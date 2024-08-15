5G has changed my life forever. I am no longer the man I used to be. I now live my life in three-hour increments in slow motion. I have become a vampire living my life in the dark after 9:00 PM when all the wireless internet traffic slows down to a near standstill. But it still gives me a headache and brain fog after two to three hours of exposure even though I’m mostly covered with silver lined clothing, a hat, shungite jewelry and shungite in my pockets.

This all started a couple weeks after they stuck that monstrosity of a 5G tower within 300 feet of my house. Within 2 weeks of this happening, I spent 3 weeks in bed sleeping too tired to get up. I thought I had Covid. I even tested positive according to those phony PCR swabs. When I got well enough to leave the house. I got a job selling solar panels. I was good at it. I sold seven systems and made over $14,000 in between multiple 4- or 5-day stints in bed after mandatory meetings in rooms full of laptops, I-Pads and full of radiofrequency radiation. I could barely find my way home after each one of these marathon meetings. Of course, the bosses wouldn’t believe it when I tried to explain my electromagnetic frequency sickness to them. So, I was fired because the meetings were mandatory. After each appointment I sold, I would have to call in and get help filling out the applications because my memory was wiped. I spent another 3 weeks in bed.

So now I live life as a recluse from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM. I’ve tried to go to a family wedding and to lunch at my brother-in-law’s house. I had to cancel my attendance at the wedding, when I told my sister why and explained it to her, she thought I was crazy and making stuff up. So, she no longer talks to me.

I didn’t try to explain it to my brother-in-law. Even though he had a big antenna with a clear line of sight within 100 feet of his patio, even though his wife has many of the symptoms of wireless radiation over exposure. When I told my wife she didn’t believe it. That’s okay, my doctor doesn’t believe it either. Neither does any of my family, except my 7-year-old grandson. I try to explain EHS to everyone I know and love that just because the damage to their cells and bodies is subclinical doesn’t mean the damage isn’t real and slowly causing disease and death.

I have been suffering from EHS greatly for the last 3 weeks and have been unable to finish a very complicated article on autism. I’ve only been able to work a couple of hours a day sporadically. Please understand that I’m not whining but explaining my condition hoping to give comfort to those of you suffering from the same malady.

Please feel free to share your story.

Take care of yourselves and your families.

The Truth is Out There,

Shawn