In recent weeks, it has become abundantly clear that clear that we are being taken over by forces from within our own country. We have been cleverly manipulated to give up our freedom for the security of a totalitarian promise of safety and equity. We have been cleverly mentally nudged one inch at a time much like turning the heat up one degree at a time on a frog in a pot of water until its boiling, so the frog doesn’t become alarmed and escape. Well, ladies and gentlemen, we are about to boil. Our freedoms have been taken away so slowly that we haven’t noticed. I was born in 1953, went to public school in the 1960’s, college in the 1970’s and back in 2016, and I can testify that academic freedom and the free exchange of ideas has been abandoned for group think. The pervasive idea that if you have a different idea, don’t dare bring it up or you will be ostracized and die of loneliness. There was no better example of this than the Covid Pandemic. Wear your mask. Stay at home. Get your vaccine and don’t you dare question Dr. Fauci’s version of the disease. Never mind that it was wrong. If you disagree you will be censored from the public conversion and polite society. Read on for the impolite version of the truth.

In the “Battle for Your mind” we discussed the use of high-tech techniques to manipulate your mind using electromagnetic frequencies. They used 147-megahertz (MHz) field, which at tissue level had an intensity of 0.8 milliwatts per square centimeter and caused a release of calcium ions from the irradiated brain tissue. This response only occurred when the ELF modulation of the microwave carrier-wave had an amplitude modulated at 6-20 hertz (Hz). The maximum stimulation of the neurons took place at 16 Hz, but to either side of this frequency range there was no effect.

Dr. Adey found that by using 0.75mW/cm2(.75 milliwatts per square centimeter) intensity of pulse modulated microwave at a frequency of 450 MHz, that an ELF modulation could be used to control all aspects of human behavior.

Consider this, Mobile phones give off a pulse modulated microwave signal. So, in theory, an extra low frequency, ELF, signal could be added to the microwave network to feed a precise behavioral pattern into every cell phone user in the US. So, in theory, an extra low frequency, ELF, signal could be added to the microwave network to feed a precise behavioral pattern into every cell phone user in the US to cause widespread riots, the ability to broadcast behavior stimuli to calm all the mobile phone users involved in the riots would prove useful. Since virtually every adult in America has a cell phone, the Deep State has a useful method of controlling the behavior of key voters.

So, who are these forces trying to destroy our democracy and create a New World Order and what other methods are they using. They use high tech networks of electronic entrainment and broadcasting whose nature has not even been hinted of in the mass media -since the mass media itself is employed in the same manner, for the manipulation of the POPULATION. Even the subject of mind control in the media is mentioned only in the context of science fiction or is derided as the delusions of the crazy aluminum foil hat crowd. I’ve been accused of wearing one of those hats. Never mind that we might be on to something. Now the powerful in their quest for a totalitarian state have been provided with unprecedented access and control of our minds and humanity, to do with as they wilt. The means for the creation of worldwide slavery are in sight, and the implementation of this technology progresses day by day.

The signs are all around us. Many suspect that there is an overarching philosophy that has been engineering the crises and chaos of the last 100 years, and I believe they are right.

If this elite is cold-blooded enough to have created war, famine, and designer disease as many suspect they have, what qualms would discourage them from creating worldwide mind control? These posts are meant to portray certain aspects of the history of world mind control, its evolution, and the political currents that have historically dictated its directions.

Although the subject matter of these essays is for the most part unbelievably grim and depressing, I do not mean to create inertia, by telling how hopeless it all is, and to immobilize the readers with fear about the horrible state everything is in. My hope is to do just the opposite: to motivate you to action. I am attempting to provide information that may be helpful for taking control back.

Many of us are aware that the people running our government are not the people who are really in control of domestic and foreign political and economic matters. This has led many of us to seek the truth in alternative places. We seek those newsletter writers like me, who have sought, but not always found what it is that is making the United States terminally ill. The truth has not always been easy to find. What I did find was that most of the people walk in darkness, neither caring nor bothering to find out where our country is headed, firm in the belief that it will always be here for us. This is the way the largest population group has been manipulated to react, and their attitude plays right into the hands of the secret government.

It was in the 1980’s that I first heard of the Club of Rome, I read an article disclosing the existence of the Club of Rome, identifying it as a committee of 300 ally. This was the first mention of both organizations. I wasn’t fooled by the feeling that the article was far-fetched but most of my friends were and accused me of being a conspiracy theorist and went back into their comfort zone just as the conspiracy perpetrators knew that they would. Now more than 40 years later, I’m convinced that we are about to lose our freedom and become slaves. I’m still a conspiracy theorist but that mindset has kept me from falling for the Covid 19 pandemic and the bioweapon injections that have maimed and, in some instances, killed the believers who worshiped at the altar of the medical monopoly. So, who is behind this worldwide plot to destroy our democracy and replace it with a totalitarian world government? My research has found that group known as the New World Order or Committee of 300 have been pulling the strings for over one hundred years.

