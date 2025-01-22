Transhumanism is a philosophical and scientific movement that aims to improve the human condition by using technology. Transhumanists believe that humans can be physically and mentally enhanced using technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), genetic engineering, cryonics, and nanotechnology.

The term "transhumanism" was popularized by English biologist and philosopher Julian Huxley, the father of Aldous Huxley, in his 1957 essay of the same name. Transhumanism has become a major political project, involving mass ideological dissemination. Some say that tech billionaires are among the biggest promoters of transhumanist thinking. (Julian Huxley, 1957)

Aldous Huxley's novel Brave New World predicted a world of biological and social engineering controlled by the intellectual elite, of which Huxley was a member. Huxley described a future that had already begun to take shape under his pen. To grasp the truth of his predictions we only need to look at what he predicted. "There will be, in the next generation or so, a pharmacological method of making people love their servitude, and producing dictatorship without tears, so to speak, producing a kind of painless concentration camp for entire societies, so that people will in fact have their liberties taken away from them, but will rather enjoy it, because they will be distracted from any desire to rebel by propaganda or brainwashing, or brainwashing enhanced by pharmacological methods. And this seems to be the final revolution." (Aldous Huxley, 1961)

Huxley's science-fiction world in which people learn to love their servitude sounds terrifying to most Americans. But it's something that's being openly discussed. Top political figures and Big Tech leaders are using the common refrain that the COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity to "reset" and "build back better." Build back better is a tagline for The Great Reset, and this is not a new initiative, it's simply a rebranding of terms for technocracy and the New World Order. An elite oligarchy is behind this technocratic plan to govern society through technology.

An elite oligarchy is behind this technocratic plan to govern society through technology, programmed by scientists and technicians and automated using artificial intelligence (AI), rather than through democratically elected politicians and government leaders. His prediction is coming true before our eyes. Vaccines loaded with graphene oxide which has electromagnetic properties can connect human beings directly with the internet to control their thoughts and emotions so we will love our servitude. Individual thoughts and actions must be destroyed at all costs. The toxic graphene oxide and the gene therapy mRNA vaccines are creating transhuman beings. Transhumanism is Posthumanism. It is humanism with the optimism taken out. An elite oligarchy is behind this technocratic plan to govern society through technology, programmed by scientists and technicians and automated using AI, rather than through democratically elected politicians and government leaders.

The Covid pandemic was used as a justification for taking away personal rights, but the agenda has nothing to do with health and everything to do with a long-term plan to monitor and control the world through technical surveillance. Part of the new normal agenda is that you will own nothing and be happy about it. The conditioning has already begun. Using fear as the driving force, Americans accepted and embraced the lockdowns, universal masking, and mass vaccination with an experimental injection, all without any scientific data to back up the safety or effectiveness of the vaccine and with no explanation of the necessity of these severe measures. Society submitted to these dictates not for themselves but for good of the group. (Joseph Mercola. Will You Love Your Servitude?)

Transhumanism is mind control to shift perception to a hybrid society. As perception shifts, the individual is homogenized into an amorphous blob. The term "Public Health" is a public relations term, created in 1913 by the Rockefeller Institute of Medical Research, to convince individuals to give up their identity to an outside, unseen authority. Now we're being told that our personal identity or our individual rights don't matter only the public's health matters. You have no right to bodily autonomy. The group matters. Group think is being taught in our schools. America is bad. America is systemically racist. Human caused climate change is real. Whites are privileged. All males are guilty of toxic masculinity. If you think and say anything the left-wing teacher and the class disagrees with, you will be an outcast. Free thinking is not allowed. The whole agenda is to destroy masculinity, free thinking, individualism, and capitalism.

Transhumanism is Inversion Reality to create order out of chaos, where up is down, black is white, sickness is health, male is female, abnormal is normal, and uniformity is unity. The Transhumanist Movement has been playing out before our eyes under the deception of politics and Hollywood make-up and glamour for more than a century.

Transgendered actors have been 'coming out' to be recognized as non-gendered. Caitlyn Jenner is a role model for the right to reshape and choose a different identity. These are influencers. However, what happens when identity is concealed and used for deception? The deeper agenda is to weaken the male energy as protector and defender," subvert the female essence and neutralize the divine through technologies such as CRISPR. CRISPR is a genetic engineering technique which modifies DNA to redesign gender in the human embryo to create an androgynous adult that cannot reproduce. What if this technology has been seeded in vaccines that has changed the DNA of a whole generation? What if the new genetically modified mRNA COVID vaccine not only changes DNA, but acts as an infertility drug in the same jab?(Rosanne Lindsay, The Transhumanist Agenda: Loss of Identity)

Hive Mind

“A colony of honeybees is far more than an aggregation of individuals; it is a composite being that functions as an integrated whole.” (David Dobbs, Science, 2011)

Imagine a future with compulsory euthanasia. One day the government declares, “Let’s end global warming by cutting down on the number of old people.” And the citizens bow down to forced euthanasia because they are of one mind in the belief that they must do their duty in service to their country for the greater good.

This extreme scenario defines the conditions of the Hive Mind, a collective identity in which every decision you make is a committee act. Group think is cohesive intelligence over individual intellect, a super organism. Nobody wins and nobody loses. Everyone is the same. Everyone is dependent. Everything is provided by the hive.

The hive mind plays out in hive society as groups petition the State for rights. People beg the State for permission without realizing the State can neither grant nor abolish ANY rights. Rights cannot be transferred from one person to another; they are unalienable. Rights come from God not from the State. States can only grant privileges that are abolished, amended, modified or expanded at the whim of the State.

In a honeybee Democracy, mandates do not seek to suspend Rights but to abolish them. What kind of value is advanced by the abolition of a Right? If the religious exemption is abolished by the vaccine mandate, is the abolition of religion next? Is it acceptable for the state to abolish Rights?

Is our future a controlled society managed by an elite group, the New World Order. Total control means total surveillance, from smart meters to smart phones, to smart TVs that listen to your every word. Congress has been neutered and rendered irrelevant since they don’t understand the technology they attempt to govern. Under this globalist paradigm, the Constitution is out, and property rights are gone. We are back to the feudal ages, “for the good of the people,” of course. We are back to 1775 before America became a nation when Patrick Henry said, “Give me liberty, or give me death.”

(Patrick Wood. Technocracy Rising)

The wireless future is here. The New World Order turns humans into antennas that can transmit information by injecting metallic nano particles. They’re turning human beings into quasi-machines possibly controlled by AI. Under this transhumanist agenda, the idea is to place nanotech inside our bodies so we can communicate in real-time with the Smart Grid powered by way of 5G.

Globalists aim to vaccinate the world and turn all of us into ‘Magneto Man’, evidence suggests that Big Pharma, aided and abetted by the very sick Rockefeller hospitals, are injecting us with nanoparticles meant to respond to signals, controlling our minds, moods, and behavior.

We are at a critical time in history. However, no one, and no group of politicians, or scientists, can suppress free speech, and subvert your human identity without your consent. Knowing who you are protects you. Human beings are governed by Natural Law. We have rights. If you are a living being, you are not bound by man-made laws without your consent.

I thank God every day that Donald Trump was elected and fights for us, ending the slide into lawlessness and an impoverished hopeless future. He cannot do it alone. Every one of us needs to fight this evil group think beehive mind that’s coming.

