestible fiber each comprising 10 to 15 percent, compared to ancient wheat which has higher protein content, approximately 28%. The complex carbohydrate in wheat is approximately 75% amylopectin A which is easily digested and rapidly enters the bloodstream as glucose. The amylopectin A is a form of highly digestible carbohydrate that is more efficiently converted to blood sugar than nearly all other carbohydrate foods. Some of you have heard me say that 2 slices of supposedly healthy whole wheat toast raise your glycemic index more than a Snickers candy bar. It's scientifically proven by a 1981 University of Toronto study that launched the concept of the glycemic index, the comparative blood sugar effects of carbohydrates: the higher the blood sugar after consuming a specific food compared to glucose, the higher the glycemic index (GI). The original study showed that the GI of white bread was 69, the GI of whole grain bread was 72, Shredded Wheat cereal was 67, and table sugar had a GI of 59. The GI of a Snickers candy bar is 41, which is far better than whole grain bread with a GI of 72. Therefore, wheat products elevate blood sugar levels more than virtually any other carbohydrate, from beans to candy bars. This has important implications for body weight, since glucose is unavoidably accompanied by insulin, the hormone that allows entry of glucose into the cells of the body, converting the glucose to fat. The higher the blood glucose after consumption of food, the greater the insulin level, the more fat is deposited. This is why eating a three-egg omelet that triggers no increase in glucose does not add to body fat, while two slices of whole wheat bread increase blood glucose to high levels, triggering insulin and growth of fat, particularly abdominal or deep visceral fat. There’s even more to wheat’s curious glucose behavior. The surge in glucose and insulin following wheat consumption is a 2 hour- long cycle that produces a high at the blood sugar peak, followed by the low of the inevitable drop in blood sugar. The surge and drop creates a two-hour roller coaster ride of satiety and hunger that repeats itself throughout the day. The glucose low is responsible for stomach growling at 9 a.m., just two hours after a bowl of wheat cereal or an English muffin, followed by 11 a.m. pre-lunch cravings, as well as the mental fog, fatigue, and shakiness of the hypoglycemic glucose low point. Trigger high blood sugars repeatedly and/ or over sustained periods, and more fat accumulation results. The consequences of glucose-insulin-fat deposition are especially visible in the abdomen— resulting in, yes, a spare tire otherwise known as a wheat belly, or love handles. The bigger your spare tire, the more inflammatory responses that are triggered leading to heart disease and cancer. Wheat also affects your brain in much the same manner as opioids. As some of you know I had a very difficult time eliminating wheat from my diet. As a matter of fact, I have told many of you that quitting wheat was harder than quitting the opioids that my MD's had me addicted to for 16 years. NIH researchers isolated the polypeptides formed when wheat is digested in the stomach and dubbed them “exorphins,” short for exogenous morphine-like compounds, distinguishing them from endorphins, the internally made morphine-like compounds that are known to be the cause of a runner’s high. These exorphins bind to the morphine receptor of brain cells. Researchers have found that the administration of naloxone blocks the binding of wheat exorphins to the morphine receptor of brain cells. Yes, opiate-blocking naloxone prevents exorphins from binding to the morphine receptors of brain cells. So, when people tell me I can't quit eating wheat. Wheat is my crack. I'm addicted to it. I believe them. But, anything is possible with enough determination. There are withdrawals from wheat much the same as the withdrawals from opioids. Depression, disorientation, and cravings to name a few. But I've been gluten and wheat free for almost 5 years. After I got over the withdrawals the brain fog cleared up, my energy improved, and I got healthier because my villi in my small intestine were repaired and all the minerals and vitamins I was taking to heal my back were absorbed and in 5 months my body had healed itself, not to mention I lost 40 pounds.