Institutions

It was the first decade after the turn of the century before the start of the first world war. Unbeknownst to the citizens of the world there were secretive meetings in the industrial boardrooms, ornate drawing rooms, and government offices. This was a time of massive, covert consolidation of power by the monied elite, and the activation of long-term plans of control that would affect the world until the present day. It was the time of meetings held to brainstorm the New World Order in groups like the Round Table, the Coefficients Club, the Fabians, and the Skull and Bones society. The New World Order, that term so often bandied about by politicians and conspiracy writers, is the long-term plan to create a one-world oligarchical government on this planet.

Their plans for world control have been carried out by universities, bankers, and politicians. Add to that a tangle of international intelligence agencies and the psychiatric front men who would later be mobilized by such groups as Tavistock and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). Throughout this century the members of the Open Conspiracy have busied themselves worldwide, spreading the New World Order virus, all in the interest of domination by the elite.

In 1922, the Royal Institute for International Affairs (RIIA) charged Major John Rawlings Reese, a British Army technician, to set up the largest brainwashing facility in the world at the Tavistock Institute for Human Relations as a part of Sussex University. It was Tavistock-designed methods that got the United States into the Second World War and which, under the guidance of Dr. Kurt Lewin, established the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the forerunner of the CIA. Lewin became the director of the Strategic Bombing Survey, which was a plan for the Royal Air Force to concentrate on bombing German worker housing while leaving military targets, such as munition plants, alone. The munition plants on both sides belonged to the international bankers who did not wish to see their assets destroyed. Later, after the war was over, NATO ordered Sussex University to establish a very special brainwashing center which became part of Britain's Psychological Warfare Bureau, only now, its research was directed toward civilians.

The idea behind saturation bombing of civilian worker housing was to break the morale of the German worker. It was not designed to affect the war effort against the German military machine. Lewin and his team of actuaries calculated that if 65% of German worker housing was destroyed by nightly RAF bombing, the morale of the civilian population would collapse. The documentation was prepared by the Prudential Assurance Company. The Royal Air Force, under the command of "Bomber" Harris, carried out Lewin's plans, culminating in the terror firestorm bombing of Dresden, in which over 125,000 Germans, mainly old men, women and children, were killed. The truth of "Bomber" Harris's horror raids on German civilians was a well-kept secret until long after the end of WW II. Tavistock provided most of the detailed plans that led to the establishment of the Office of Naval Intelligence, (ONI) the number one intelligence service in the United States, which dwarfs the CIA in size and scope. Contracts worth billions of dollars were given to Tavistock by the United States Government and Tavistock's strategic planners provide most of the information the Pentagon uses for our defense department, even today. Here again is illustrated the grip the Committee of 300 has on the United States, and most of our institutions. Tavistock runs over 30 research institutions in the United States. These Tavistock-U.S. institutions have in many cases grown into gargantuan monsters, penetrating every aspect of our government agencies, and taking command of all policy making. One of Tavistock's chief destroyers of our way of life was Dr. Alexander King, a founding member of NATO and a favorite with the Committee of 300, as well as an outstanding member of the Club of Rome. Dr. King was assigned by the Club of Rome to destroy America's education system by taking control of the National Teachers Association and working in close conjunction with certain law makers and judges. If it was not generally known how all-pervading the influence of the Committee of 300 is, these articles should dispel every vestige of that doubt. In March 1979 the trial run for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a Club of Rome creation, came in a test run against the nuclear power station at Three Mile Island, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Termed "an accident" by the hysterical media, this was not an accident but a deliberately designed crisis test for FEMA. An additional benefit was the fear and hysteria created by the news media which had people fleeing the area despite the fact that they were never in any danger. It was considered a success by FEMA, and it scored a lot of points for the anti-nuclear forces. Three Mile Island became the rallying point for the environmentalists who were a highly financed and controlled group run by the Aspen Institute on behalf of the Club of Rome. Coverage was provided free of charge by William Paley of CBS television, a former British intelligence agent. Dr. Kurt Lewin (1890-1947), theoretician for what the Tavistock conspirators called crisis management, was deeply involved in the study. There is an unbroken chain between Lewin and Tavistock that stretches back many years. Lewin incorporated the Strategic Bombing Survey into the FEMA operation, with only a few small adjustments being necessary, one of the changes being the target, which was no longer Germany but the USA. Seventy- eight years after the end of WW II, Tavistock still has its hands on the trigger, and the weapon is pointed at the United States. The late Margaret Mead conducted an intensive study of the German and Japanese population, with the support of Tavistock, on how they reacted to stress caused by aerial bombardment. Irving Janus was an associate professor on the project which was supervised by Dr. John Rawlings Reese. The test results were given to FEMA. The Irving Janus report was of great value in formulating FEMA policies. Janus used it in a book which he later wrote entitled Air War and Stress. The ideas in his book were followed to the letter by FEMA during the Three Mile Island Crisis. Janus had a simple idea: Simulate a succession of crises and manipulate the population following the Lewin terror tactics and they will do exactly as required. In carrying out this exercise, Lewin discovered something new, that social control on a wide scale can be achieved by using the news media to bring home the horrors of a nuclear war via the television media. It was discovered that women's magazines were very effective in dramatizing the terrors of a nuclear war. A trial run was conducted by Janus, the article was written by a group of writers at Tavistock whose specialty is dramatizing “disasters”. It was a collection of untruths, non-facts, innuendoes, and conjectures based entirely upon false premises. The article was typical of the kind of psychological manipulation that Tavistock is so very good at. Not one of the ladies who read McCall’s could have failed to be impressed by the horror of what a nuclear war looks like. The Committee of 300 has many hundreds of think tanks and front organizations which include private businesses and government leaders. Here are a few, starting with the German Marshall Fund. Its members, and remember they are also members of NATO and the Club of Rome, consist of David Rockefeller of Chase Manhattan Bank, Gabriel Hague of the prestigious Manufactures Hanover Trust and Finance Corporation, Milton Katz of the Ford Foundation, Willy Brandt, leader of Socialist International, KGB agent and member of the Committee of 300, Irving Bluestone, chairman of the United Auto Workers Executive Board, Russell Train, U.S. president of the Club of Rome and Prince Philip's World Wildlife Fund, Elizabeth Midgely, CBS programs producer, B. R. Gifford, director of the Russell Sage Foundation, Guido Goldman of the Aspen Institute the late Averill Harriman, Committee of 300 extraordinary member, Thomas L. Hughes of the Carnegie Endowment Fund, Dennis Meadows and Jay Forrestor of MIT "world dynamics." The Committee of 300, although in existence for over 150 years, did not take on its present form until around 1897. It was always given to issuing orders through other fronts, such as the Royal Institute for International Affairs. When it was decided that a super-body would control European affairs, the RIIA founded the Tavistock Institute, which in tum created NATO. For Five years NATO was financed by the German Marshall Fund. Perhaps the most important member of the Bilderbergers, a foreign policy body of the Committee, was Joseph Rettinger, said to have been its founder and organizer, whose annual meetings have delighted conspiracy hunters for several decades. Rettinger was a well-trained Jesuit priest and a 33rd Degree Freemason. Mrs. Katherine Meyer Graham who is suspected of having murdered her husband to get control of the Washington Post, was another ranking member of the Club of Rome, as was Paul G. Hoffman of the New York Life Insurance Company, one of the largest insurance companies in the United States and a leading Rank company, with ties directly to Queen Elizabeth of England's immediate family. John J. McCloy, the man who attempted to wipe post-World War II Germany off the map and finally, James A. Perkins of the Carnegie Corporation, were also founding members of the Bilderbergers and the Club of Rome. What a star-studded cast! Yet strangely enough, few if any outside of genuine intelligence agencies had ever heard of this organization until recent times. The power exercised by these important personages and the corporations, television stations newspapers, insurance companies and banks they represent matches the power and prestige of at least two European, countries, and still this is only the tip of The Committee of 300's enormous cross-gridding and interfaced interests. Not mentioned in the foregoing line-up is Richard Gardner who, although an early member of the Committee of 300, was sent to Rome on a special assignment. The late Averill Harriman was another of the committee's direct links with the Kremlin and the White House a position which Kissinger inherited after the death of Harriman. The Club of Rome is indeed a formidable agency of the Committee of 300. Although ostensibly working on American affairs, the group overlaps other Committee of 300 agencies and its United States members are often found working with problems in Japan and Germany. Some of the front organizations operated by the above committee include the following, although not limited to them. This was 1979. The names and faces have changed but it’s only worse now.

We Americans consider ourselves well informed. But are we and who feeds us the information that forms our opinions? That would be The Committee of 300 and their web of deception.

It is the job of the polling companies to mold and shape public opinion in the way that suits the conspirators. Polls are constantly being taken by the major television networks, and major newspapers such as the New York Times, the Washington Post. Most of these efforts are coordinated at the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago where, as much as it will amaze most of us, a psychological profile was developed for the entire nation.