It is impossible to talk about the effects of wheat on health without talking about celiac disease. Celiac disease is the prototype for wheat intolerance. Celiac disease is also on the rise, increasing fourfold over the past fifty years, a fact that, I believe, reflects the changes that wheat itself has undergone. Celiac sufferers can have intractable diarrhea, cramping, and malnutrition but some don't. We know what causes celiac disease and/ or immune mediated gluten intolerance, which is underdiagnosed by an incredibly large margin, since only 10 percent of celiac sufferers know they have the disease. That leaves the remaining 90 percent ignorant of their condition. Cancer is a not-uncommon result. Yes, indeed, wheat causes cancer. And it often causes cancer in the unaware. Celiac sufferers who fail to avoid gluten can experience as much as seventy-seven-fold increased risk for lymphoma and twenty-two-fold greater risk for cancers of the mouth, throat, and esophagus. Think about this wheat causes celiac disease. 90% of people who have celiacs may not know it. You can either quit eating wheat or have yourself tested to dramatically reduce the odds of getting cancer There are three groups of antibody blood tests that are now widely available to diagnose celiac disease, or at least strongly suggest that an immune response against gluten has been triggered. They are as follows; Antigliadin antibodies test, transglutaminase antibody test which identifies 86- 89% of celiac cases, or the endomysium antibody test which correctly identifies 90% of celiac cases. Here's a statistic you need to know, if you have a blood relative with celiacs that increases your odds of having it by 4.7 times compared to the population at large.

So what other havoc can this demon wheat reek in your body? Let's see. Gliaden of wheat gluten has the unique ability to make your intestines permeable. Intestines are not meant to be permeable. They are home to all manner of bad things many of which you can see during your morning ritual on the toilet. But the process needs to be tightly regulated, allowing entry of only selected components of ingested foods and liquids into the bloodstream. So what happens if various noxious compounds mistakenly gain entry into the bloodstream? One of the undesirable effects is autoimmunity, the body’s immune response is “tricked” into activation and attacks normal organs such as the thyroid gland or joint tissue. This can lead to autoimmune conditions such as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and rheumatoid arthritis. Regulating intestinal permeability is therefore tantamount to good health. Because of wheat’s capacity to send blood sugar levels straight up into the stratosphere and then drop into the hypoglycemic range, and drive appetite, generate addictive brain active exorphins, and grow visceral fat, it is the one essential food to eliminate in a serious attempt to prevent, reduce, or eliminate diabetes. Eliminate wheat then there’s no glucose insulin cycle and there’s little to drive appetite except genuine physiologic need for sustenance, not overindulgence. If appetite shrinks, calorie intake is reduced, visceral fat disappears, insulin resistance improves, blood sugars fall. Diabetics can become nondiabetics, prediabetics can become non prediabetics. All the metabolic phenomena associated with poor glucose metabolism recede, including high blood pressure, inflammatory phenomena, small LDL particles, and triglycerides. Remove the wheat and reverse a constellation of phenomena that would otherwise result in diabetes and all its associated health consequences with years shaved off your life. Peep this. On average, one person with diabetes incurs $ 180,000 to $250,000 in direct and indirect health care costs. Today diabetes is an epidemic in this country. The percent of Americans with Type 2 diabetes has quadrupled between 1980 at 6% to 25% in 2009. The percent of Americans with diabetes was relatively stable until the late 1980's when things took a turn for the worse. Guess what happened in the mid-eighties? The hybrid Franken wheat's consumption took a sharp uptick at the same time. Americans now consume an average of 188 pounds of wheat a year. The obesity curve follows the same growth pattern. The percent of obese Americans was about 12% in 1980 and has grown (pun intended) to over 43% in 2023. The percent of morbid obesity has grown from around 1% in 1980 to over 10% in 2023. Currently the costs of excessive weight are about 25% of the total spent on healthcare. See any correlation there? (4)

The human body is a tightly controlled pH system. pH is the balance between acids (lower pH) and bases (higher pH). The pH of the body is locked in at 7.4. Any deviation of .5 can cause death. Acids drive pH down, triggering a panic mode response from the body to compensate. The body responds by drawing from any alkaline store available, from bicarbonate in the bloodstream to alkaline calcium salts such as calcium carbonate and calcium phosphate in bones. Because maintaining a 7.4 pH is so crucial, the body will sacrifice bone health to keep pH stable. Bones will eventually become demineralized - depleted of calcium. That’s when osteopenia (mild demineralization) and osteoporosis (severe demineralization), frailty, and fractures. Wheat is among the most potent sources of sulfuric acid, yielding more sulfuric acid per gram than any meat. Wheat is surpassed only by oats in quantity of sulfuric acid produced. Sulfuric acid is dangerous stuff. Put a drop on your skin and it will cause a severe burn. The sulfuric acid produced by wheat consumption is undoubtedly dilute. But even in very small quantities in dilute form, it is an overwhelmingly potent acid that rapidly overcomes the neutralizing effects of alkaline bases. Grains such as wheat account for 38 percent of the average American’s acid load, more than enough to tip the pH scale to acidic and cause the body to rob calcium from the bones to balance the scales back to 7.4. Ever notice how people with a wheat belly almost invariably also have arthritis of one or more joints? If you haven’t, take notice of how many wheat bellies in Walmart also limp or ride in a cart. Osteoarthritis is the most prevalent form of arthritis. The same inflammation that issues from the visceral fat of the wheat belly and also inflames joints and erodes the joint tissue resulting in osteoarthritis and a joint replacement to relieve the pain. Or you could take at least 3 grams of niacinamide, 1200 mgs. of absorbable plant-based calcium daily to generate cell reproduction to rebuild your joints, quit wheat and avoid joining the over 1,000,000 Americans who had joint replacement surgery last year. To understand the full impact of wheat gluten we turn to Dr. Joel Wallach for the following list:

" Celiac diverticulitis, appendicitis, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel syndrome leaky gut syndrome, colitis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, gastritis, bloating, and reflux.

The gradual and progressive loss of intestinal villi as a result of contact enteritis produces a kaleidoscope of nutritional-deficiency diseases as a result of malabsorption, including infertility, birth defects (muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, intersex syndrome, etc.), colicky babies, keratosis, eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis, rosacea, asthma, fibromyalgia, lupus, sarcoidosis, diabetes, kidney failure, kidney stones, arthritis, obesity, osteoporosis, periodontal disease, dementia, heart disease, hypertension, alopecia, macular degeneration, dental problems, cataracts, nutritional secondary hyperparathyroidism, hypothyroidism, peripheral neuropathies, liver disease, constipation, diarrhea, etc. So, you are what you absorb”. (3)

Our government regulatory agencies, the FDA & USDA should have never approved the short red wheat for human consumption. They are still guilty of willful blindness or collusion with the big seed companies at the worst. The facts are out there. Yet, wheat is the food our own USDA encourages us to eat. I personally believe that the FDA should require a warning on wheat-containing products, much as they require for cigarettes. Imagine: SURGEONGENERAL’S WARNING: WHEAT CONSUMPTION IN ALL FORMS POSES POTENTIALLY SERIOUS THREATS TO HEALTH.

After reading all this, you have 2 choices: 1. Continue to eat wheat because you are a thrill seeker that also enjoys bungee jumping and rock climbing. 2. Quit wheat and create for yourself a healthy, delicious long life. There are many alternative flours to wheat flour. I personally have used, almond, coconut and buckwheat flour to make both bread and tasty deserts. Make sure you fill the wheat void with healthy choices. If you fill the gap left by wheat with vegetables, nuts, meats, eggs, avocados, olives, cheese— i.e., real food— then not only won’t you develop a dietary deficiency, but you will also enjoy better health, more energy, better sleep, weight loss, and reversal of all the abnormal symptoms. If you fill the void with corn chips, fruit drinks and energy bars then you will have simply exchanged one undesirable food group for another. I’d be guilty of oversimplifying if I suggested that all it takes is removing wheat. If ideal health is your goal, then it does indeed matter what foods you choose to fill the gap left by eliminating wheat. You can't go wrong with fresh whole foods. Stay away from processed foods as much as possible. Breaking this habit, the addiction to wheat may be the hardest thing you've ever done. Wheat is in everywhere but once you get used to the wheat free lifestyle, you will have more variety in both the foods and the many flavors that are out there once you look. There are some amazing cookbooks that are also low carb. Good luck.

I’ve included some research below. Check it out. All of it contributed to this article. You can email me at sloomis@hotmail.com or sloomis56@outlook.com with any questions or comments.

The Truth is Out There,

Shawn

Resources:

(1) Davis, William. Wheat Belly

(2)Van den Broeck HC, de Jong HC, Salentijn EM et al.Theor Appl Genet 2010 Jul 28.

(3) Wallach, Joel. Epigenetics: The Death of the Genetic Theory of Disease Transmission.

(4) Glidden, Peter. The MD Emperor Has No Clothes: Everybody Is Sick - And I Know Why.

Email me if you have any questions or any comments about this newsletter.

Always remember and don't ever forget: Low calories equals long life!

The Truth is Out There,

Shawn

.

Call-to-Action Lin

www.holistichealthpartnership.