Findings are fed into the computers of Gallup Poll and Yankelovich, Skelley and White for comparative evaluation. Much of what we read in our newspapers or see on television has first been cleared by the polling companies. What we see is what the pollsters think we should see. This is called public opinion making. The whole idea behind this bit of social conditioning is to find out how responsive the public is to policy directives handed down by the Committee of 300. We are known as targeted population groups and what is measured by the pollsters is how much resistance is generated to what appears in the Nightly News.

It is all part of the elaborate opinion-making process created at Tavistock. Today our people believe they are well-informed but what they do not realize is that the opinions they believe are their own were in fact created in the research institutions and think tanks of America and that none of us are free to form our own opinions because of the information we are provided with by the media and the pollsters.

Polling was developed to a fine art just before the United States entered WW II. Secretly Americans, were conditioned to look upon Germany and Japan as dangerous enemies who had to be stopped. In a sense, this was true, and that makes conditioned thinking even more dangerous, because based on the information fed to them, the enemy did indeed appear to be Germany and Japan.

More recently, we saw how well Tavistock's conditioning process works when Americans were conditioned to perceive Iraq as a threat and Saddam Hussein as a personal enemy of the United States.

This is precisely what happened when their servant George Bush was ordered to make war on Iraq. Within two weeks, not only the U.S. but almost the entire world public opinion was turned against Iraq and its President Saddam Hussein. These media change artists and news manipulators report directly to the Club of Rome which in turn reports to the Committee of 300 at whose head sits the Queen of England ruling over a vast network of closely linked corporations who never pay taxes and are answerable to no one, who fund their research institutions through foundations whose joint activities have almost total control over our daily lives.

Together with their interwoven companies, insurance businesses, banks, finance corporations, oil companies, newspapers, magazines, radio and television, this vast apparatus sits astride the United States and the world. There is not a politician in Washington D.C. who is not, somehow, beholden to it. The Left rails against it, calling it "imperialism" which indeed it is, but the left is run by the same people, the very same ones who control the right, so that the left is no freer than we are!

Scientists engaged in the process of conditioning are called "social engineers" or "new­ science social scientists" and they play an integral part in what we see, hear and read. The "old school" social engineers were Kurt K. Lewin, Professor Hadley Cantril, Margaret Meade, Professor Derwin Cartwright and Professor Lipssitt who, together with John Rawlings Reese, made up the backbone of new-science scientists at Tavistock Institute. During the Second World War, there were over 100 researchers at work under the direction of Kurt Lewin, copying slavishly the methods adopted by Reinhard Heydrich of the S.S. The Central Intelligence Agency was based on Heydrich's methodology. The point of all this is that the governments of Britain and the United States already have the machinery in place to bring us into line in a New World Order with only a slight modicum of resistance materializing, and this machinery has been in place since 1946. Each passing year has added new refinements.

This Committee of 300 has established control networks and mechanisms far more binding than anything ever seen in this world. Chains and ropes are not needed to restrain us. Our fear of the future does that job far more efficiently than any physical means of restraint. We have been brainwashed to give up our Constitutional right to bear arms; to give up on our Constitution itself; to allow the United Nations to exercise control over our foreign policies and the IMF to take control of our fiscal and monetary policies. We let the President to break our laws with impunity and to invade a foreign country and kidnap its head-of-state, We have been brainwashed to the extent where we, as a nation, accept every lawless act carried out by our government almost without question.

I for one know that we will soon have to fight to reclaim our country from the Committee or lose it forever. But when it comes right down to it, how many will take up arms? In 1776 only 9% of the population took up arms against King George III. This time around, 9% will be woefully inadequate. We should not allow ourselves to be led down dead-end roads, for that is what our controllers have planned for us by confronting us with such a complexity of issues that we simply succumb to long range penetration and make no decisions at all on many vital issues.

That’s enough for now. Next week we will be looking at the rest of the story. We will be looking at the names of those who make up the Committee of 300 but, before we do that, we need to examine the massive interfacing of all important institutions, companies and banks under the Committee's control. We must mark them well because these are the people who are deciding who shall live and who shall be eliminated as useless eaters. We will be told where we will worship God, what we must wear and even what we can eat. We will be under endless surveillance 24/7 for 365 days a year till the end of time.

The fact that we have been betrayed from within is being accepted by more and more people each year, and that is good, because it is through knowledge, that we shall be able to defeat the enemies of all mankind. While we were being distracted by the enemies in the Kremlin and Bejing, the Trojan Horse was moved into position in Washington D.C. The greatest danger we the people face today is not from Russia or China but from Washington D.C. We need first to conquer the Domestic Enemy, then after that we will be strong enough to mount an offensive to remove Communism from the earth together with all of its attendant "isms."

